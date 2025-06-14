RBS 217: Are Growth Stocks Best for a Roth IRA? (FQF)
We look at the following questions in today's Five Question Friday:1. Are growth stocks best for Roth IRAs?2. How should you pay taxes on retirement account withdrawals?3. How should you invest in retirement if you are scared of the stock market?4. What's the ideal set-it-and-forget-it retirement portfolio?5. Should you withdrawal cash from investment accounts to create an emergency fund?Schwab RMD article: https://www.schwab.com/go-digital/rmdJoin the Newsletter. It's Free:https://robberger.com/newsletter/?utm...
RBS 216: Is the 4% Rule Now The 5% Rule? (FQF)
In today's Five Question Friday video we cover these questions:1. Why has Bill Bengen gone from 4% to 5%?2. Is it ok to put Social Security bridge money in a money market fund?3. How do Fidelity's Zero Funds compare to Vanguard Index Funds?4. Should cash count towards your asset allocation?5. Should you convert Vanguard Mutual Funds to ETFs?Join the Newsletter. It's Free:https://robberger.com/newsletter/?utm...
RBS 215: How To Invest In Your 20s (It's easier than you think)
I viewer named Eileen asked about how her children, who are in their twenties, should invest. Here's her question: Can you do a video on constructing a retirement account (Roth) for my 20 year old kids? They are contributing 15%. I am thinking 10% VGSLX, 10% VSIAX, 30% VTIAX and 50% either VTSAX or VVIAX. Your thoughts please.In this video I'll walk through the 3 goals of long-term investing, evaluate Eileen's proposed portfolio, and look at one alternative.Empower: https://go.robberger.com/empower/yt-20Morningstar: https://www.morningstar.com/Join the Newsletter. It's Free:https://robberger.com/newsletter/?utm...
RBS 214: Does a Market Crash Change the 4% Rule? (FQF)
In today's Five Question Friday we look at these 5 questions:1. Does a Market Crash Change How to Use the 4% Rule?2. How do bond ETFs generate returns?3. Are Timothy Funds a good option?4. Is Fidelity HSA a solid account?5. What's better in retirement, Schwab Intelligent Portfolios or a TDR Fund?Join the Newsletter. It's Free:https://robberger.com/newsletter/?utm...
RBS 213: I Attended a Free Dinner Investment Seminar--Here's what happened.
In this video, I share my experience attending a free dinner investment seminar. The seminar was allegedly to help investors handle volatility in the markets. Instead, it turned out to be a sales pitch for expensive, complex investing products like a leveraged options strategy.Here are links to the resources I mention in the video:SPIVA Report: https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/res...Concentration of SP500: https://www.visualcapitalist.com/sp/v...Vanguard Lont-Term Bond Fund: https://www.morningstar.com/funds/xna...Paper on Tax Loss Harvesting: https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.c...Join the Newsletter. It's Free:https://robberger.com/newsletter/?utm...
