RBS 215: How To Invest In Your 20s (It's easier than you think)

I viewer named Eileen asked about how her children, who are in their twenties, should invest. Here's her question: Can you do a video on constructing a retirement account (Roth) for my 20 year old kids? They are contributing 15%. I am thinking 10% VGSLX, 10% VSIAX, 30% VTIAX and 50% either VTSAX or VVIAX. Your thoughts please.In this video I'll walk through the 3 goals of long-term investing, evaluate Eileen's proposed portfolio, and look at one alternative.Empower: https://go.robberger.com/empower/yt-20Morningstar: https://www.morningstar.com/Join the Newsletter. It's Free:https://robberger.com/newsletter/?utm...