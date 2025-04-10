Understanding the Financial Crisis: A Masterclass with Steve Eisman
In this episode of the Eisman Playbook, Steve Eisman delivers a masterclass on the 2008 financial crisis, breaking down its causes, including excessive leverage in large financial institutions, the collapse of subprime mortgages, systemic ownership of the failed asset class, and the role of derivatives. Steve discusses how banks’ leverage works, the evolution of subprime lending, and Wall Street's role and response during the crisis. He also touches upon the regulatory response post-crisis, the Dodd-Frank Act, the evolution of bank regulations, and the transformation in the financial landscape over the past 17 years. Steve concludes with reflections on current market conditions, trade tariffs under the Trump administration, and forecasts on the future of banking and regulation.
00:00 Welcome to the Eisman Playbook
00:15 Introduction to the Financial Crisis
01:42 Understanding Bank Leverage
10:14 The Role of Risk-Weighted Assets
16:49 Subprime Mortgages Explained
20:32 The Rise and Fall of Subprime Mortgages
26:45 The Data Behind the Crisis
29:32 The Onset of the Financial Crisis
31:29 Wall Street's Role and Misjudgments
34:03 The Impact of Derivatives
38:16 Personal Involvement and Market Collapse
39:19 Government Interventions and Bailouts
48:50 Post-Crisis Regulations and Reforms
55:12 Current Events and Future Predictions
Follow Steve Eisman and The Eisman Playbook on social media:
X (Twitter): https://x.com/EismanPlaybook – Stay up to date with Steve’s latest insights
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheEismanPlaybook– Subscribe for exclusive video episodes and expert breakdowns
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@eismanplaybook
– Get bite-sized investing wisdom and clips from the show
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eismanplaybook– Behind the scenes, quotes, and episode highlights
Website: https://www.eismanplaybook.com – Full episodes, articles, and more
👉 Don’t forget to follow, subscribe, and share the show with someone who needs to hear it.
Episode Production Credits
Producer: Collier Landry
Producer & Publicity: Steven Cohen, Next Horizon Media
Post-Production Services by: Don’t Touch My Radio
Disclaimer: The financial opinions expressed are for information purposes only. The opinions expressed by the hosts and participants are not an attempt to influence specific trading behavior, investments, or strategies. Past performance does not necessarily predict future outcomes. No specific results or profits are assured when relying on this content.
Before making any investment or trade, evaluate its suitability for your circumstances and consider consulting your own financial or investment advisor. The financial products discussed in ‘The Eisman Playbook' carry a high level of risk and may not be appropriate for many investors. If you have uncertainties, it's advisable to seek professional advice. Remember that trading involves a risk to your capital, so only invest money you can afford to lose. Derivatives are unsuitable for all investors and involve the risk of losing more than the amount originally deposited and any profit you might have made. This communication is not a recommendation or offer to buy, sell, or retain any specific investment or service.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices