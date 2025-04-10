Understanding the Financial Crisis: A Masterclass with Steve Eisman

In this episode of the Eisman Playbook, Steve Eisman delivers a masterclass on the 2008 financial crisis, breaking down its causes, including excessive leverage in large financial institutions, the collapse of subprime mortgages, systemic ownership of the failed asset class, and the role of derivatives. Steve discusses how banks' leverage works, the evolution of subprime lending, and Wall Street's role and response during the crisis. He also touches upon the regulatory response post-crisis, the Dodd-Frank Act, the evolution of bank regulations, and the transformation in the financial landscape over the past 17 years. Steve concludes with reflections on current market conditions, trade tariffs under the Trump administration, and forecasts on the future of banking and regulation. 00:00 Welcome to the Eisman Playbook 00:15 Introduction to the Financial Crisis 01:42 Understanding Bank Leverage 10:14 The Role of Risk-Weighted Assets 16:49 Subprime Mortgages Explained 20:32 The Rise and Fall of Subprime Mortgages 26:45 The Data Behind the Crisis 29:32 The Onset of the Financial Crisis 31:29 Wall Street's Role and Misjudgments 34:03 The Impact of Derivatives 38:16 Personal Involvement and Market Collapse 39:19 Government Interventions and Bailouts 48:50 Post-Crisis Regulations and Reforms 55:12 Current Events and Future Predictions