The Mello Millionaire with Tommy Mello

Startup Secrets in the Age of AI with Entrepreneur and Author Henrik Werdelin
Henrik Werdelin is a serial entrepreneur, investor, and author who has spent well over a decade building wildly successful ventures from scratch. He co-founded BARK (including the famed BarkBox), helping turn a simple idea for dog-owners into a publicly traded company that redefined pet retail. Along the way he also helped launch Prehype — a venture-studio that incubated and accelerated dozens of startups across industries — turning creative ideas into real businesses. Today, Henrik is at the forefront of a new wave: he co-founded Audos, an AI-native platform designed to make entrepreneurship accessible to thousands — perhaps millions — of aspiring builders. In his new book, Me, My Customer and AI, he explores how artificial intelligence is reshaping the relationship between founders, customers, and ideas. Henrik blends his track-record of building big brands with a forward-looking vision of scalable, intelligent venture creation — proving that whether the product is pet toys or AI startups, success comes down to creativity, execution, and a human-first mindset.
How To Earn Trust and Influence According to Renowned Psychologist Robert Cialdini
Robert Cialdini is a world-leading psychologist and bestselling author whose groundbreaking research on the science of influence has shaped modern understanding of persuasion and decision-making. Often called the godfather of influence, he introduced the now-classic principles of persuasion that guide leaders, marketers, and communicators around the globe.He is the author of the seminal books Influence and Pre-Suasion, which have sold millions of copies and been translated into dozens of languages. Cialdini’s work continues to define best practices in ethical persuasion, earning him recognition as one of the most influential behavioral scientists of our time.00:00 Introduction to Dr. Robert Cialdini03:00 Principles of Ethical Influence09:00 The Power of Reciprocity15:00 Commitment and Consistency21:00 Social Proof and Authority27:00 Unity: The New Principle33:00 Personal Insights and Anecdotes39:00 Practical Applications of Influence
Why Most Deals Fail with Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary
Kevin O’Leary is a seasoned entrepreneur, investor, and television personality best known as “Mr. Wonderful” on Shark Tank. Before he became “Mr. Wonderful,” he was building software companies and collaborating with innovators like Steve Jobs — experiences that sharpened his belief that clarity, product focus, and disciplined execution separate real businesses from the noise.After selling his first company in one of the biggest tech acquisitions of its era, O’Leary launched O’Leary Ventures, a diversified investment firm that backs founders who value data over ego and performance over posturing. His portfolio now stretches across consumer goods, technology, manufacturing, and financial products, reflecting his philosophy that a good deal is simple, scalable, and rooted in numbers that actually add up.Known for his blunt honesty and zero-fluff communication style, O’Leary has become a global voice for business clarity in a world drowning in hype. Both on and off the show, he forces entrepreneurs to think sharper, defend their decisions, and understand exactly why a deal is — or isn’t — worth doing.01:36 Introduction and Power of Listening03:25 Kevin O'Leary's Background and Philosophy06:27 Truth and Business Ethics09:38 Investment Strategies and Market Insights12:54 Future of Business and Technology24:03 Brand Building and Storytelling28:20 Closing Thoughts and Reflections
The Business of Spectacle: Inside Vegas Entertainment with Damian Costa
Damian Costa is a Las Vegas entertainment executive, producer, and entrepreneur shaping the next generation of live experiences on and off the Strip. A former Caesars Entertainment executive turned founder, Damian has led multimillion-dollar productions, developed hit shows, and helped reimagine how audiences connect with performance, hospitality, and brand storytelling. With deep roots in both the creative and business sides of entertainment, he’s built a reputation for transforming big ideas into scalable ventures that thrive in one of the world’s most competitive markets. Today, Damian continues to champion innovation in Las Vegas — blending artistry, commerce, and community to keep the city’s entertainment heartbeat strong.
Inside the Minds of Andy and Jacqueline Elliott
Andy Elliott is the founder of The Elliott Group, a fast-growing sales training organization known for its high-energy approach to performance and leadership. Drawing on his years in automotive sales, Andy built a national following by teaching aggressive, mindset-driven sales strategies. While his style and methods often spark debate, there’s no denying his impact on modern sales culture — and his ability to motivate teams to break through plateaus and chase excellence with intensity.Jacqueline Elliott, Andy’s wife and business partner, serves as the driving force behind the company’s operations and brand strategy. A former fitness professional turned entrepreneur, she’s known for her leadership, discipline, and focus on culture-building within The Elliott Group.In our conversation, Andy and Jacqueline open up about what drives the Elliott mindset, how they push their limits, and why comfort is the enemy of growth.00:00 The Pursuit of Greatness00:18 Commitment and Alignment in Relationships
Build. Scale. Inspire.
Welcome to The Mello Millionaire podcast, where billionaire entrepreneur Tommy Mello sits down with the sharpest minds in business—from scrappy founders to powerhouse CEOs—to uncover the real strategies behind extraordinary success.
Whether you're hustling in the trenches or scaling your next big venture, each episode will push you to think bigger, act bolder, and rewrite what’s possible—for your business, your family, and your future.