E336: Consistency & Wealth-Building in Network Marketing with Brian Carruthers
In this exclusive interview, I sit down with Brian Carruthers, one of the most consistent and respected leaders in network marketing. Brian has been in the profession for over 30 years, has been with the same company for nearly 27, and is still personally recruiting today. He's written six books, including his latest, Exit Interviews, and has also become one of the savviest investors I know — making more from investments than from his massive career earnings. We discuss: Why Brian continues building even though he doesn't have to. The importance of consistency in network marketing success. How to be smart with your money and build long-term wealth. Insights from his new book, Exit Interviews. This is a masterclass in leadership, consistency, and financial wisdom from one of the profession's best.