E339: Why Your Compensation Plan Doesn’t Matter as Much as You Think

One of the biggest mistakes in network marketing is leading with your compensation plan. Here’s the truth: almost every network marketing compensation plan pays out about the same. So claiming you have the “best paying plan” isn’t just untrue, it’s a weak way to pitch your business. In this episode, I explain why your comp plan should never be your selling point, what you actually need to understand about it, and what to focus on instead if you want to grow. 👉 Read the full post here: https://ToddFalcone.com/episode339 Don’t forget to subscribe for more fearless training and real conversations about winning in network marketing. For more training and coaching, visit: https://ToddFalcone.com Additional Resources for you: Know EXACTLY What to Say in EVERY Situation as a Network Marketer and Never, Ever Be at a Loss for Words Again! https://ToddFalcone.com/guide Facebook: | https://facebook.com/thefearlessnetworker Instagram: | https://www.instagram.com/toddfalcone/ LinkedIn: | https://www.linkedin.com/in/toddfalcone/ ————————— ABOUT TODD FALCONE ————————— Not at all afraid to tell-it-like-it-is, Todd Falcone is an entertaining speaker, with a bold approach to teaching people the real truth about what it takes to succeed in network marketing. Todd has first-hand experience having previously developed massive organizations during a 20+ year career as a distributor in the field. He has presented to audiences both big and small across the globe and his how-to approach is as real as it gets. As a speaker and trainer, Todd’s training is considered an invaluable resource applicable to any organization’s success. He focuses on everything from the fundamentals of beginning a home business in network marketing to very advanced offline and online strategies, as well as leadership development, team building and accountability for entrepreneurs. Todd’s speaking style is both refreshing and highly entertaining. His approach to teaching is direct, raw, real and funny as it gets. Todd will have your audience both laughing and learning at the same time. His clients describe him as “intense”, “fun”, “honest” and “authentic.” If you’re looking for a speaker that knows how to build a network marketing business, Todd Falcone is the best choice. He is one of an extremely small group of trainers on the circuit today that not only train on the subject, but who has actually BUILT several large organizations. To Book Todd for an event, webinar or conference call, visit: https://ToddFalcone.com/hire-todd-to-speak/