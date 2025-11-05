SEO Is Dead. Long Live GEO: AI Search, Branding & the Future of Marketing

Nick Constantino and Matthew Caddy dive into the seismic shift from SEO to GEO (Generative Engine Optimization). Learn how AI is reshaping search, why branding matters more than ever, and how to future-proof your marketing strategy in the age of ChatGPT, Reddit indexing, and instant AI-driven purchases.📌 Chapters:0:00 Intro2:15 What is GEO?10:30 AI vs Human Search18:45 Reddit’s Role in AI Search25:00 Branding vs Performance35:00 Tools & Platforms45:00 Final Thoughts✅ Key Takeaways1. GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) is the next evolution of SEO, focused on AI-driven search.2. Structured data and fast-loading websites are critical for AI crawlability.3. Branding is now a major factor in AI search visibility and trust.4. Reddit is a top source for AI indexing due to authentic, user-generated content.5. Performance-only marketing strategies are vulnerable without brand support.6. AI tools like ChatGPT are becoming primary search engines for users.7. GEO investments compound over time, unlike paid ads which drop off instantly.8. Local businesses can compete with national brands through smart GEO practices.9. Bad actors in the GEO space are rising—marketers must ask the right questions.10. AI search amplifies word-of-mouth marketing more effectively than traditional SEO.GEO, SEO, AEO, AI search, ChatGPT marketing, generative engine optimization, branding strategy, Reddit indexing, structured data, site speed, digital marketing, AI crawlability, performance marketing, marketing funnel, user-generated content, search evolution, marketing podcast