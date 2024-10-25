What is Private Money Lending? ft. Chris L. Boulter | Coffeez for Closers with Joe Shalaby Ep. 44

Chris is the President and Owner of Val-Chris Investments, Inc. and has been with the company since 1986. With nearly 35 years of experience in the private money industry, Chris has helped transform Val-Chris Investments from a small 3 person family business to one of the larger private money lenders in California. Chris holds a Bachelor's of Science in Business Administration from University of Southern California where he graduated with honors in 1983 and has been a California licensed Real Estate Broker since 1986. In addition to this license, he also holds a California Finance Lenders License and has been a Mortgage Loan Originator since 2013. Chris has been a member of the California Trust Deed Association and California Mortgage Association since its inception. He was a member of the Tustin Kiwanis Club for more than 10 years including 2 years as its President.A resident of Newport Beach, Chris loves to travel anywhere with his wife, Mariah — from Vegas to Boston, to Bora Bora or the Bahamas. He is a season ticket holder for the Anaheim Ducks hockey team, enjoys playing golf and exercising when he is not spending time with his grandkids, Wyatt and Charlotte. He's also blessed with 3 children, Ryan, Hillary, and Reed, two of which currently work for Val-Chris Investments, Inc.