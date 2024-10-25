Elevating Sportswear ft. TravisMathew CEO Ryan Ellis | Coffeez for Closers with Joe Shalaby Ep. 48
A visionary leader who has transformed the sportswear industry, Ryan Ellis has pushed the boundaries of fashion as CEO of TravisMathew. He has expanded the brand globally while spearheading sustainability and innovation initiatives. From entrepreneurial beginnings to leading one of the most sought-after lifestyle brands, Ryan's journey offers key insights into business success and shaping the future of sportswear.
Mortgage Mastery ft. Jeff Leinan | Coffeez for Closers with Joe Shalaby Ep. 47
Since joining Plaza in 2008, Jeff has held various leadership positions, including Executive Vice President and President of Wholesale Production. Under his leadership, Plaza has significantly expanded its wholesale business, leveraging his expertise to drive growth and stability in a competitive market. In his tenure, Jeff has been instrumental in Plaza Home Mortgage's success, contributing to the company's reputation as a top lender by implementing advanced technology and a customer-first approach. His leadership has helped Plaza Home Mortgage navigate market challenges and maintain its position as a destination employer for seasoned sales professionals.
A.I. in Finances and Mortgages ft. Pavan Agarwal | Coffeez for Closers with Joe Shalaby Ep. 46
Pavan Agarwal, CEO of Sun West Mortgage Company, leads with innovation and compassion. Under his leadership, Sun West has become a leader in the mortgage industry, pioneering technology to simplify the home-buying process and making homeownership accessible to all. Learn how Pavan's vision is shaping the future of mortgages by blending cutting-edge tech with a people-first approach.
From Nothing to Everything ft. Albert Preciado | Coffeez for Closers with Joe Shalaby Ep. 45
Albert Preciado, CEO of The Mortgage Guys, Ambiance Realty, and Driven Enterprises, shares his journey from humble beginnings to building a multi-million-dollar empire. Overcoming the 2008 recession, Albert became a mortgage industry leader, real estate investor, and motivational speaker. Don't miss his inspiring story of resilience and success.
What is Private Money Lending? ft. Chris L. Boulter | Coffeez for Closers with Joe Shalaby Ep. 44
Chris is the President and Owner of Val-Chris Investments, Inc. and has been with the company since 1986. With nearly 35 years of experience in the private money industry, Chris has helped transform Val-Chris Investments from a small 3 person family business to one of the larger private money lenders in California. Chris holds a Bachelor's of Science in Business Administration from University of Southern California where he graduated with honors in 1983 and has been a California licensed Real Estate Broker since 1986. In addition to this license, he also holds a California Finance Lenders License and has been a Mortgage Loan Originator since 2013. Chris has been a member of the California Trust Deed Association and California Mortgage Association since its inception. He was a member of the Tustin Kiwanis Club for more than 10 years including 2 years as its President.A resident of Newport Beach, Chris loves to travel anywhere with his wife, Mariah — from Vegas to Boston, to Bora Bora or the Bahamas. He is a season ticket holder for the Anaheim Ducks hockey team, enjoys playing golf and exercising when he is not spending time with his grandkids, Wyatt and Charlotte. He's also blessed with 3 children, Ryan, Hillary, and Reed, two of which currently work for Val-Chris Investments, Inc.
Welcome to "Coffeez for Closers," a podcast that brings the heart and expertise of a family-owned business to the forefront of entrepreneurial and business discussions. Hosted by Joseph Shalaby, Broker and CEO of E Mortgage Capital Inc., this show delves into the world of business with the warmth and wisdom that only comes from a leader who has built a successful company from the ground up with close friends and colleagues.
Each episode, Joseph Shalaby draws on his own experiences and those of his esteemed guests to explore topics ranging from effective leadership and teamwork to innovative business strategies and industry insights. Whether you're a professional in the mortgage industry, an aspiring entrepreneur, or simply interested in the intricacies of running a successful business, "Coffeez for Closers" promises enriching conversations and invaluable lessons.