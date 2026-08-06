Permian Basin oil companies are reporting strong quarterly earnings, as the Iran war keeps prices up and supply restricted. West Texas, formerly in a slump, has seen an uptick in hiring and new rigs. But oil companies are moving cautiously — they want to avoid a bust after the boom. Also in this episode, more caution: Small businesses carefully weigh workforce expansion, the U.S. invests billions to prop up the Japanese yen, and a Colorado peach farmer preps for a water shortage.



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Read the stories in today’s episode:



Why did the U.S. just spend billions to prop up the Japanese yen?

What the bond market is trying to tell us

How small- and medium-sized firms are navigating this labor market moment

Becoming a freelance court reporter helped this mom find herself

High oil prices lift all boats in the Permian Basin, but companies remain cautious

Peaches pay the bills for Western Colorado farmers, but drought makes their future uncertain