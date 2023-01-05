Every weekday, host Kai Ryssdal helps you make sense of the day’s business and economic news — no econ degree or finance background required. “Marketplace” take... More
Available Episodes
5 of 50
When the dust settles, banking will look a bit different
After three major bank failures, regulators and industry leaders are hoping all this turmoil fades in the rearview mirror. But there’s still likely to be curves on the road ahead: new regulation, industry consolidation, branch closures and loan scarcity. Today, we’ll map it out. Then, how brands like Victoria’s Secret stage comebacks and an exploration of work requirements for welfare, courtesy of the Marketplace podcast “The Uncertain Hour.”
5/2/2023
26:38
What JPMorgan is getting out of the First Republic deal
Banking giant JPMorgan Chase is taking over the failed First Republic Bank, but not without some guarantees. Turns out the deal was sweetened by the FDIC agreeing to be responsible for certain First Republic losses. Plus, what small banks are making of the turmoil. Then, FTC Chair Lina Khan on AI regulation and taking on powerful companies.
5/1/2023
27:33
Short sellers have made bank betting on First Republic’s free fall
First Republic Bank stock is down 97% in 2023, and this afternoon a takeover by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. looked imminent. Thing is, short sellers have made more than $1 billion betting that First Republic would fall. Is that good for financial stability? Plus, we’ll look into the “We buy ugly houses” business and discuss how new economic data will influence the Federal Reserve’s next move.
4/28/2023
25:39
How much longer can consumers save the day?
That’s the trillion-dollar question right now. Gross domestic product expanded by 1.1% in the first quarter, continuing a downward trend. Consumers are still driving growth, but inflation is wearing on them. So where does the American economy go from here? And later, private equity’s outsize impact on the economy and the vital role of seasonal foreign workers in landscaping.
4/27/2023
28:07
Lael Brainard: The debt limit is not a tool for “extortion”
On today’s show, Lael Brainard — the former vice chair of the Federal Reserve and current head of the National Economic Council — sits down with us to chat about fiscal policy, inflation, banking regulation and the looming debt ceiling crisis. We’ll also tackle durable goods spending, a blocked tech merger and the school superintendent pipeline.
Every weekday, host Kai Ryssdal helps you make sense of the day’s business and economic news — no econ degree or finance background required. “Marketplace” takes you beyond the numbers, bringing you context. Our team of reporters all over the world speak with CEOs, policymakers and regular people just trying to get by.