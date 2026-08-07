Is your shirt-folding technique good enough to train a robot how to do it? Could MySpace be creeping back into our browsers? We get into all this on today’s “Marketplace Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”



But first, the rocket ship/satellite internet/AI company SpaceX reported this week that it spent over $18 billion in capital expenditures in the second quarter. That’s six times what it spent the same time last year. Most of that was on AI infrastructure. Marketplace’s Stephanie Hughes spoke with Joanna Stern, founder of the media company New Things, to discuss all these topics.



Everything we talked about:



“Here's the mark a SpaceX rocket crash left on the moon” from CBC



“SpaceX posts loss of $541 million in first report since record-setting IPO” from The Washington Post



“Train robots and make money” from The New Things



“Could Myspace be making a return” from CNN