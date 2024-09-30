Don’t Overlook How Bad This Lesser-Known Trump Nominee Is
A look at Brendan Carr, Trump's pick for chair of the Federal Communications Commission, and the way he has incorrectly been pitched as a "free speech advocate." Then, Lucy Dean Stockton, an editor and reporter at The Lever, joins the program to discuss the very specific way Trump could erase many of President Joe Biden's recent regulatory wins. Plus! a conversation with Jared Holt, a senior research analyst at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, about the growing threats of hate, extremism and misinformation online.
1:00:35
Armed Forces Would Experience ‘Mass Exodus’ Under Hegseth
President-elect Donald Trump's defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth could provoke a purge of career military experts from the Pentagon—which appears to be exactly what he wants, explained The New Abnormal co-hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie. Plus! Stephanie Mencimer, senior reporter at Mother Jones, delves deeper into the controversies and allegations surrounding Trump's attorney general nominee, former congressman Matt Gaetz.
29:37
All of Trump’s Cabinet Picks Have These Things in Common
As President-elect Trump continues to announce surprise pick after surprise pick for his Cabinet, The New Abnormal co-hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie discover what they have in common. Plus! Melissa del Bosque, investigations editor at Lighthouse Reports, talks about the implications of Tom Homan's appointment as "border czar." Then we'll talk to journalist Noah Hurowitz about the legislation that would be able to declare nonprofits terrorist organizations.
1:00:31
Adam Grant Disses Musk and Mar-a-Lago Madness
Organizational psychologist and author Adam Grant joins this week's podcast to help unpack America's political baggage, sharing leadership advice and coping strategies for the current moment. The Daily Beast's executive editor Hugh Dougherty offers insight into the "patio power games" playing out at Mar-a-Lago as president-elect Donald Trump assembles his new administration—which may be filled with outlandish, cable TV personalities, but is ruled behind the scenes by a 67-year-old grandmother in aviator shades.
12:55
Trump Isn’t Going to Help Make the Cost of Eggs Any Cheaper
A week after the U.S. presidential election, The New Abnormal co-hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie reflect on what Kamala Harris could have changed in her campaign strategy. Plus! Dean Obeidallah, host of the The Dean Obeidallah Show on Sirius XM Radio is here to talk about his recent piece posted to their substack.
Blunt truth and dark humor for a world in chaos. A Daily Beast podcast hosted by Danielle Moodie & Andy Levy. Tune in every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.