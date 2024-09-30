Trump Isn’t Going to Help Make the Cost of Eggs Any Cheaper

A week after the U.S. presidential election, The New Abnormal co-hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie reflect on what Kamala Harris could have changed in her campaign strategy. Plus! Dean Obeidallah, host of the The Dean Obeidallah Show on Sirius XM Radio is here to talk about his recent piece posted to their substack.