Biden and Trump likely to face off again in 2024 presidential bid

President Biden has made it official: He’s running again. And there is yet to be a serious challenger to Donald Trump. Is the upcoming race full of undesirable candidates? Then, politicians seem to agree that that TikTok should be regulated or banned in the U.S. as concern increases over China using the app to spy on Americans. How serious is this threat, and how will people react if it’s prohibited? And music has an ability to bring us together, and country musician Ketch Secor from Old Crow Medicine Show takes it as his duty. Secor talks about the importance of trying to unite people from both sides of the gun debate — to talk about real solutions. Plus, he shares his new song “Louder Than Guns.” This is all discussed in front of an audience in Washington D.C. for a special live Left Right and Center.