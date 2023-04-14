Left, Right & Center is KCRW’s weekly civilized yet provocative confrontation over politics, policy and pop culture. More
Should Biden have ordered 1500 troops to US-Mexico border?
Biden seemed to take a page out of Trump’s playbook this week by ordering 1,500 active duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border. He stated it was meant to help the National Guard and Border Patrol deal with the surge of migrants as the pandemic-era Title 42 expires. But were soldiers the right response to a humanitarian crisis?
Then, fighting in Sudan has created a humanitarian disaster after only two weeks. Did the U.S. overestimate the situation by pushing for democracy? And did we embolden the two military leaders behind the fighting — by treating them as legitimate players?
And finally, television and film writers went on strike this week after failed negotiations with producers and studios. Will they succeed in getting higher pay in a streaming age where the old rules don’t apply?
5/5/2023
50:30
Biden and Trump likely to face off again in 2024 presidential bid
President Biden has made it official: He’s running again. And there is yet to be a serious challenger to Donald Trump. Is the upcoming race full of undesirable candidates?
Then, politicians seem to agree that that TikTok should be regulated or banned in the U.S. as concern increases over China using the app to spy on Americans. How serious is this threat, and how will people react if it’s prohibited?
And music has an ability to bring us together, and country musician Ketch Secor from Old Crow Medicine Show takes it as his duty. Secor talks about the importance of trying to unite people from both sides of the gun debate — to talk about real solutions. Plus, he shares his new song “Louder Than Guns.”
This is all discussed in front of an audience in Washington D.C. for a special live Left Right and Center.
4/28/2023
54:57
Dianne Feinstein is pressured to resign. Is it sexism?
Two senators are back at work this week after taking time off for health reasons. One other, Senator Dianne Feinstein, is still recovering. Many democrats are calling for her to step down so the Senate Judiciary Committee can replace her and do its job of voting in new judges. But some prominent women are saying this is sexism.
Also, Republicans and Democrats are at a stalemate on the debt ceiling. What’s it going to take to resolve and stop the country from defaulting on its loans?
Plus, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is in hot water again for undisclosed payments, which were being sent to a defunct business. Is he hiding something or was it just an oversight?
Then, more Americans are identifying as Independent. Is this a sign that we are becoming less polarized?
4/21/2023
50:29
Why did the GOP kick 2 Tennessee lawmakers out of their jobs for protesting?
Two Tennessee lawmakers are expelled after Republicans in the House reacted to a breach of decorum. Their districts reinstated them, but was this the right reaction to protests from the left?
Then, President Biden passed proposed changes intended to protect transgender athletes in schools, but no one is happy. Why wasn’t it a good compromise for those in the middle?
And, the 15-minute city is a seemingly innocuous urban planning idea, but it’s sparked fear and backlash. But what could be bad about reducing traffic?
4/14/2023
50:31
Should the media give Trump so much airtime?
Donald Trump was arraigned this week on 34 counts of falsifying business records, making him the first U.S. president to be criminally indicted. Is the media caving to temptation once again and giving Trump too much airtime?
Also, Wall Street Journal Reporter Evan Gershkovich was taken into custody in Russia and accused of espionage. After decades of Russian authorities never targeting American journalists, Vladimir Putin has escalated matters and all bets appear to be off. Are we heading for another prisoner swap? And if so, what are the implications of that?
And Finland once again was ranked the happiest country on the planet. But how Finns themselves define happiness may surprise you. Are there lessons Americans can learn from them?