Congress can't tell you what a woman is. DC leaving Trump a mess to clean up for the next 4 years. How much easier your life would be if you lived like an illegal.
34:58
Hour 2: Cryosleep
4 years of Cryosleep then getting deported to mars. Getting all the nasty stuff out of our food with RFK. The impracticality of high speed rail.
34:31
Hour 3: Bible Class
Should we teach The Bible in schools? Can we trust teachers not to twist it? The increased scrutiny of Trumps picks. People are just not tuning into the liberal media anymore.
34:41
THE RECKONING: Corrupt U.S. Officials Begin Full-Blown Meltdown
(Full Show) As reality begins to set in that Donald Trump will be the next president, you see the current regime in full blown meltdown mode. In this edition of I'm Right, Jesse Kelly goes over a few examples of what we're currently seeing. This comes as Trump is hoping to confirm his most controversial cabinet picks. Josh Hammer explains how he plans to do so. Plus, RFK Jr. gets his role in the Trump administration. Jeffrey A. Tucker explains what it means for the country. I'm Right with Jesse Kelly on The First TV | 11-18-24
44:08
Hour 1: Demons Don’t Quit
We will never see final victory; our life is the struggle because demons don't quit. Be careful what you do with power. It's not just that democrats are infighting after a loss. This election was a total rejection of everyone from the main stream media, to academia, to half of congress.
