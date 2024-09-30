All Things with Kim Strassel: Project 2025 and Conservatism During Trump’s Second Term

Where does the Heritage Foundation and its Project 2025 stand after Kamala Harris Democrats made the think tank and its policy paper the bogeyman of the 2024 campaign? On this episode of All Things, Heritage President Kevin Roberts talks about the upsides of the attacks, walks through his favorite Trump cabinet picks so far, breaks down the big potential of Elon Musk's and Vivek Ramaswamy's Department of Government Efficiency, and engages in a thoughtful debate with Kim Strassel over the future of the conservative movement.