All Things with Kim Strassel: Project 2025 and Conservatism During Trump’s Second Term
Where does the Heritage Foundation and its Project 2025 stand after Kamala Harris Democrats made the think tank and its policy paper the bogeyman of the 2024 campaign? On this episode of All Things, Heritage President Kevin Roberts talks about the upsides of the attacks, walks through his favorite Trump cabinet picks so far, breaks down the big potential of Elon Musk's and Vivek Ramaswamy's Department of Government Efficiency, and engages in a thoughtful debate with Kim Strassel over the future of the conservative movement.
29:32
Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey Won't Concede to Dave McCormick
He's down by nearly 20,000 votes in a race that was called long ago, yet the Democratic incumbent is still fundraising and trying to get more ballots counted, even as the Pennsylvania Supreme Court rebukes several counties that tried to tally undated mail votes. Plus, Gov. Josh Shapiro seems unwilling to take a stand, while some Democrats start telling Casey to move on.
24:26
Joe Biden Finally Allows Ukraine to Hit Certain Targets Inside Russia
As Donald Trump is about to take control of the United States’ role in the Ukraine/Russia conflict, Joe Biden approves of Ukraine using long-range missiles on military targets inside Russia. What took him so long and how will the incoming administration respond? Plus, more questions about the nominations of Tulsi Gabbard, Pete Hegseth, and Matt Gaetz to prominent roles inside Donald Trump’s cabinet.
26:23
Can RFK Jr. Get Confirmed as Trump's Health Secretary?
Donald Trump names Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, but the GOP Senate will have questions about his views on vaccines, Wi-Fi, genetically modified foods, abortion, single-payer healthcare, and more. Plus, Sen. John Thune is elected Majority Leader to succeed Mitch McConnell, after a MAGA challenge from Sen. Rick Scott.
24:50
Why Did Trump Pick Gaetz and Gabbard?
Donald Trump has roiled Washington by nominating Matt Gaetz to be Attorney General and Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence. Both are controversial and could face trouble in the Senate, so what was Trump thinking? Plus, will the Senate agree to recess appointments without confirmation votes?
From the award-winning opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal, Paul Gigot, Kim Strassel, Bill McGurn and Kyle Peterson discuss the latest from Washington. Get critical perspective and the analysis you need on developments from the nation’s capital. Join them every weekday. Send your feedback to [email protected]