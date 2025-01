From Palisades Fires to Prime Minister Shakes: Your Daily Dose of ‘That Part

In today’s jam-packed episode, we spotlight the wildfire tearing through California’s Pacific Palisades and the unexpected resignation of Canada’s Prime Minister. Hear why China’s policy overhaul might reshape the global economy and how NVIDIA’s groundbreaking tech is set to dominate self-driving innovations. We’ll also break down the surge in U.S. corporate bankruptcies and share the big winners (and potential losers) in Formula One’s sponsorship shake-up. Tune in for the headlines, stay for the insight.