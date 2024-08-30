Ep. 278 - New Polls Show Democrats are Dead-Wrong About Americans

As the polls roll in, Democrats and the legacy media are put to shame over the different reality of what American voters appear to believe. Despite weeks of fearmongering on the economy, racism, war, and every other kind of "dastardly deed," the majority of Americans are pleased with both President Trump and Elon Musk's DOGE so far. The international situation gets interesting as another round of promises about Putin crumble after sanction talks. India, Canada, and other nations begin to weigh in on changes to trade policy with the United States. We dig into some Mail Time! 🚨 Don't forget to subscribe to the Tony Kinnett Cast to receive push notifications when new episodes drop, find the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts! The Tony Kinnett Cast is a product of The Daily Signal. Produced by Allison Lemons, Lou Scataglia, and Daniel Elmore. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices