Ep. 278 - New Polls Show Democrats are Dead-Wrong About Americans
As the polls roll in, Democrats and the legacy media are put to shame over the different reality of what American voters appear to believe.
Despite weeks of fearmongering on the economy, racism, war, and every other kind of "dastardly deed," the majority of Americans are pleased with both President Trump and Elon Musk's DOGE so far.
The international situation gets interesting as another round of promises about Putin crumble after sanction talks.
India, Canada, and other nations begin to weigh in on changes to trade policy with the United States.
We dig into some Mail Time!
The Tony Kinnett Cast is a product of The Daily Signal.
Produced by Allison Lemons, Lou Scataglia, and Daniel Elmore.
Ep. 277 - House Democrats Nuke Themselves over DOGE
House Democrats like Representatives Al Green, Jasmine Crockett, Hakeem Jeffries, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Pramila Jayapal, and Ayanna Pressley focus all of their energy on Elon Musk and DOGE. Our friend Rebecca Downs from Townhall.com joins us LIVE on assignment to deliver the details.
Court rulings fly in fast and furious, and a lot of think tanks get it entirely wrong.
Jerry Lopez, @IndySpanglish on X, joins us for a beautiful week of "Awful Tweets" where we mix in a few videos and social media abominations.
Ted Frank of the Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute drops by to share updates on lawsuits against those who blocked interstates protesting for Palestine, Hamas, LGBTQ+, and Black Lives Matter.
The Tony Kinnett Cast is a product of The Daily Signal.
Produced by Allison Lemons, Lou Scataglia, and Daniel Elmore.
Ep. 276 - Trump Presides Over the Funeral for the Democratic Party
President Donald Trump delivered a record-breaking speech to a joint session of Congress, while simultaneously presiding over the funeral of the Democratic Party as we know it now.
The reaction to the speech by Congressional Democrats and the legacy media, underpinned by the polls of those watching, has delivered a fatal blow to the last ten years of DNC strategy and promises.
Rep. Erin Houchin of Indiana's 9th joins us to talk about the speech and impact from the Laken Riley Act in her district.
Kurt Schlichter of Townhall.com joins us to mock the most insane responses to a political event in U.S. history.
The Tony Kinnett Cast is a product of The Daily Signal.
Produced by Allison Lemons, Lou Scataglia, and Daniel Elmore.
Between the self-humiliation of the House and Senate Democrats, the reversals and chaos of world leaders, Elon Musk's DOGE, and the cabinet officials in the administration, President Trump certainly has a list of unexpected wins to choose from at his State of the Union-like address this evening.
Drink some coffee and grab the popcorn, because there's NOTHING like this one.
We talk to Stephen Kent for a little "What'cha Watchin'"
The Tony Kinnett Cast is a product of The Daily Signal.
Produced by Allison Lemons, Lou Scataglia, and Daniel Elmore.
President Trump, Zelensky, the European Union, NATO, China, Mexico, and Canada all shift international policy on everything from defense to tariffs. Some of it good—some of it concerning. We’ll break it down.
Adam Wren from Politico joins us to discuss a leaked memo from a group of Democrats offering a shred of hope to a party in chaos.
Were the Oscars good? No, but you knew that already.
Check out his full report here: https://www.politico.com/newsletters/playbook/2025/03/02/democrats-in-despair-00206883
The Tony Kinnett Cast is produced by The Daily Signal.
Produced by Allison Lemons, Lou Scataglia, and Daniel Elmore.
The Tony Kinnett Cast is The Daily Signal's flagship program, with a new episode weeknights at 7PM Eastern, featuring national news, commentary, interviews, and analysis from a Hoosier's commonsense, middle-of-the-country perspective.
In under a year, Kinnett's equal parts broadcast and podcast has grown from a small radio show on 93WIBC Indianapolis to a nationally syndicated simulcast on radio, TV, and livestreaming services around the nation. Now you can enjoy the best The Daily Signal content from its senior investigative columnist every weeknight here, our livestreams on YouTube, X, and Facebook, or wherever one of our syndicated stations is on air!