Tucker Carlson’s career has taken many twists and turns, and he himself admits he’s faced no small amount of failures. But Carlson is now supremely thankful for all of them. His rocky road to success has led him around the world, and today it brings him to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for a long discussion With Piers Morgan.
Together the two attempt to put the world to rights. Their discourse ranges from the second term of President Donald Trump, the attempts on his life, the Biden Administration, wokeism, western civilisation, World War 2 and freedom of speech. They agree, they disagree, but most of all, they learn.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:10:23
JFK Files Released By Trump - Was It a Mob Job? Feat Michael Franzese
The assassination of President John F Kennedy reverberated throughout the world as the tragic loss of a charismatic, energetic young leader. Known for his inspiring speeches and support for civil rights, his murder has spawned a library of conspiracies all about who could have benefited from it. Was it the Soviets? The CIA? The Mob?! Well, the truth may be about to come out, as Donald Trump has signed orders for the declassification of government reports on the JFK, RFK and MLK Jr assassinations. Conspiracy theorists and their detractors alike are anxious to see what these secretive files may reveal.
For an exploration of all possibilities, Piers Morgan brings together author Jefferson Morley, former capo for the Colombo crime family Michael Franzese and former CIA officer and host of 'The President's Daily Brief' Mike Baker.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
32:17
Cenk Uygur vs Andrew Wilson - On Trump Pardons, Elon Musk Salute & More
As Elon Musk's controversial salute to Trump supporters and the pardoning of the January 6th rioters continue to divide opinions across the world, Piers Morgan brings two juggernauts of the online arena together to have it out.
Veteran Uncensored contributor Cenk Uygur spars with The Crucible's Andrew Wilson, with fiery results. Was Elon's salute a Nazi dogwhistle? Was the January 6th attack on the US Capitol a genuine attempt to overthrow democracy? Words collide as Piers sits back to watch.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
43:49
Immigration & Pardons With Lara Trump, Jo Jo From Jerz & Brandon Straka
President Donald Trump’s brash and abrasive approach to politics has returned to US foreign policy, with results that many will be looking to emulate. Threatened with exorbitant tariffs on their exports to America, Colombia swiftly agreed to take back criminals and illegal immigrants from their country. Unlike in his first term, it seems the world’s leaders are anxious to get into Trump’s good graces. Closer to home, January 6 rioters return to their families as Democrats seethe in the background.
To discuss the shift in US and global affairs, Piers Morgan talks to pardoned J6-er Brandon Straka, journalist and political commentator Geraldo Rivera, political podcaster and YouTuber Joanne ‘Jo Jo From Jerz’ Carducci and former co-chair of the Republican National Committee and Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
55:51
QAnon Shaman Debates Capitol Riots Cop | Feat Victor Davis Hanson
One of the first and most controversial things that Donald Trump has done since returning to the presidency has been to pardon the participants of the notorious January 6th Capitol attack of 2021; even the ones who attacked the police. As it was happening, Republican politicians condemned the rioters in the strongest terms, but four years on, they’ve changed their tune. Was it a protest? A riot? Or a genuine attempt to overthrow American democracy?
Pardoned protestor Jacob Chansley, also known as QAnon Shaman and former Capitol police officer Winston Pingeon go head-to-head on the subject, joined on the Uncensored panel by Vinny Oshana from the 'PBD' podcast and Wajahat Ali from the 'Democracy-Ish' podcast.
Piers Morgan also speaks to historian and political commentator Victor Davis Hanson and formerly imprisoned Democrat Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich, who was freed by Trump.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Piers Morgan Uncensored is the global arena for fearless debate, bold opinions and major interviews. Follow the podcast for all-new and exclusive daily content.
YouTube: @PiersMorganUncensored
X: @PiersUncensored
TikTok: @piersmorganuncensored
Insta: @piersmorganuncensored
Listen to Piers Morgan Uncensored, The Daily and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app