JFK Files Released By Trump - Was It a Mob Job? Feat Michael Franzese

The assassination of President John F Kennedy reverberated throughout the world as the tragic loss of a charismatic, energetic young leader. Known for his inspiring speeches and support for civil rights, his murder has spawned a library of conspiracies all about who could have benefited from it. Was it the Soviets? The CIA? The Mob?! Well, the truth may be about to come out, as Donald Trump has signed orders for the declassification of government reports on the JFK, RFK and MLK Jr assassinations. Conspiracy theorists and their detractors alike are anxious to see what these secretive files may reveal. For an exploration of all possibilities, Piers Morgan brings together author Jefferson Morley, former capo for the Colombo crime family Michael Franzese and former CIA officer and host of 'The President's Daily Brief' Mike Baker.