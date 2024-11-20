Trump adds more haunted dolls to his cabinet of curiosities. Elon Musk is taking the government he purchased out for a joy ride. Matt Gaetz inspires us to ask the important questions like, “Where’s Nestor?” DNC members are pointing so many fingers, they’re going to put an eye out. And we lower P’Nut’s teeny, tiny coffin into the ground for a final goodbye. For a closed-captioned version of this episode, click here. For a transcript of this episode, please email [email protected] and include the name of the podcast.
25:56
Finally, Justice for Matt Gaetz
BREAKING: Donald Trump picks Lovett or Leave it to head Department Of Gay Little Jokes. This week, RFK Jr. worms his way into the new administration, while Matt Gaetz plans a field trip to the DOJ. Colorado Governor Jared Polis walks back his enthusiasm, yet another thing we can't do if we all get polio, and Lovett and his guests are sorry, but they refuse to apologize.
1:10:30
The Worst People Are Happy (With Tim Miller)
The worst people believe their worldview has been validated, while the best people are uncertain, scared, and angry. But we have to stay focused on the menace, including the threat to officials Trump may target for revenge—and the immigrants whose cheap and willing labor helped build our economy. Tim Miller joins Lovett for a special crosspost with the The Bulwark Podcast.--Speech by Otto Wels in March 1933The 'The Bulwark' Podcast
52:18
So we ARE going back
This week, Lovett or Leave It takes a big sip of coffee and reads who won the 2024 presidential election. Donald Trump takes the White House, Republicans take the Senate, and RFK Jr. takes the fluoride out of our water the first moment he can. Lovett opens the floor to questions from his audience like, "What the hell?" and "Are you kidding me?" and we cycle through the five stages of being an American, before taking our listeners on a much needed joyride.Tour dates & cities: crooked.com/events
1:23:48
What a Weekday: See You on the Other Side
Kamala closes with hope and SNL. Trump jokes about his enemies being shot. RFK Jr. goes Joker on the water supply. And a surprise poll from Iowa makes us wonder what tomorrow may hold. (RIP P'Nut.)
Every Saturday, former Obama speechwriter and self-described "comedian" Jon Lovett is joined live on stage by a killer lineup of comics, journalists, politicians, and celebrities - who may or may not know why they're there - to break down the biggest and dumbest stories in politics and culture.
And now because there’s too much news for just one show, join Jon and friends (i.e. beloved producers who have to be there) every Tuesday for a rundown of the latest headlines to help get you through another flawless week in our perfect society.
Plus for those who like to watch (*wink*), you can catch all the funniest moments and gayest chaos on the Lovett or Leave It YouTube channel. So check us out there, and listen to Lovett or Leave It wherever you get your podcasts.