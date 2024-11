Disco Donald Trump Puzzles in Pennsylvania w. Chani Nicholas

Are the 2024 election results written in the stars? Not quite, but Chani Nicholas joins to share what we have in store for the rest of the year from an astrological perspective. Then, a round of applause for Kamala Harris, who is nailing her media strategy and leaving no stone unturned. Meanwhile, Trump is barely functioning and abandoning his base in the desert. Finally, in Sanity Corner, Alyssa is loving Fresh Air, and Erin is feeling petty about climate change's impact on seasonal fashion.  For a closed-captioned version of this episode, click here. For a transcript of this episode, please email [email protected] and include the name of the podcast.