This week, Erin and Alyssa assembled a super-panel with award-winning journalist Errin Haines, activist and author Julissa Arce, and comedian Megan Gailey. They chat about how things are settling post-election, from what it would really take for a woman to become president to the misguided logic of people who split their vote on abortion. Then, they sound off on a listener's question about whether to unfriend Trump supporters. For a closed-captioned version of this episode, click here. For a transcript of this episode, please email [email protected] and include the name of the podcast. What will it take for a woman to be president? (The 19th 11/6)5 takeaways from the 2024 exit polls (The Hill 11/08)2024 Key States Exit Poll (NBC 11/9)Abortion ballot initiatives could have helped Harris win, instead Trump overperformed (ABC 11/9)
--------
1:12:08
Trump Won. Now What?
After a night of very little sleep and a heartbreaking Harris loss, Erin and Alyssa come together to talk it through. They give down-ballot updates for Congress, state-level races, education, and abortion measures. Then they get into their feelings and try to navigate where this leaves us and a path forward. For a closed-captioned version of this episode, click here. For a transcript of this episode, please email [email protected] and include the name of the podcast.
--------
53:14
5 Days To Save Democracy w. Stacey Abrams
Stacey Abrams joins Hysteria to talk about Georgia voters, the final days of the Harris Campaign, and what she’ll be watching for on election day. Then Erin and Alyssa dish on Harris’ final remarks, Trump on Joe Rogan, and where the hell Usha Vance has been during the campaign. Stick around to the end to hear a clip of Alyssa’s interview with Speaker Pelosi.For a closed-captioned version of this episode, click here. For a transcript of this episode, please email [email protected] and include the name of the podcast.Listen to the Hysteria Election Day PlaylistGet involved at fairfight.com/lfgvMichelle Obama says she's a 'little angry' at the hesitation to vote for Harris (NPR 10/26)What Is Usha Vance Thinking? (The Cut 10/28)In three-hour Rogan interview, Trump reveals 'biggest mistake' (BBC 10/26)Harris will not appear on Joe Rogan podcast, her campaign says (Reuters 10/24)Melania Trump makes rare campaign appearance at New York City rally (The Hill 10/27)
--------
1:25:36
Joy Reid on Giuliani's Karma and The Exonerated 5
MSNBC’s Joy Reid joins Erin Ryan and Alyssa Mastromonaco for the pre-election final stretch. They break down Ron DeSantis’ latest voter intimidation schemes, new data illustrating the consequences of Dobb’s decisions, and Trump’s never-ending mission to antagonize the Exonerated Central Park 5. The ladies are feeling petty about WNBA referees and JD Vance’s marriage, but luckily, Barack Obama on the campaign trail is keeping them sane.For a closed-captioned version of this episode, click here. For a transcript of this episode, please email [email protected] and include the name of the podcast.Florida official says DeSantis’s office ordered him to threaten TV stations over abortion ads (The Hill 10/21)Infant mortality in the U.S. worsened after Supreme Court limited abortion access (LA Times 10/21)Exonerated Central Park Five sue Trump for defamation over debate remarks (Washington Post 10/21)Giuliani assets will transfer to Georgia election workers he defamed (WaPo 10/22)
--------
1:04:51
Disco Donald Trump Puzzles in Pennsylvania w. Chani Nicholas
Are the 2024 election results written in the stars? Not quite, but Chani Nicholas joins to share what we have in store for the rest of the year from an astrological perspective. Then, a round of applause for Kamala Harris, who is nailing her media strategy and leaving no stone unturned. Meanwhile, Trump is barely functioning and abandoning his base in the desert. Finally, in Sanity Corner, Alyssa is loving Fresh Air, and Erin is feeling petty about climate change’s impact on seasonal fashion. For a closed-captioned version of this episode, click here. For a transcript of this episode, please email [email protected] and include the name of the podcast.Harris brings a bit of Trump into her rally to try to show him as ‘unhinged’ (NPR 10/14)Harris Says She Would Form Bipartisan Council of Advisers (NYT 10/11)‘Absolute chaos’ as Trump supporters ‘left stranded’ after Coachella rally hit by assassination scare (Independent 10/14)Trump sways and bops to music for 39 minutes in bizarre town hall episode (Washington Post 10/14)Sheehy’s plan for education includes throwing Department of Ed ‘in the trash’ (Daily Montanan 10/14)ICYMI: Eric Hovde Unveils Hovde Plan: Cuts to Social Security, Medicare & Veterans’ Benefits (Wisdems 10/9)
Political commentator and comedy writer Erin Ryan and former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Alyssa Mastromonaco are joined by a bicoastal squad of funny, opinionated women to talk through everything from reproductive rights to romcoms. They break down the political news of the week, plus the topics, trends, and cultural stories that affect women’s lives.