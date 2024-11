Assembly Required with Stacey Abrams

How Your Vote Can Combat Extreme Weather and Save the Planet

Stacey talks with meteorologist and veteran hurricane expert, John Morales, who describes how growing up in Puerto Rico led him to his career and how important it is to talk about extreme weather effects. He explains the science of why storms are getting stronger, heatwaves are getting hotter, and droughts are becoming more frequent. Plus they discuss how your vote can help push policy makers to mitigate climate change and the most impactful actions we need to take to help our communities. For a closed-captioned version of this episode, click here. For a transcript of this episode, please email [email protected] and include the name of the podcast.We want to hear your questions. Send us an email at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 213-293-9509. You and your question might be featured on the show.Learn & Do More: Visit the Center for Climate and Energy SolutionsParticipate in the support group Extreme Weather SurvivorsLocate your mutual aid organization at Mutual Aid HubBe vigilant about disinformation and listen to our episode “Deepfakes, Lies, and How to Fight Disinformation”