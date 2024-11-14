Assembly Required with Stacey Abrams

Plotting Our Way Forward by Looking Back at History (with Heather Cox Richardson)
Stacey speaks with historian Heather Cox Richardson to see what history can teach us about moving forward after Trump's reelection. They discuss strategies for countering disinformation, how Democratic leaders are preparing to use states' rights to their advantage to challenge Trump's federal overreach, and how the era following William McKinley's presidency can be a guide for progressives. Then, Stacey answers questions from the audience on how to get involved in politics, and how to respond to community in this post-election environment. Learn & Do More: Read Heather Cox Richardson's nightly newsletter, "Letters from an American", or her book, "Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America".Build community and find ways to help locally at Unitedway.org
Stacey’s Post-Election Message and The Power of Music
Stacey offers a reflection and a call to action to move beyond resistance and into insistence after the re-election of Donald Trump. Then she speaks with Grammy, Pulitzer, and MacArthur Genius Grant winning musician Rhiannon Giddens about the connection between politics and art. Giddens dives into the way categorization divides the music industry, the deep and multicultural history of the banjo, and how she has put her unique stamp on every genre from opera to folk music. Learn & Do More: Watch the documentary Stacey Abrams and Selena Gomez produced called "Louder: The Soundtrack of Change".Support independent musicians like Rhiannon Giddens and her group The Silk Road Ensemble.Plan ahead for Biscuits And Banjos, a festival Giddens is organizing dedicated to the reclamation and exploration of black music, art, and culture.
How Your Vote Can Combat Extreme Weather and Save the Planet
Stacey talks with meteorologist and veteran hurricane expert, John Morales, who describes how growing up in Puerto Rico led him to his career and how important it is to talk about extreme weather effects. He explains the science of why storms are getting stronger, heatwaves are getting hotter, and droughts are becoming more frequent. Plus they discuss how your vote can help push policy makers to mitigate climate change and the most impactful actions we need to take to help our communities. Learn & Do More: Visit the Center for Climate and Energy SolutionsParticipate in the support group Extreme Weather SurvivorsLocate your mutual aid organization at Mutual Aid HubBe vigilant about disinformation and listen to our episode "Deepfakes, Lies, and How to Fight Disinformation"
How To Fix America’s Maternal Health Crisis and Fight For Reproductive Freedom
Giving birth in the United States can be dangerous – but it doesn't have to be. Stacey talks to Representative Jennifer McClellan of Virginia about the disparities in maternal health outcomes in the U.S. and policies to expand access to reproductive healthcare and affordable childcare. Then, Stacey welcomes ProPublica reporter Kavitha Surana to discuss her story on the deadly impact new state abortion bans are already having on pregnant people – and the importance of sharing these stories. Learn More: Abortion Bans Have Delayed Emergency Medical Care. In Georgia, Experts Say This Mother's Death Was Preventable (ProPublica)The19thNews.OrgThe Only Doctor (PBS)Black Maternal Health CaucusThe Momnibus
How Technology Is Transforming Art & Why We Should Care
Stacey sits down with artist KNA to discuss how artists are impacted by AI and other evolving technologies, how they can use them to fuel their creativity, as well as what next steps need to be taken to secure resources and protection for the arts in an increasingly digital world. Do More:- Read the terms and conditions of social media and streaming platforms- Support artists directly by buying their art and merchandise
