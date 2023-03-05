Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Dead Ass with Khadeen and Devale Ellis

Podcast Dead Ass with Khadeen and Devale Ellis
LOVE, SEX, MARRIAGE and everything in between! Each week Khadeen and Devale Ellis spread love the Brooklyn way. Listen in as they reveal personal truths, share ... More
  • Wanna Know What I Think?
    You know we can't end the season without a round up of listener letters. In this episode, the Ellises get all in your business and give their best advice. Dead Ass. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/3/2023
    48:43
  • Live In LA!
    The Dead Ass Podcast Live tour stopped at the Regent Theatre in LA. If you missed it, listen to part of the show here. For video of the full show go to https://www.patreon.com/deadassSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/26/2023
    1:11:21
  • The Pitting Myth
    When men compete and talk smack, it's encouraged. But when women do it, it's often considered as pitting women against each other. But what's the truth. In this episode, the Ellises talk about the myth of pitting women against each other. Dead ass.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/19/2023
    1:10:14
  • Live In Dallas!
    The Dead Ass Podcast Live tour stopped at The Improv Theater in Arlington, TX and you know it was lit. If you missed it live, don't worry. You can listen here!  Want to see the action? Catch the Dead Ass Live show and all podcast video content on Patreon! Go to Patreon.com/DeadAss to watch.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/12/2023
    49:00
  • Making Money Is Easy, Keeping It Isn't
    Most people think once you get a little money, you have it to spend. But it takes more than getting paid to make money. In this episode, the Ellises talk about navigating the costs of making money. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/5/2023
    1:05:01

About Dead Ass with Khadeen and Devale Ellis

LOVE, SEX, MARRIAGE and everything in between! Each week Khadeen and Devale Ellis spread love the Brooklyn way. Listen in as they reveal personal truths, share opinions and inspire us to level up in our own lives by giving some advice — but no matter what you hear they will always keep it 100. DEAD ASS!
