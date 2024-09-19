Powered by RND
A podcast about American Empire.
Society & Culture

Available Episodes

5 of 58
  • S5 Episode 1 - "The Wolves Are Closing In"
    A prelude and a primer to this season's story: the tragedy of Cambodia.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    44:42
  • S4 Episode 10 - "The Phantom Pain"
    Donald Trump cuts a deal with the Taliban — and America begins its withdrawal.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    1:01:10
  • S4 Episode 9 - "Peace Walker"
    The Obama administration promises victory in ‘The Good War.’Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    1:10:29
  • S4 Episode 8 - "Sons of Liberty"
    America runs its war in Afghanistan on the cheap — and subcontracts to crooks, kingpins, and gangsters.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    1:09:57
  • S4 Episode 7 - "Guns of the Patriots"
    The Bush administration unleashes the first war of the 21st century.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    1:05:06

About Blowback

A podcast about American Empire.
