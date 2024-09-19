A prelude and a primer to this season's story: the tragedy of Cambodia.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
44:42
S4 Episode 10 - "The Phantom Pain"
Donald Trump cuts a deal with the Taliban — and America begins its withdrawal.
1:01:10
S4 Episode 9 - "Peace Walker"
The Obama administration promises victory in 'The Good War.'
1:10:29
S4 Episode 8 - "Sons of Liberty"
America runs its war in Afghanistan on the cheap — and subcontracts to crooks, kingpins, and gangsters.
1:09:57
S4 Episode 7 - "Guns of the Patriots"
The Bush administration unleashes the first war of the 21st century.