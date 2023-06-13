Calm Down With Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson is all about the conversations you would have with your friends when you think others aren't listening. It's l...

Calm Down With Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson is all about the conversations you would have with your friends when you think others aren't listening. It's l...

Bringing back the Pregame which means Erin and Charissa are answering YOUR questions! Is it acceptable to take your shoes off on an airplane? Depends on the circumstances, but they agree there are some absolute NO’s when it comes to travel etiquette. One of the ladies wants to know if high rise jeans cause UTI’s and do you get younger every year you get older? Try to keep up with this doozy of a Pregame.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

It’s only our second week back and there’s still so much to discuss with so little time! First, they kick things off with Charissa’s time hosting the Belmont Stakes and empowering other women breaking barriers in sports. Then things get wild as they go all in on the Scandoval drama from Vanderpump Rules when someone makes a revealing admission about their own past relationships. Finally, doctors and receptionists need to work on their bedside manner and Erin needs to relax when it comes to her TikTok feed! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

On this Pregame edition of the Calm Down podcast, Erin and Charissa talk about dogs in the bed, pool or the beach, nights out vs. nights in and more. Also, Erin updates us about her parent's reaction to her tattoo, and you won't believe the answer!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

We keep it real on Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, good or bad. Unfortunately this week, it was terrible. Charissa opens up about a traumatic life event but in true CT fashion she finds some silver lining and humor in the situation. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

It’s another jam-packed Pregame with Erin and Charissa. They answer your questions including the pros and cons of online dating. Erin admits she can be difficult to deal with based on the shoes she’s wearing and how hungry she is. Charissa speaks from experience when she gives a warning to all the margarita lovers out there… be careful with those salted rims! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Calm Down with Erin and Charissa

Calm Down With Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson is all about the conversations you would have with your friends when you think others aren't listening. It's like a text chain put into a podcast. This is the place where Erin and Charissa get real, and no subject is off limits. It’s a “pull back the curtain” look into their lives, while they also ask questions about everyone else’s. Get ready for unfiltered conversations between two girlfriends about life, gossip, sports, and pretty much every random topic that needs to be dissected. Get ready to Calm Down with Erin and Charissa.