Calm Down with Erin and Charissa

On this Best of the Calm Down podcast, listen as Erin and Charissa talk to Dr. Cythia Pfeiffer, Ken Jeong and their "Plus Ones". See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Episode 413: Best of 2025 and 2026 So Far

An all-new Pregame edition of Calm Down with Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson is here! Erin and Charissa tackle your toughest questions on wedding planning, relationships and everything in between. They warn against having a wedding on a Sunday in the fall. How to create a relationship with your challenging mother-in-law. Finding a partner who supports you and your career. Send in your Pregame questions to @calmdownpodcast on Instagram or write us an email thecalmdownpod@gmail.com See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Episode 414: Pregame - The Best Way To Connect With Your Mother-In-Law

The “Big Show” edition of Calm Down with Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson is BACK and PACKED! The ladies get you all caught up on everything that’s been happening since they’ve been away. First, the ladies connect on being overwhelmed by endless bedtime beauty routines that go on forever. They also share stories from their time attending the premier of Toy Story 5 with Erin’s son Mack and a special performance from Taylor Swift that cap off an incredible evening. Erin tells Charissa all about Off Campus and why it’s her new favorite show she can’t stop watching. Send in your Pregame questions to @calmdownpodcast on Instagram or write us an email thecalmdownpod@gmail.com See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Episode 415: Bedtime Routines Are A Nightmare, Toy Story 5 Is Incredible & Obsessed with Off Campus

A brand new “Pregame” edition of Calm Down with Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson is here! The ladies return to answer your questions: Summer scaries: As a teacher how do I get ready to go back to school when I’m not ready for summer to be over? Wedding drama: Fallout with a bridesmaid, do I crop her out of my wedding photos? Workplace drama: Coworker smells bad and it’s impacting the customer, what do I say? Send in your Pregame questions to @calmdownpodcast on Instagram or write us an email thecalmdownpod@gmail.com See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

The “Big Show” is here on this latest episode of Calm Down with Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson. They check in from their summer break to share why Taylor Swift and Travis Kecle’s wedding was a dream come true. Erin shares her latest “Larry David-ism” involving an incident at the gym that is hard to believe. Charissa expresses her anger at self-checkout lines and why she walked out of a business on principle after being denied the help of a human. Send in your Pregame questions to @calmdownpodcast on Instagram or write us an email thecalmdownpod@gmail.com See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

The Way I Heard It with Mike Rowe

On the tip of my tongue - talking about Aphasia

About Calm Down with Erin and Charissa

About Calm Down with Erin and Charissa

About Calm Down with Erin and Charissa

Calm Down With Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson is all about the conversations you would have with your friends when you think others aren't listening. It's like a text chain put into a podcast. This is the place where Erin and Charissa get real, and no subject is off limits. It’s a “pull back the curtain” look into their lives, while they also ask questions about everyone else’s. Get ready for unfiltered conversations between two girlfriends about life, gossip, sports, and pretty much every random topic that needs to be dissected. Get ready to Calm Down with Erin and Charissa.