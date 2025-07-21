Who Got Me Pregnant?! Part 1

In this episode of the Got HER Back Podcast, Meg and Carrie sit down with Abigail—the woman who thought she was building a future with someone… only to find out she wasn’t the only one. Not even close. What begins as a whirlwind romance becomes a masterclass in emotional manipulation. From flowers and promises to hospital visits and discovering a secret girlfriend, Abigail pulls back the curtain on a man living a double (triple?) life—leaving behind a trail of confusion, heartbreak, and babies. If you've ever questioned your reality, felt the rug pulled out from under you, or were made to feel "crazy"—this episode is for you. Abigail is here to speak what many of us were never given the chance to say out loud. ⚠️ Trigger warning: Discussions of pregnancy loss, gaslighting, emotional abuse. Tune in for laughs, girl chat and simple, tangible advice with your besties because we always have your back! 👀 Check Out Our Playlist: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL6sOJxIJ-U0XDJnLYkrR5N4nMeSwplBoT&si=SOqklgdZv7k7Z6X0 🎧 Listen on Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/got-her-back/id1726769772 ❤️ Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gotherbackpodcast?igsh=OWx2ajlmbXFraDBv&utm_source=qr 🖤 Follow us on TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@gotherbackpodcast?_t=ZP-8tOjiUz0Ro7&_r=1 💙 Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/share/15hZm16v7B/?mibextid=wwXIfr #GotHERBackPodcast #AbigailsStory #GaslightingSurvivor #WomensVoicesMatter #HeWasntSingle #DatingRedFlags #ToxicLove #NarcissistUnmasked #SpeakYourTruth #LoveBombing #TraumaToTruth #UncoverTheLie #DFWPodcast #RealStoriesRealWomen