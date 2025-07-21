Ep 71: Red Flags That Mean YOUR MAN is a NARCISSIST.
Ep 71: Red Flags That Mean YOUR MAN is a NARCISSIST.
Grab your coffee and get comfy, because this week we're diving headfirst into the messy reality of narcissism—and how it shows up in relationships, co-parenting, and even your own healing journey. Carrie and Meg share raw stories of gaslighting, grandiose lies, and those moments you realize you’ve been dating a total dogfish (yes, we’re coining that). From kidney stones to graduation day meltdowns, we’re breaking down the top signs of narcissistic behavior and why you deserve so much better. If you’ve ever felt the mask slip, this episode is for you. Period.
He Cheated Because His Friend Died?? Part 1
In this deeply vulnerable and powerful episode, Carrie sits down with Katie as she shares her story of heartbreak, healing, and the road to rediscovering her own strength. From the unraveling of her marriage to the unexpected twists in her journey as a mom, Katie opens up about betrayal, mental health, and the complicated beauty of starting over. This conversation is raw, real, and full of reminders that even in the chaos, you're never alone.
Meg Wins $300,000!
In this hilariously unfiltered episode of Got HER Back, Megan and Carrie dive into one of the wildest stories yet—how Megan turned a routine work trip into a viral Vegas jackpot moment. From frozen pipes in Dallas to $302,000 at a Will of Fortune slot machine in the airport (yes, airport!), she takes us through every outrageous, heartfelt, and absolutely chaotic detail. From gifting herself a YSL wallet to dodging flight departures while strangers begged to touch her for good luck, it’s a tale of true Lucky Girl energy. If you ever needed proof that the universe has a sense of humor—this is it.
Who Got Me Pregnant?! Part 1
In this episode of the Got HER Back Podcast, Meg and Carrie sit down with Abigail—the woman who thought she was building a future with someone… only to find out she wasn’t the only one. Not even close. What begins as a whirlwind romance becomes a masterclass in emotional manipulation. From flowers and promises to hospital visits and discovering a secret girlfriend, Abigail pulls back the curtain on a man living a double (triple?) life—leaving behind a trail of confusion, heartbreak, and babies.
If you've ever questioned your reality, felt the rug pulled out from under you, or were made to feel "crazy"—this episode is for you. Abigail is here to speak what many of us were never given the chance to say out loud.
⚠️ Trigger warning: Discussions of pregnancy loss, gaslighting, emotional abuse.
I Dated a Murderer! Part 2
This week on the Got HER Back Podcast, Megan drops a bombshell — she uncovers jaw-dropping updates about her infamous ex, RC, and the gut-wrenching truth is even darker than she imagined. We’re talking cold cases, cover-ups, and a story so wild it'll make your jaw hit the floor. From trusting your gut to why background checks should be non-negotiable in dating, we’re getting real, raw, and red-flag aware. Buckle up — it’s a ride you don't want to miss.
Meet the ”Got HER Back” podcast, a great show hosted by Carrie, Maria, and Megan. These three friends talk about powerful stories, experiences, and tips for women from all different backgrounds. They each bring their own knowledge and care to the show, making it a safe place for women to feel inspired, get advice, and feel like they belong. Listen to ”Got HER Back” and start a journey to learn more about yourself, grow as a person, and connect with amazing women.