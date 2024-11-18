Welcome back to Humble Brag with Crystal and Cynthia! This week, the girls decided that interrupting each other is basically their love language—don’t @ us. They dive into their adventures with Jeff Lewis, the truth about monitors and teleprompters, Cynthia’s tragic missed connection with Lenny Kravitz, and Crystal’s thoughts on sitting out the new RHOBH season. Oh, and of course, weekly Humble Brags! Thank you to our sponsors! LUME: Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with @lumedeodorant and get 15% off with promo code BERN at https://Lumepodcast.com/HUMBLEBRAG! #lumepod MANSCAPED: Get 20% off your order, plus free shipping with code HUMBLEBRAG at https://Manscaped.com. Listen to us on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/humble-brag-with-crystal-and-cynthia/id1774286896 Listen to us on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4NWA8LBk15l2u5tNQqDcOO?si=1969186cabad4b21&nd=1&dlsi=c2e231d6c76a4711 Follow us on Social! @humblebragpod @crystalkungminkoff @cynthiabailey Humble Brag is an Envy Media Production.
1:12:14
Humble Brag With Crystal and Cynthia - Am I The Target Today?
Welcome back to Humble Brag with Crystal and Cynthia! This week, the girls are really trying not to interrupt each other… but like, life goes on. They get into hate comments, vulnerability, veneers, regrets, weed dinners, and more! Then, as always, humble brags of the week.
1:31:58
Humble Brag With Crystal and Cynthia - Pisces Behavior
Welcome back to Humble Brag with Crystal and Cynthia! This week, the girls cover hype music, online chatter, Usher, salacious rumors that must be debunked, and more! And of course, humble brags of the week. Also, Cynthia has a crazy story you won't want to miss. "I wanted to put him in a headlock."
1:17:42
Humble Brag With Crystal and Cynthia - Part 2, Origins Continued
Welcome back to Humble Brag with Crystal and Cynthia! It's Part 2 of the grand opening, but the tea is still hot as ever. Not only are wigs revealed, but so is the story behind Crystal's departure from RHOBH, the girls favorite housewives, Jeff Lewis drama, and more! Plus, get ready for the girls inaugural Humble Brag of the week. You won't want to miss it! "Once a housewife, always a housewife."
1:14:01
Humble Brag with Crystal and Cynthia - The Origin Story | Episode 1
Welcome to the first ever episode of Humble Brag with Crystal and Cynthia! Our glasses were filled, but we spilled A LOT. From joining Bravo's The Real Housewives, becoming friends, controlling the edit, to accusing each other of being traitors… You won't want to miss it! "She's obsessed with me… as if!"
You may know us as housewives, but that wasn't the only thing real about our lives. The cameras are down, but we’re still talking!
Join us as we take you behind the scenes of our fabulous lives, crazy stories, and favorite episodes. From heartfelt moments to hilarious antics, we’re here to giggle, gander, and spill the tea—all with a dash of sparkle… But just remember, it's all a Humble Brag!
New episodes every Monday!