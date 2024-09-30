This week the guys read Something Walks Whistling Past at 3:03 AM and Maria on the Moon, both by author, Travis Brown. Tag along as Isaiah and Hunter read these stories with virgin eyes. But when the Whistler comes, don't you dare look.
Ted The Caver | Creep Cast
As promised, in honor of the one year anniversary of Creep Cast, Isaiah and Hunter read Ted The Caver together.
SCP 3000 | Creep Cast
SCP's are on the menu! The guys record from the road on their sold-out live tour to talk about an ancient eel that seems to be stealing people’s memories.
Deepwoods | Creep Cast
In the debut episode from their new set, the boys read another tale from Rebecca Klingel, the author of Borrasca. Also Hunter really has to ask Isaiah something…
My Dog Was Lost For Three Days. What Came Back Wasn't My Dog | Creep Cast
A boy's sheepdog darts into the Canadian wilderness and disappears for three days. Hunting season has just begun. Funny enough, the dog coming back is the problem. This story also dredges up an uncomfortable memory from Hunter's childhood.
