CreepCast

Wendigoon & MeatCanyon
Wendigoon and MeatCanyon share the scary, occult, and...creepy stories from around the internet.
Society & Culture

Available Episodes

  • The Whistler At 3:03 AM
    This week the guys read Something Walks Whistling Past at 3:03 AM and Maria on the Moon, both by author, Travis Brown. Tag along as Isaiah and Hunter read these stories with virgin eyes. But when the Whistler comes, don't you dare look. Get Creep Cast merch here: https://creepcast.junipercreates.com/ Buy How To Build A Haunted House here: https://www.amazon.com/How-Build-Haunted-House-Unforgettable/dp/B09ZC9P4D6?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr= Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:35:13
  • Ted The Caver | Creep Cast
    As promised, in honor of the one year anniversary of Creep Cast, Isaiah and Hunter read Ted The Caver together. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3:14:51
  • SCP 3000 | Creep Cast
    SCP's are on the menu! The guys record from the road on their sold-out live tour to talk about an ancient eel that seems to be stealing people’s memories. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:35:23
  • Deepwoods | Creep Cast
    In the debut episode from their new set, the boys read another tale from Rebecca Klingel, the author of Borrasca. Also Hunter really has to ask Isaiah something… Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3:22:51
  • My Dog Was Lost For Three Days. What Came Back Wasn't My Dog | Creep Cast
    A boy's sheepdog darts into the Canadian wilderness and disappears for three days. Hunting season has just begun. Funny enough, the dog coming back is the problem. This story also dredges up an uncomfortable memory from Hunter's childhood. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:10:31

Wendigoon and MeatCanyon share the scary, occult, and...creepy stories from around the internet.
