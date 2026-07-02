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Heavyweight

Pushkin Industries
ComedyPersonal Journals
Heavyweight
Latest episode

131 episodes

  • Heavyweight

    2026 Update: James

    07/02/2026 | 40 mins.
    James’s father’s dying wish was for his ashes to be spread on the 18th hole of a fancy private golf course. That was 16 years ago. In this episode, James, Jonathan, and their friend Howard attempt a golf heist to get into the club and set things right.
    In today's update, Jonathan calls up James for one last interview. Just when James thinks he's out, we pull him back in!
    You can sign up for our free newsletter at patreon.com/heavyweight
    This episode was produced by Jonathan Goldstein, Wendy Dorr, Chris Neary, and Kalila Holt, with editing by Jorge Just and Alex Blumberg. Special thanks to Emily Condon, Stevie Lane, Derek Hurst, Stephen Hughes, and Jackie Cohen. The show was mixed by Haley Shaw. Music by Christine Fellows, Paul De Jong, Blue Dot Sessions, Benny Reid, Caspar Babypants, and Hew Time. Our theme song is by The Weakerthans courtesy of Epitaph Records. Mixing on this update by Sarah Bruguiere, with production by Lisa Wang.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Heavyweight

    Jonathan Vs. Kalila on Smash Boom Best

    06/25/2026 | 36 mins.
    Jonathan and Kalila go toe-to-toe as guests on the children’s debate podcast, Smash Boom Best, where they debate the merits of phone calls vs. texting. We had a lot of fun doing it, and—if it’s not too bold to presume—we think you will have fun listening to it.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Heavyweight

    2026 Update: Julia

    06/18/2026 | 36 mins.
    In grade 8, Julia was bullied so badly by a group of girls that she changed schools without telling anyone. Soon after, the girls from her old school showed up at her house and rang her doorbell. She didn’t answer it. For the past 20 years, Julia’s been wondering what those girls wanted.
    Ten years after the release of this episode, we check back in with Julia, to hear how her life changed in the aftermath of the episode.
    You can sign up for our free newsletter at patreon.com/heavyweight
    This episode was produced by Jonathan Goldstein, Chris Neary, and Kalila Holt, with senior production by Wendy Dorr. Editing by Alex Blumberg and Jorge Just. Special thanks to Emily Condon, Maya Goldberg-Safir, Lina Chambers, Emily Kennedy, Laura Scott, and Jackie Cohen. The show was mixed by Haley Shaw. Music for this episode by Christine Fellows, with additional music by Blue Dot Sessions and Keen Collective. Our theme song is by The Weakerthans courtesy of Epitaph Records, and our ad music is by Haley Shaw. Mixing on this update by Sarah Bruguiere, with production by Lisa Wang.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Heavyweight

    2026 Update: Brandon

    06/04/2026 | 39 mins.
    Throughout high school, Brandon was a misfit. Then one day, out of the blue, one of the school’s prettiest, most popular girls asked him to prom. Fifteen years later, Brandon wants to know: why him?
    Four years after the release of his episode, we check back in with Brandon to learn what's changed and get an update on his underwear situation.
    You can sign up for our free newsletter at patreon.com/heavyweight
    This episode was produced by Stevie Lane and Mohini Madgavkar. The senior producer is Kalila Holt. Special thanks to Emily Condon, Alex Blumberg, Sharon Mashihi, Mimi O’Donnell, Jessica Yung, and Jackie Cohen. The show was mixed by Bobby Lord. Music by Christine Fellows, John K Samson, Michael Hearst, the Jacobi Family Band, Podington Bear, and Bobby Lord. Our theme song is by The Weakerthans courtesy of Epitaph Records. Mixing on this update by Sarah Bruguiere, with production by Lisa Wang.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Heavyweight

    2026 Update: Frederick J. Brown

    05/21/2026 | 37 mins.
    Maia found a painting in the garbage and took it home. But as it turned out, it wasn’t just any painting.
    In this update, Kalila learns that she might have been looking at the painting all wrong.
    You can sign up for our free newsletter at patreon.com/heavyweight
    This episode was hosted and produced by Kalila Holt, along with Jonathan Goldstein. Our supervising producer is Stevie Lane. Production help from Damiano Marchetti. Special thanks to Sam Reisman, Emily Condon, Alex Blumberg, Lydia Polgreen, Marcy Flynn, Karl McCool, Caitlin Kenney, and Kayla Lattimore. The show was mixed by Bobby Lord. Music by Christine Fellows, John K Samson, Blue Dot Sessions, Michael Hearst, Sun Shapes, and Bobby Lord. Our theme song is by The Weakerthans courtesy of Epitaph Records. Mixing on this update by Sarah Bruguiere.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Heavyweight
Maybe you’ve laid awake and imagined how it could have been, how it might yet be, but the moment to act was never right. Well, the moment is here and the podcast making it happen is Heavyweight. Join Jonathan Goldstein for road trips, thorny reunions, and difficult conversations as he backpedals his way into the past like a therapist with a time machine.
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