#43 Maura
When Maura was 17, her favorite cousin died in a car crash. Maura’s been too afraid to drive ever since. But now, a decade later, she wants to face her fear.
Credits
This episode of Heavyweight was hosted and produced by Kalila Holt, Mohini Madgavkar, Stevie Lane, and Jonathan Goldstein.
Special thanks to Emily Condon, Augie Goldstein, Alex Blumberg, Bethel Habte, Anna Foley, Lynn Levy, Paul Bowman, Zac Schmidt, and Jackie Cohen.
The show is mixed by Bobby Lord.
Music by Christine Fellows, John K Samson, Sean Jacobi, Bobby Lord, Blue Dot Sessions, Hew Time, and Bauble. Our theme song is by The Weakerthans courtesy of Epitaph Records.
