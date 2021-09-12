Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • #43 Maura
    When Maura was 17, her favorite cousin died in a car crash. Maura’s been too afraid to drive ever since. But now, a decade later, she wants to face her fear. Credits This episode of Heavyweight was hosted and produced by Kalila Holt, Mohini Madgavkar, Stevie Lane, and Jonathan Goldstein. Special thanks to Emily Condon, Augie Goldstein, Alex Blumberg, Bethel Habte, Anna Foley, Lynn Levy, Paul Bowman, Zac Schmidt, and Jackie Cohen. The show is mixed by Bobby Lord.  Music by Christine Fellows, John K Samson, Sean Jacobi, Bobby Lord, Blue Dot Sessions, Hew Time, and Bauble. Our theme song is by The Weakerthans courtesy of Epitaph Records. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    12/16/2021
    38:33
  • #42 Mark
    When Mark was in college, his dream was to be a famous painter. It’s a dream he missed out on by only an inch. This is the story of that inch. Credits This episode of Heavyweight was hosted and produced by Stevie Lane, along with Mohini Madgavkar and Jonathan Goldstein. The senior producer is Kalila Holt. Special thanks to Emily Condon, Alex Blumberg, Phoebe Flanigan, Reyhan Harmanci, Andrea B Scott, and Bobby Lord. The show is mixed by Bobby Lord.  Music by Christine Fellows, John K Samson, Michael Hearts, Sean Jacobi, Bobby Lord, Hew Time, Of Tropique, Bauble, and Virginia Violet and the Rays. Our theme song is by The Weakerthans courtesy of Epitaph Records. If you want to check out Joe Zucker’s work, you can find out more at: www.joezucker.com. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    12/9/2021
    43:28
  • #41 Barbara Wilson
    This is the second and final part of episode #40 Barbara Shutt. So if you’ve not yet heard it, go back and listen to that first. Credits Heavyweight is hosted and produced by Jonathan Goldstein. This episode was produced by Stevie Lane, along with Mohini Madgavkar. The senior producer is Kalila Holt. Special thanks to Emily Condon, Alex Blumberg, Phia Bennin, Justin McGoldrick, JT Townsend, the Cincinnati History Museum, the Berea College Archives, and Jackie Cohen. The show was mixed by Bobby Lord.  Music by Christine Fellows, John K Samson, Sean Jacobi, Michael Hearst, Blue Dot Sessions, and Bobby Lord. Our theme song is by The Weakerthans courtesy of Epitaph Records. To read Lenore DePree's memoir, you can find it under the reissued title, "90 Brothers and Sisters." Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    11/18/2021
    36:03
  • #40 Barbara Shutt
    In 1968, Jonathan’s mother-in-law Becky spent one of the best summers of her life with a woman named Barbara. But then they never spoke again. Now, over fifty years later, Becky learns something about Barbara that makes her question whether she ever really knew her at all. Credits Heavyweight is hosted and produced by Jonathan Goldstein. This episode was produced by Stevie Lane, along with Mohini Madgavkar. The senior producer is Kalila Holt. Special thanks to Emily Condon, Alex Blumberg, Brendan Klinkenberg, Mitch Hansen, Phia Bennin, Justin McGoldrick, JT Townsend, Rachel Strom, Mark Barlett, Jason Alexander at the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts, and Jackie Cohen. The show was mixed by Bobby Lord.  Music by Christine Fellows, John K Samson, Blue Dot Sessions, Hew Time, Lullatone, Shanghai Restoration Project, and Bobby Lord. Our theme song is by The Weakerthans courtesy of Epitaph Records. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    11/18/2021
    39:36

Maybe you’ve laid awake imagining how it could have been, how it might yet be, but the moment to act was never right. Well, the moment is here and the podcast making it happen is Heavyweight. Join Jonathan Goldstein for road trips, thorny reunions, and difficult conversations as he backpedals his way into the past like a therapist with a time machine. From Gimlet Media.
