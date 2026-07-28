Sawbones: A Marital Tour of Misguided Medicine

The food has been going wild lately, and none more in the headlines this second than cyclospora parasite which is causing an outbreak of . . . intense gastrointestinal distress. Dr. Sydnee and Justin talk about the history of parasitic illnesses and what to know about the outbreak right now. For example, maybe just never eat lettuce ever again.



Music: "Medicines" by The Taxpayers https://taxpayers.bandcamp.com/



Asian Pacific Environmental Network: https://apen4ej.org/our-work/



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