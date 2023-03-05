Sawbones: A Marital Tour of Misguided Medicine

Join Dr. Sydnee McElroy and her husband Justin McElroy for a tour of all the dumb, bad, gross, weird and wrong ways we've tried to fix people. More
Sawbones: Going Grey
Why do people start losing the pigment in their hair as they grow older? Well, it might be one of those things that we don't entirely understand, though there are some new studies that offer some ideas. But that didn't stop people throughout history from trying to find ways to keep their hair from turning grey. Of course, Justin doesn't need any of these methods because he has surprisingly little grey hair for someone his age. As he points out. Repeatedly.Music: "Medicines" by The Taxpayers https://taxpayers.bandcamp.com/
Sawbones: The Abortion Pill
Mifepristone, known colloquially as the abortion pill, has recently been in the news as its future availability in the United States comes into question. Dr. Sydnee and Justin go through the history of the medicine, from how it was discovered to how it was approved to what happened over the summer to change that.Music: "Medicines" by The Taxpayers https://taxpayers.bandcamp.com/
Sawbones: Nose Blowing
Blowing your nose is maybe the only small glint of satisfaction had while having a cold or sinus infection. But is blowing your nose actually good, or even safe? Dr. Sydnee and Justin look through the history of handkerchiefs and nose-wiping to the science of what happens to your sinuses when you blow your nose in order to try and find a happy medium.Music: "Medicines" by The Taxpayers https://taxpayers.bandcamp.com/
Sawbones: The Great Stink of 1858
The Great Stink of 1858 has highlights from some of the Sawbones Greatest Hits: the controversy of hand washing, the miasma theory of disease. and cholera. Which is all to say: it took humanity a long time to figure out that we shouldn't be drinking poop.Music: "Medicines" by The Taxpayers https://taxpayers.bandcamp.com/
2023 BoCo Teaser - Sawbones: Medical Questions for Kids
We wanted to share a little teaser of our MaxFunDrive Bonus Content, so here's a short clip of Dr. Sydnee and Charlie addressing kid medical questions. If you want to hear the whole thing, head over to maximumfun.org/join to get access to this, plus the bonus content from MaxFunDrives past.