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Sawbones: A Marital Tour of Misguided Medicine

Justin McElroy, Dr. Sydnee McElroy
ComedyHealth & Wellness
Sawbones: A Marital Tour of Misguided Medicine
Latest episode

590 episodes

  • Sawbones: A Marital Tour of Misguided Medicine

    Sawbones: What’s More Edible, Paper or Cotton?

    07/28/2026 | 39 mins.
    It’s one of our favorite kinds of episodes, making use of Dr. Sydnee’s expertise and Justin’s street smarts: medical questions! Why do we fart? How long is the digestive tract? Why are all minor mouth injuries so awful? Does REM “detoxify” the brain? And am I experiencing nightmares, night terrors, or ghosts? (Sawbones does not claim any expertise on the matter of ghosts.) PLUS, an update on Cyclospora.

    Music: "Medicines" by The Taxpayers https://taxpayers.bandcamp.com/

    Asian Pacific Environmental Network: https://apen4ej.org/our-work/

    Help support this show and unlock bonus content! Become a member at https://maximumfun.org/joinsawbones
  • Sawbones: A Marital Tour of Misguided Medicine

    Sawbones: Cyclospora

    07/21/2026 | 41 mins.
    The food has been going wild lately, and none more in the headlines this second than cyclospora parasite which is causing an outbreak of . . . intense gastrointestinal distress. Dr. Sydnee and Justin talk about the history of parasitic illnesses and what to know about the outbreak right now. For example, maybe just never eat lettuce ever again.

    Music: "Medicines" by The Taxpayers https://taxpayers.bandcamp.com/

    Asian Pacific Environmental Network: https://apen4ej.org/our-work/

    Help support this show and unlock bonus content! Become a member at https://maximumfun.org/joinsawbones
  • Sawbones: A Marital Tour of Misguided Medicine

    Sawbones: Medicine Brand Names

    07/07/2026 | 39 mins.
    This week, Justin walks Sydnee through the complexities of pharmaceutical naming. Join them as they review the history of the functional regulatory procedures, as well as the way branding and marketing has resulted in increasingly-wild names like "Prozac" and "Skyrizi."

    Music: "Medicines" by The Taxpayers https://taxpayers.bandcamp.com/

    Asian Pacific Environmental Network: https://apen4ej.org/our-work/

    Help support this show and unlock bonus content! Become a member at https://maximumfun.org/joinsawbones
  • Sawbones: A Marital Tour of Misguided Medicine

    Sawbones Classic: Sunburns

    06/30/2026 | 34 mins.
    As folks in the northern hemisphere get back into the swing of summer we here at Sawbones thought it'd be a good time to reshare a classic episode about sunburns to help you get your D in the safest way possible.

    Music: "Medicines" by The Taxpayers https://taxpayers.bandcamp.com/

    Lambda Legal: https://lambdalegal.org/

    Help support this show and unlock bonus content! Become a member at https://maximumfun.org/joinsawbones
  • Sawbones: A Marital Tour of Misguided Medicine

    Sawbones: Blisters

    06/23/2026 | 36 mins.
    We've probably all gotten a blister at some point, whether from walking too much or from shredding a guitar solo. Dr. Sydnee and Justin talk about what actually causes a blister, how they are treated, and, most importantly, when is a good situation in which to pop them?

    Music: "Medicines" by The Taxpayers https://taxpayers.bandcamp.com/

    Lambda Legal: https://lambdalegal.org/

    Help support this show and unlock bonus content! Become a member at https://maximumfun.org/joinsawbones
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About Sawbones: A Marital Tour of Misguided Medicine
Join Dr. Sydnee McElroy and her husband Justin McElroy for a tour of all the dumb, bad, gross, weird and wrong ways we've tried to fix people.
Podcast website
ComedyHealth & WellnessHistoryMedicine

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