Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus

This week on Wiser Than Me, Julia is joined by 81-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer Darlene Love. From her early days singing gospel music in her father's church to backing up icons like Elvis Presley to finally going solo at age 40, Darlene is a case study in never giving up on your dreams. She tells Julia about raising her sons while building her career, how to balance being strong and kind, and what motivates her to give her best performances. And Julia shares a story with her mom Judith about getting the wrong kind of laugh on the set of Hannah and Her Sisters.