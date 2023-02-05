Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Julia Louis-Dreyfus wants to know why the hell we don’t hear more from older women, so she’s sitting down with Jane Fonda, Carol Burnett, Amy Tan, Diane von Fur... More
Julia Gets Wise with Darlene Love
This week on Wiser Than Me, Julia is joined by 81-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer Darlene Love. From her early days singing gospel music in her father’s church to backing up icons like Elvis Presley to finally going solo at age 40, Darlene is a case study in never giving up on your dreams. She tells Julia about raising her sons while building her career, how to balance being strong and kind, and what motivates her to give her best performances. And Julia shares a story with her mom Judith about getting the wrong kind of laugh on the set of Hannah and Her Sisters.
5/2/2023
55:54
Julia Gets Wise with Ruth Reichl
On this episode of Wiser Than Me, Julia gets enlightened by 75-year-old food writer, magazine editor, and author Ruth Reichl. From her infamous New York Times review of Le Cirque to greenlighting a controversial David Foster Wallace article in Gourmet, Ruth is as gutsy as they come. Ruth talks to Julia about living with a mom who has bipolar disorder, processing grief through food, and why you should always do things that scare you. Plus, Julia asks her mom Judith what to cook when Ruth accepts an invitation for dinner.
4/25/2023
50:35
Julia Gets Wise with Fran Lebowitz
In this edition of Wiser Than Me, Julia gets schooled by 72-year-old writer and legendary New York City resident Fran Lebowitz. This is an interview for the ages – literally. Fran gives Julia her best advice for plotting revenge, being a bad girlfriend, and avoiding modern technology at all costs. Plus, Fran shares what she learned about forgiveness from her late friend Toni Morrison. And Julia and her mom Judith reminisce about how Julia’s sense of humor got her in trouble in high school.
4/18/2023
49:31
Julia Gets Wise with Isabel Allende
Today on Wiser Than Me, Julia gets schooled by 80-year-old award-winning author Isabel Allende (The House of the Spirits). Isabel teaches Julia about organic justice, letter writing, and blueberry weed edibles. The two compare notes on everything from postpartum experiences to otherworldly visits from the other side.
4/11/2023
1:14:39
Julia Gets Wise with Jane Fonda
On the premiere episode of Wiser Than Me, Julia sits down with the one and only Jane Fonda. With a career spanning over six decades, Jane – now 85 years old – hits all the highlights: staying fit at any age, fantasizing about funerals, getting heckled on set by Katharine Hepburn…and something about a fake thumb.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus wants to know why the hell we don’t hear more from older women, so she’s sitting down with Jane Fonda, Carol Burnett, Amy Tan, Diane von Furstenberg, Isabel Allende and Fran Lebowitz (and more!) to get schooled in how to live a full and meaningful life. Join the Emmy award winning-est actress of all time on her first-ever podcast where each week she has funny, touching, personal conversations with unforgettable women who are always WISER THAN ME™.