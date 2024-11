Virginia - Sic Semper Tyrannis

Janet Varney presents to John Hodgman the commonwealth of Virginia!What a creature filled state! Everything from tiny bats with big ears, directional cardinals and water-based horses. But before we can get to any of that we have to discuss that motto. Sure it’s a little aggressive and has some unfortunate historical baggage; but you’ll hear why it’s actually a very hopeful message. Plus, we’re joined by Dimitry Pompée, one of the hosts of the MaxFun podcast “Eurovangelists,” which is all about the song contest: Eurovision. He’s also a longtime resident of Viriginia. And even though he’s loved living elsewhere, he’ll tell us why he just can’t quit the Mother of States. And before you ask… yes, this podcast is for lovers.Special thanks to Laura Kicklighter and Denise Sumiel for supplying episode art this week!Produced by Julian Burrell.Senior Producer at MaxFun is Laura Swisher.Find E Pluribus Motto on Instagram and TikTok.And send us a voice memo, message or photo about an upcoming state to [email protected]