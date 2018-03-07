Powered by RND
Next We Have with Gareth Reynolds
Next We Have with Gareth Reynolds
Next We Have with Gareth Reynolds

Headgum
Comedy
Next We Have with Gareth Reynolds
  Introducing: Next We Have
    Special Announcement! Gareth Reynolds has Another. New. Podcast.The premise? Three new premises every episode. If you like them, they’ll recur. If you don’t... well, they might still recur.In a world where every comedian is clawing for your attention one minute at a time, Gareth Reynolds is doing exactly that—and somehow more.Segments include:Brainrot Experts teaching Gareth how to care about the Rizzler.Business Review Consultations.Arnold Schwarzenegger stories.And a game called “Guess That Sound?,” which is EXACTLY what it SOUNDS like.Forget everything you know about podcasts and remember this: Gareth Reynolds has another new podcast. June 5th.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
About Next We Have with Gareth Reynolds

Next We Have with Gareth Reynolds (We're Here to Help, The Dollop) blends celebrity interviews with outrageous comedy and personal storytelling. Rather than anchoring itself to a single concept, this show opens the floodgates to an infinite pool of segments where Gareth takes listeners on a wild, hilarious and unpredictable ride. Whether grilling celebrities with offbeat questions or tackling hot-button issues, Gareth creates a space where the outrageous meets the relatable.This is a Headgum podcast. Follow Headgum on Twitter, Instagram, and Tiktok. Advertise on Next We Have via Gumball.fm.
Comedy

