Next We Have with Gareth Reynolds

Introducing: Next We Have

Special Announcement! Gareth Reynolds has Another. New. Podcast.The premise? Three new premises every episode. If you like them, they'll recur. If you don't... well, they might still recur.In a world where every comedian is clawing for your attention one minute at a time, Gareth Reynolds is doing exactly that—and somehow more.Segments include:Brainrot Experts teaching Gareth how to care about the Rizzler.Business Review Consultations.Arnold Schwarzenegger stories.And a game called "Guess That Sound?," which is EXACTLY what it SOUNDS like.Forget everything you know about podcasts and remember this: Gareth Reynolds has another new podcast. June 5th.