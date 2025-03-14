Welcome to Pretty Funny!

First episode coming next Wednesday, March 19th!Brynne is the most scrumpt-diddly delicious bubblegum booty baddie to ever exist. Mario is a fast talking professional idiot. Together they’re a queen and a clown, “pretty and funny.” Explore the minds and the very real lives of a jester and his ladylove with their insane lore drops, toasty takes, and never ending madness. Laugh, cry, reminisce, learn, and grow with your favorite couple as they dive deep into any and all topics for your entertainment and education. Enjoy :)Subscribe on YouTubeFollow on IG: @prettyfunnyofficialFollow on TikTok: @prettyfunnyofficial