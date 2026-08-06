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316 episodes
- Chef Donny is back in the studio for this week’s episode! The boys talk about Donny’s jobs throughout High School, Space, Math, Modeling and more this week!
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You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/anuspodcast
- Eddie joins the boys this week in the studio! They talk bocce, wrestling, Wheeling, motels, MLS, and more on this week’s episode!
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Want more Anus? Check out the links below
https://linktr.ee/anuspodcast
You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/anuspodcast
- Chef Donny is back in the studio for this week’s episode! The boys talk about apartments, Edina, Dave & Busters, Idaho, and random things that pop up in Chef Donny’s head!
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Want more Anus? Check out the links below
https://linktr.ee/anuspodcast
You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/anuspodcast
- Dante The Don joins the boys in studio this week! They talk about Worcester, Turtleboy, Birth Control, Catholicism, and Dick’s Last Resort!
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Want more Anus? Check out the links below
https://linktr.ee/anuspodcast
You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/anuspodcast
- This week the boys are back in the studio! They chat about local fairs, city names, workouts, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and more!
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Want more Anus? Check out the links below
https://linktr.ee/anuspodcast
You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/anuspodcast
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About A New Untold Story
A New Untold Story is a podcast. KB was the smallest newborn in the history of Wheeling. Nobody believed that he would survive, but KB believed he was a legitimate miracle. KB loved baseball despite that he almost never got to play, and when he did it was only to get a walk from his small strike zone. Nick's mother, Rebecca Wentworth, got pregnant in high school. The only fact anyone knows about Nick's parentage is that Rebecca met his father on a train. Her refusal to reveal the identity of the father has made Nick a living town scandal. KB is obsessed with how long he can hold his breath underwater, always trying to improve this ability.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/anuspodcastPodcast website
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A New Untold Story: Podcasts in Family