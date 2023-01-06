Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
A New Untold Story is a podcast. KB was the smallest newborn in the history of Wheeling. Nobody believed that he would survive, but KB believed he was a legitim... More
A New Untold Story is a podcast. KB was the smallest newborn in the history of Wheeling. Nobody believed that he would survive, but KB believed he was a legitim... More

  • 2 Grams No Heat - A New Untold Story: Ep. 346
    Drew Blood, David Sedaris, Devon Sweeney, Magic Johnson, D Wade 0, & 2 Grams No Heat. AD: Gametime - Download the Gametime app or go to the website, enter your email, and redeem code UNTOLD for $20 off your first purchase (terms apply). DISCORD LINK: https://discord.gg/anewuntoldstory Want more Anus? Check out the links below https://linktr.ee/anuspodcastYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/anuspodcast
    6/1/2023
    1:09:57
  • Ash Burgers - A New Untold Story: Ep. 345
    Shoutout to Pilar for joining the pod, The Suite Life of Zach & KBnoswag, Ash Burger, Joshua Block, and Alfredo Challenger. We will be dm'ing the winners from our giveaway shortly. JOIN OUR DISCORD: https://discord.gg/Hj68vsqeFa Ads: Gametime - Download the Gametime app or go to https://barstool.link/GametimeApp, enter your email, and redeem code UNTOLD for $20 off your first purchase (terms apply) Bearbottom Clothing - Get free shipping on your first purchase at https://bearbottomclothing.com/STORYYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/anuspodcast
    5/25/2023
    1:14:43
  • Drake, Future, Google, & Nick - A New Untold Story: Ep. 344
    Nick & Alex, the protocol, a TYBAL mishap, world of t shirts, one zesty ahh bev, Tennessee Chin, & Rudy's sword. JOIN THE DISCORD BELOW: https://discord.gg/Hj68vsqeFa Ads: Manscaped - Get 20% off + free shipping with the code ANUS at https://barstool.link/ManscapedBarstool Gametime - Download the Gametime app or go to https://barstool.link/GametimeApp, enter your email, and redeem code UNTOLD for $20 off your first purchase (terms apply) Hellofresh - Go to https://barstool.link/anus16 and use code anus16 for 16 free meals plus free shipping Want more Anus? Check out the links below https://linktr.ee/anuspodcastYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/anuspodcast
    5/18/2023
    1:06:21
  • Arnie Grape, Forrest Gump, & Dusty Frisbee - A New Untold Story: Ep. 343
    London, Arnie Grape, a new tik tok trend, conjoined twins, a heat check, and a man with no nose. Ads: Betterhelp - This episode is sponsored by Betterhelp. Go to https://barstool.link/BHStory for 10% off your first month. Gametime - Download the Gametime app or go to https://barstool.link/GametimeApp, enter your email, and redeem code UNTOLD for $20 off your first purchase (terms apply)You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/anuspodcast
    5/11/2023
    1:11:04
  • One Weak Internship - A New Untold Story: Ep. 342
    Hear me out. One Weak Internship, Gartuzzo, LeBron, Nate Diaz, & Spelling. Ads: Bearbottom Clothing - Get free shipping on your first purchase at https://bearbottomclothing.com/STORY Gametime - Download the Gametime app or go to https://barstool.link/GametimeApp, enter your email, and redeem code UNTOLD for $20 off your first purchase (terms apply)You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/anuspodcast
    5/4/2023
    1:14:52

A New Untold Story is a podcast. KB was the smallest newborn in the history of Wheeling. Nobody believed that he would survive, but KB believed he was a legitimate miracle. KB loved baseball despite that he almost never got to play, and when he did it was only to get a walk from his small strike zone. Nick's mother, Rebecca Wentworth, got pregnant in high school. The only fact anyone knows about Nick's parentage is that Rebecca met his father on a train. Her refusal to reveal the identity of the father has made Nick a living town scandal. KB is obsessed with how long he can hold his breath underwater, always trying to improve this ability.


You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/anuspodcast

