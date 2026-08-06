Dinner’s on Me with Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Therapuss host Jake Shane joins the show. Over prosciutto and pasta, Jake tells me about going viral on TikTok seemingly overnight, the supportive celebs who helped his showTherapuss (now on Netflix!) succeed and we get into anxiety, people-pleasing and coping with online criticism. This episode was recorded at Sogno Toscano in Santa Monica, CA. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Killing Eve and Grey’s Anatomy star Sandra Oh joins the show. Over steak rosti and tomato, peach and ricotta salad, we reminisce over our time together in the Twelfth Night in Shakespeare in the Park and Sandra reflects on her iconic role as Dr. Cristina Yang in Grey’s Anatomy and its legacy. Plus, we get into her chemistry read with Jodie Comer for Killing Eve and her experience doing British theater on the West End, leading The Misanthrope. This episode was recorded at Dorian in Notting Hill, London. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

More of my interview with Killing Eve and Grey’s Anatomy star Sandra Oh. Sandra recalls working with Peter Dinklage in Twelfth Night in Shakespeare in the Park and how his son inspired some iconic physical comedy. Plus, she reflects on growing up the child of Korean immigrants in Ottowa, Canada, and how she ended up doing opera at the Met. This episode was recorded at Dorian in Notting Hill, London. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

‘Half Man’ and ‘Baby Reindeer’ creator and star Richard Gadd joins the show. Over roasted fish and watermelon salad, we discuss our unique experiences as Boy Scouts, dealing with the pressure of success after a cultural phenomenon like Netflix’s ‘Baby Reindeer,’ and the sleepless nights he faced taking on the challenging role of Ruben in ‘Half Man,’ streaming on HBO Max and the BBC. This episode was recorded at Frederick’s in Islington, London. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

More of my interview with ‘Half Man’ and ‘Baby Reindeer’ creator and star Richard Gadd. Richard and I discuss the final season of ‘Modern Family’ and the show’s lasting impact. Plus, we get into his love for Scotland’s Edinburgh Fringe and we discuss whether a musical is in Richard’s future – never say never! This episode was recorded at Frederick’s in Islington, London. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About Dinner’s on Me with Jesse Tyler Ferguson

About Dinner’s on Me with Jesse Tyler Ferguson

About Dinner’s on Me with Jesse Tyler Ferguson

I’m breaking bread with big-name friends—old and new—for a delicious meal and candid convos that can only happen over a glass of wine. We're getting out of the studio and into my favorite restaurants across Los Angeles and New York City with people like Julie Bowen, Kristen Bell, Fred Armisen, Jesse Williams, Niecy Nash-Betts, and so many more. I know, a celebrity-interview podcast, who’s doing that? No one. Which is why I needed to. We’ll get vulnerable about everything from relationships and family history, to mental health and imposter syndrome. We’ll laugh about my attempted modeling career and being starstruck by Beyoncé. Look, am I saying a chocolate soufflé is going to get me to reveal all my secrets? Yeah. Yeah, I am. So, join me… dinner’s on me. Dinner’s on Me is a production of Sony Music Entertainment and A Kid Named Beckett Productions. Want to be the first to get new episodes of Dinner's on Me? Subscribe to Dinner’s on Me PLUS, to get access to new episodes one week early and completely ad-free. Just click ‘Try Free’ at the top of the Dinner’s on Me show page on Apple Podcasts to start your free trial today. To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email podcastadsales@sonymusic.com Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us at @sonypodcasts