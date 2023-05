Dinner’s on Me with Jesse Tyler Ferguson | Official Trailer

I'm breaking bread with big-name friends—old and new—for a delicious meal and candid convos that can only happen over a glass of wine. We're getting out of the studio and into my favorite restaurants across Los Angeles and New York City with people like Julie Bowen, Kristen Bell, Fred Armisen, Jesse Williams, Niecy Nash-Betts, and so many more. I know, a celebrity-interview podcast, who's doing that? No one. Which is why I needed to. We'll get vulnerable about everything from relationships and family history, to mental health and imposter syndrome. We'll laugh about my attempted modeling career and being starstruck by Beyoncé. Look, am I saying a chocolate soufflé is going to get me to reveal all my secrets? Yeah. Yeah, I am. So, join me… dinner's on me. Coming May 23rd, Dinner's on Me is a production of Sony Music Entertainment and A Kid Named Beckett Productions.