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THIS IS HISTORY — A DYNASTY TO DIE FOR
Sony Music Entertainment
Latest episode
188 episodes
- *THIS IS HISTORY — A DYNASTY TO DIE FOR*
*Season 10, Episode 11: Last Hope*
It’s 1482. Margaret Beaufort and her husband, Thomas Stanley hold the most power in Northwest England…and they’re hungry for more.
They’ve asked their pal, King Edward IV, to organise a royal pardon for their exiled son, Henry Tudor, who’s in Brittany. The aim? To marry Edward’s daughter, Elizabeth of York and claim the crown.
But… there's a problem. Richard III has seized the throne, reversed Henry’s pardon and induced nationwide mayhem.
Backed by Francis, Duke of Brittany, Henry incites a rebellion against Richard and aims to invade England by force. Will he succeed, or will the future of England remain in Richard III’s tyrannical hands?
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00:00 Margaret’s Pardon Plan
03:38 Edward Dies, Richard Takes Over
08:32 Henry’s Weak Claim
12:08 Buckingham Turns Conspirator
16:57 The Collapsed Rebellion
21:06 Henry’s Stormy Landing That Wasn’t
24:52 Richard Strikes Back in Parliament
26:28 Christmas Oath to Marry Elizabeth
27:39 Finale Tease and Endgame
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As always, Dan’s royal favourites can chime in anytime on the royal court on Patreon at patreon.com/thisishistory. It’s where you get your bonus episodes, and on this week’s episode Dan and Al discuss the legitimacy of Henry Tudor’s claim to the throne, and whether Richard III, however brutish he is, may have had a point.
A Sony Music Entertainment production.
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––
Presented by Dan Jones
Producer - Alan Weedon
Senior Producer - Dominic Tyerman
Junior Producer - Dulcie Whadcock
Executive Producer - Louisa Field
Executive Producer - Dan Jones
Production Manager - Jen Mistri
Production Coordinator - Eric Ryan
Head of Content - Chris Skinner
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- Richard Duke of Gloucester has the crown in his sights. But first, he needs to clear the room.
Allies become enemies. Councillors are arrested. Lord Hastings is dead. And Edward IV’s heirs are locked in the Tower of London. Then Richard needs to sell himself.
A preacher declares Edward IV’s children illegitimate while Richard positions himself as the antidote to his brother’s salacious decadence. Richard’s going to be England’s pious, orderly, righteous king. Or so he claims.
The heirs locked in the tower slowly slip from public view — and history has never stopped asking about where they went.
–
As always, Dan’s royal favourites can chime in anytime on the royal court on Patreon at patreon.com/thisishistory. It’s where you get your bonus episodes, and on this week’s episode Dan tries to understand why Elizabeth Woodville handed her son over to Richard III from sanctuary at Westminster Abbey. Plus, learn more about how Richard tried to legitimate his claims to the throne by sullying his deceased brother’s reputation.
–
A Sony Music Entertainment production.
Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts
To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email podcastadsales@sonymusic.com
Learn more about your ad choices.
Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
––
Presented by Dan Jones
Producer - Alan Weedon
Senior Producer - Dominic Tyerman
Junior Producer - Dulcie Whadcock
Executive Producer - Louisa Field
Executive Producer - Dan Jones
Production Manager - Jen Mistri
Production Coordinator - Eric Ryan
Head of Content - Chris Skinner
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Edward IV finally has it all. With his enemies vanquished, the Yorkist king can now focus on what really matters to him — pleasure.
But, after one fateful fishing trip, he drops dead at 41. The kingdom is now left to his 12-year-old son, Edward V.
It’s not like England hasn’t seen this before. After all, Henry VI ascended to the throne at nine-months-old. So the realm expects another royal council to steer things on Edward’s behalf until he gets older. And there’s a long list of nobles who are more than happy to shepherd the young king.
This includes Edward IV’s brother, Richard Duke of Gloucester, who has other plans. Diabolical plans that will change the course of Plantagenet — and indeed English history — forever.
–
As always, Dan’s royal favourites can chime in anytime on the royal court on Patreon at patreon.com/thisishistory. It’s where you get your bonus episodes, and on this week’s episode Dan tells us about why Edward’s gluttony was his undoing, and just how much life the Yorkist king packed into his 41 years. Plus: Hear about what links Edward IV and Queen Elizabeth II in the afterlife.
–
A Sony Music Entertainment production.
Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts
To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email podcastadsales@sonymusic.com
Learn more about your ad choices.
Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
––
Presented by Dan Jones
Producer - Alan Weedon
Senior Producer - Dominic Tyerman
Junior Producer - Dulcie Whadcock
Executive Producer - Louisa Field
Executive Producer - Dan Jones
Production Manager - Jen Mistri
Production Coordinator - Eric Ryan
Head of Content - Chris Skinner
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- A grieving George Duke of Clarence wants someone to blame for the tragic death of his wife and spare heir.
Isabel Neville, Duchess of Clarence, dies during childbirth in December 1476. Their infant son dies shortly afterward.
It’s a moment that would push anyone to the brink, but in George’s hands, it turns bloody. He sets his sights on two low-ranking staff members in the Clarence household, creates a kangaroo court, and sends them to the gallows.
This act of extrajudicial killing isn’t seen as a lapse from someone wracked with grief, but something entirely in keeping with what many see in George: someone who is greedy, volatile, and profoundly disloyal.
It’s these qualities that make King Edward IV realise England won’t be at peace with George alive. So naturally, he reaches for a supply of Portuguese wine to sort things out once and for all.
–
As always, Dan’s royal favourites can chime in anytime on the royal court on Patreon at patreon.com/thisishistory. It’s where you get your bonus episodes, and on this week’s episode Dan explains why the ‘rule of law’ could be made brittle for certain nobles under Edward IV’s reign. Plus, we hear about whether George Duke of Clarence was a medieval gold digger, and why he decides to play “silly buggers” with a crystal ball.
–
A Sony Music Entertainment production.
Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts
To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email podcastadsales@sonymusic.com
Learn more about your ad choices.
Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
––
Presented by Dan Jones
Producer - Alan Weedon
Senior Producer - Dominic Tyerman
Associate Producer - Dulcie Whadcock
Executive Producer - Louisa Field
Executive Producer - Dan Jones
Production Manager - Jen Mistri
Production Coordinator - Eric Ryan
Head of Content - Chris Skinner
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- In 1475, nobody wants a Henry V impersonator, but Edward IV goes ahead and does his best impression anyway.
Edward, buoyant from vanquishing his enemies at home, now wants to re-unite the kingdom against its longtime enemy: France. He wants the family heirlooms back: Normandy and Gascony.
So he assembles the biggest army in living memory — about 13,000 strong — and launches an assault on Paris, via Calais and Agincourt. Another Duke of Burgundy allies with England, too.
But Edward IV is no Henry V. Edward’s first allegiance is to pleasure, and it’s a fact the French King, Louis XI, ruthlessly exploits.
–
As always, Dan’s royal favourites can chime in anytime on the royal court on Patreon at patreon.com/thisishistory. It’s where you get your bonus episodes, and on this week’s episode Dan reveals whether the Hundred Years’ War was actually over by Edward IV’s invasion. Plus, more on why Henry Tudor’s the new pawn to be traded between Edward, Louis XI, and the Duke of Burgundy.
–
A Sony Music Entertainment production.
Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts
To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email podcastadsales@sonymusic.com
Learn more about your ad choices.
Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
––
Presented by Dan Jones
Producer - Alan Weedon
Senior Producer - Dominic Tyerman
Junior Producer - Dulcie Whadcock
Executive Producer - Louisa Field
Executive Producer - Dan Jones
Production Manager - Jen Mistri
Production Coordinator - Eric Ryan
Head of Content - Chris Skinner
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About THIS IS HISTORY — A DYNASTY TO DIE FOR
This is a story of three brothers, one crown, and not an ounce of loyalty between them. It’s the beginning of the end for England's most storied royal dynasty, the Plantagenets. Dan Jones brings you the story of the Yorkist King, Edward IV – tall, golden, ferocious – a young king who wins his throne on the battlefield and then destabilises it in the bedroom. His secret marriage to Elizabeth Woodville, a Lancastrian widow of minor nobility, detonates the political order. The old guard revolts. The Earl of Warwick aka the Kingmaker, emerges as a lethal enemy. What follows is a sequence of betrayals so baroque they border on the operatic. Alliances invert overnight as Warwick makes daring political moves. Kings drown in malmsey wine, princes mysteriously disappear from Towers and Richard III, becomes England’s last ever Plantagenet king. Through this carnage emerges a family that will define English history: The Tudors. In a freezing Welsh castle, a thirteen-year-old Margaret Beaufort delivers a son she will spend decades manoeuvring towards the throne. Henry Tudor's claim is thin. His exile is long. His invasion, when it finally comes, is a bet against every reasonable odds. A Sony Music Entertainment production. To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email podcastadsales@sonymusic.com
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