THIS IS HISTORY — A DYNASTY TO DIE FOR*

A grieving George Duke of Clarence wants someone to blame for the tragic death of his wife and spare heir.



Isabel Neville, Duchess of Clarence, dies during childbirth in December 1476. Their infant son dies shortly afterward.



It’s a moment that would push anyone to the brink, but in George’s hands, it turns bloody. He sets his sights on two low-ranking staff members in the Clarence household, creates a kangaroo court, and sends them to the gallows.



This act of extrajudicial killing isn’t seen as a lapse from someone wracked with grief, but something entirely in keeping with what many see in George: someone who is greedy, volatile, and profoundly disloyal.



It’s these qualities that make King Edward IV realise England won’t be at peace with George alive. So naturally, he reaches for a supply of Portuguese wine to sort things out once and for all.



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As always, Dan’s royal favourites can chime in anytime on the royal court on Patreon at patreon.com/thisishistory. It’s where you get your bonus episodes, and on this week’s episode Dan explains why the ‘rule of law’ could be made brittle for certain nobles under Edward IV’s reign. Plus, we hear about whether George Duke of Clarence was a medieval gold digger, and why he decides to play “silly buggers” with a crystal ball.



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Presented by Dan Jones



Producer - Alan Weedon



Senior Producer - Dominic Tyerman



Associate Producer - Dulcie Whadcock



Executive Producer - Louisa Field



Executive Producer - Dan Jones



Production Manager - Jen Mistri



Production Coordinator - Eric Ryan



Head of Content - Chris Skinner



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