THIS IS HISTORY — A DYNASTY TO DIE FOR*

Power, greed, religion and sex: historian Dan Jones brings the drama of medieval history alive through compelling stories, larger-than-life characters and vivid... More
Available Episodes
5 of 35
Season 2 | 6. Brothers Behaving Badly
While Richard is away crusading, back home his brother John and half-brother Geoffrey are up to no good. After being banned from England, John returns to badmouth Richard’s regime and set himself up as a king-in-waiting. The Lionheart sends back trusted advisors and even his mum Eleanor to tackle his scheming siblings, but he’s starting to fear this may not be enough…
This is History is a Somethin’ Else & Sony Music Entertainment production.
Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts
To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email [email protected]
Written and presented by Dan Jones
Producer - Clem Hitchcock
Series Producer and Story Editor - Georgia Mills
Executive Producer - Dave Anderson
Production Manager - Jen Mistri
Composer - Matt Acheson
Sound Design and Mixing - Chris O'Shaughnessy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/2/2023
25:21
Season 2 | 5. Jerusalem
Riding high after successfully laying siege to Acre, Richard marches his crusading armies towards the strategically vital city of Jaffa. But things take a turn for the worse, as his troops are facing hunger, exhaustion and even poisonous spiders. Plus, the great general Saladin is lying in wait, planning a deadly attack. Can Richard beat the odds and complete his quest to take the biggest prize in the Holy Land: Jerusalem?
This is History is a Somethin’ Else & Sony Music Entertainment production.
Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts
To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email [email protected]
Written and presented by Dan Jones
Producer - Clem Hitchcock
Series Producer and Story Editor - Georgia Mills
Executive Producer - Dave Anderson
Production Manager - Jen Mistri
Composer - Matt Acheson
Sound Design and Mixing - Chris O'Shaughnessy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/25/2023
31:21
Season 2 | 4. The Battle for Acre
The Mediterranean port city of Acre is under siege by the crusaders, who have been trying to breach its walls for two long years. Conquering Acre is essential if they are to reclaim the Holy Land, but the city is starting to look unbreakable. Morale among the Christian army is at its lowest ebb, when something happens that could turn the tide. Richard the Lionheart finally arrives, and he’s ready for war.
This is History is a Somethin’ Else & Sony Music Entertainment production.
Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts
To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email [email protected]
Written and presented by Dan Jones
Producer - Clem Hitchcock
Series Producer and Story Editor - Georgia Mills
Executive Producer - Dave Anderson
Production Manager - Jen Mistri
Composer - Matt Acheson
Sound Design and Mixing - Chris O'Shaughnessy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/18/2023
26:48
Season 2 | 3. Here Comes the Bride
Richard the Lionheart continues to terrorise the islands of the Mediterranean, falling out with some very important people as he goes. Meanwhile his mother, Eleanore of Aquitaine, is desperately trying to catch up to the crusaders. She’s bringing someone with her who could throw Richard into a full-blown diplomatic incident.
This is History is a Somethin’ Else & Sony Music Entertainment production.
Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts
To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email [email protected]
Written and presented by Dan Jones
Producer - Clem Hitchcock
Series Producer and Story Editor - Georgia Mills
Executive Producer - Dave Anderson
Production Manager - Jen Mistri
Composer - Matt Acheson
Sound Design and Mixing - Chris O'Shaughnessy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/11/2023
26:25
Season 2 | 2. Blood and Gold
This episode contains disturbing themes and may not be suitable for all listeners
Richard the Lionheart sets off with his massive crusading force for the long journey east. But soon he gets some news which sends him into a white hot rage. His little sister Joan has been locked up by King Tancred of Sicily. The Holy Land can wait – Richard is going to make Tancred rue the day he messed with the Plantagenets.
This is History is a Somethin’ Else & Sony Music Entertainment production.
Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts
To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email [email protected]
Written and presented by Dan Jones
Producer - Clem Hitchcock
Series Producer and Story Editor - Georgia Mills
Executive Producer - Dave Anderson
Production Manager - Jen Mistri
Composer - Matt Acheson
Sound Design and Mixing - Chris O'Shaughnessy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Power, greed, religion and sex: historian Dan Jones brings the drama of medieval history alive through compelling stories, larger-than-life characters and vivid scenes.
In the first season, get to know the most dysfunctional family of the Middle Ages – the Plantagenets – and find out how their scandalous betrayals and bloody politics shaped the world we live in today.
In the second season, the saga of history’s most dysfunctional dynasty continues. Richard the Lionheart is on the throne and has one thing on his mind: victory in the Holy Land. But while Richard is away on crusade, his younger brother John has ambitions of his own.
A Sony Music Entertainment production.
Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts
To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email [email protected]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Listen to This is History: A Dynasty to Die For, Who Killed...? and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
This is History: A Dynasty to Die For
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.
This is History: A Dynasty to Die For: Podcasts in Family