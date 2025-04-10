"WhatifAlthist" | World History, Philosophy, Culture

Powered by RND
  Was Churchill a Villain?
    World events keep derailing my civilization series! As a professional historian, I felt compelled to address the recent Rogan/Cooper podcast pushing the revisionist claim that Churchill was the villain of WWII who caused millions of deaths by refusing Hitler's peace offer. Let's examine what the historical evidence actually shows about this controversial take. -- Bibliography: Liddle Hart's the Second World War 2 Bloodlands by Timothy Snyder The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich by Shirer World War 2 by Childers My Early Life by Winston Churchill A History of the English Speaking Peoples after 1900 by Andrew Roberts A Military History of the Western World by JFC Fuller The Dictators by Richard Overy The Rule of Empires by Parsons Tragedy and Hope by Carroll Quiggley War in Human Civilization by Azar Gat The World at War by Forster If the Allies had Fallen by Showalter History's Greatest Wars by Cummins A History of Russia, Central Asia and Mongolia by David Christian Honor by Bowman Cynical Theories by James Lindsay Fire in the Minds of Men by Billington Atrocities by Matthew White The First World War 1 by John Keegan The Second World War by John Keegan The History of the English Speakings Peoples by Winston Churchill Albion's Seed by David Hackett Fischer 15 Battles of History by Creasy
    1:03:31
  WTF is the Left Even Doing?
    We're living through a historic inflection point where the left lost the presidency but still dominates virtually every Western institution. Despite their electoral defeat, they control the bureaucracy, UN, Big Tech, media, academia, and even the Catholic Church—while the right has built no alternative power structures. The burning question is what the left will actually DO with this paradoxical position, as their own leadership seems unsure following Trump's victory. Their next moves will inevitably shape our historical trajectory as history is carved into stone before our eyes. -- Bibliography: The Righteous Mind by Jon Haidt Ages of Discord by Peter Turchin End Times by Peter Turchin The Master and His Emissary by Ian McGhilchrist The Storm before the Calm by George Friedman On Grand Strategy by John Lewis Gaddis The True Believer by Eric Hoffer Woke Racism by John McWhorter Leviathan and its Enemies by Sam Francis Regime Change by Patrick Deneen The Origins of Woke by Richard Hanania The Unabomber's Manifesto The Revolt of the Elites by Lasch The Total State by Auron Macintyre A Conflict of Visions by Thomas Sowell Seeing like a State by James Scott After Liberalism by Paul Gottfried Japan and the Shackles of the Past by Taggart Murphy Destined for War by Graham Allison Envy by Helmut Schoeck Cynical Theories by James Lindsay Spiral Dynamics by Don Beck Forgotten Truth by Houston Smith The Economics of Discontent by Jean Michel Paul
    59:34
  Explaining Steppe Anti-Civilization
    Beyond the Big Four Eurasian civilizations (Europe, India, Middle East, China) that dominated 90% of humanity, there existed a fifth major player—not a civilization, but its opposite. The Steppe produced history's greatest conquerors despite having 1/100th the population and no cities or formal religions. These nomadic warriors influenced world history as much as any civilization, creating an anti-civilization power that repeatedly brought empires to their knees. The ultimate historical paradox: how could Mongolia conquer China with 1% of its population? -- Bibliography: A History of Russia, Central Asia and Mongolia by David Christian The Invention of Yesterday by Tamim Ansary Europe's Steppe Frontier 1500-1800 by McNeil Plagues and Peoples by McNeil Rise of the West by McNeil Genghis Khan and the making of the modern world by Jack Weatherford The Khan Trilogy by Khan Iggulden (fiction but is the best intro to Mongol history for lay people since the author does the research really well) A History of Warfare by John Keegan A History of Religious Ideas v 3 by Mircea Eliade War and Peace and War by Peter Turchin Fighting Techniques of the Oriental World by Rice War in Human Civilization by Azar Gat The Soul of China by Amaury de Riencourt Nomads and Crusaders by Archibald Lewis War! What is it Good for by Ian Morris The Evolution of Civilizations by Carroll Quiggley Who We Are and How We Got Here by David Reich The Tree of Culture by Ralph Linton The Silk Road by Frankopan
    39:26
  We live in a Totalitarian Society
    As a Zoomer, I process World Wars as ancient history despite their recent shadow. The 20th century stands in opposition to ALL previous human experience, rejecting thousands of years of shared wisdom. Our unprecedented wealth and technological power convinced us to believe things previous generations would find INSANE—that men and women are identical, money can be printed infinitely, and culture doesn't matter. Most shocking: we've built a totalitarian democracy so pervasive we don't even recognize it. -- Bibliography: The True Believer by Eric Hoffer 1984 by George Orwell On Grand Strategy by John Lewis Gaddis Why Nations Fail by Acemoglu Intellectuals and Society by Thomas Sowell The Dictator's Handbook by Mesquita Woke Racism by John McWhorter Leviathan and Its Enemies by Sam Francis Origins of Woke by Richard Hananai The Unabomber's Manifesto The Total State by Auron Macintyre A Conflict of Visions by Thomas Sowell Seeing Like a State by James Scott Gulag Archipelago by Solzhenitsyn Bloodlands by Timothy Snyder Tragedy and Hope by Carroll Quiggley On Power by Bertrand de Jouvenal On Politics by Aristotle The Grace of Kings by Ken Liu The Origins of Ideology by Todd Immanuel Sex and Power in History by Amaury de riencourt Rise of the West by William McNeill
    51:53
  The Politics of Dehumanization
    Reality operates through paradox—simultaneously everything and nothing, connected yet divided. The most revealing truth? People project their own nature onto their enemies. The left accuses the right of exactly what it does itself: institutional control, hatred, and power obsession. Modern civilization's greatest hypocrisy? Proudly championing "human rights" while systematically dehumanizing its population into interchangeable cogs. This isn't a bug—it's industrial society's primary function and underlying purpose. Bibliography: The Lonely Crowd by David Riesman Thus Spake Zarathustra by Nietzche Darkness at Noon by Arthur Koestler The Gulag Archipelago by Solzenitsyn Enlightenment Now by Steven Pinker The Blank Slate by Steven Pinker Humanity's Ascent by Charles Eisenstein The Unabomber's Manifesto Man and His Symbols by Carl Jung Das Kapital by Karl Marx Universe 65 by Calhoun Sex and Power in History by Amaury de Riencourt Nihilism by Seraphim Rose The Passion of the Western Mind by Tarnas A Secular Age by Charles Taylor Seeing like a State by James Scott The Leviathan and Its Enemies by Sam Francis The Managerial Revolution by James Burnham The Master and His Emissary by Ian McGhilchrist Atrocities by Matthew White The Decline of the West by Oswald Spengler The History of Philosophy by Will Durant The History of Philosophy by Bertrand Rusell The Web of Meaning by Jeremy Lent Envy by Helmut Schoeck The Happiness Hypothesis by John Haidt
WhatifAltHist is a podcast from Rudyard Lynch that looks to try to find the patterns in history and anthropology so as to predict the future and understand the dynamics that result in civilizations rising and falling. It began as an enormously popular alternate history channel with nearly 600K listeners and more than 100M views on YouTube. Rudyard Lynch also hosts the podcast History 102 with Erik Torenberg, which attempts to solidly explain pivotal historical events in depth in under an hour. Topics covered: World History, Philosophy, Civilization, Culture  WhatifAlthist is part of the Turpentine podcast network.
