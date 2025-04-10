"WhatifAlthist" | World History, Philosophy, Culture

World events keep derailing my civilization series! As a professional historian, I felt compelled to address the recent Rogan/Cooper podcast pushing the revisionist claim that Churchill was the villain of WWII who caused millions of deaths by refusing Hitler's peace offer. Let's examine what the historical evidence actually shows about this controversial take.
--
SPONSORS:
NetSuite:
More than 41,000 businesses have already upgraded to NetSuite by Oracle, the #1 cloud financial system bringing accounting, financial management, inventory, HR, into ONE proven platform. Download the CFO's Guide to AI and Machine learning: https://netsuite.com/102
Shopify:
Shopify powers millions of businesses worldwide, handling 10% of U.S. e-commerce. With hundreds of templates, AI tools for product descriptions, and seamless marketing campaign creation, it's like having a design studio and marketing team in one. Start your $1/month trial today at https://shopify.com/cognitive
Click here to make some cash for giving your opinion with YouGov: https://www.inflcr.co/SHLCl
Thanks, YouGov, for sponsoring this video!
--
LINKS:
Link to my second podcast on world history and interviews: / @history102-qg5oj
Link to my Twitter-https://twitter.com/whatifalthist?ref...
Link to my Instagram-https://www.instagram.com/rudyardwlyn...
--
Bibliography:
Liddle Hart's the Second World War 2
Bloodlands by Timothy Snyder
The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich by Shirer
World War 2 by Childers
My Early Life by Winston Churchill
A History of the English Speaking Peoples after 1900 by Andrew Roberts
A Military History of the Western World by JFC Fuller
The Dictators by Richard Overy
The Rule of Empires by Parsons
Tragedy and Hope by Carroll Quiggley
War in Human Civilization by Azar Gat
The World at War by Forster
If the Allies had Fallen by Showalter
History's Greatest Wars by Cummins
A History of Russia, Central Asia and Mongolia by David Christian
Honor by Bowman
Cynical Theories by James Lindsay
Fire in the Minds of Men by Billington
Atrocities by Matthew White
The First World War 1 by John Keegan
The Second World War by John Keegan
The History of the English Speakings Peoples by Winston Churchill
Albion's Seed by David Hackett Fischer
15 Battles of History by Creasy
--------
1:03:31
WTF is the Left Even Doing?
We're living through a historic inflection point where the left lost the presidency but still dominates virtually every Western institution. Despite their electoral defeat, they control the bureaucracy, UN, Big Tech, media, academia, and even the Catholic Church—while the right has built no alternative power structures. The burning question is what the left will actually DO with this paradoxical position, as their own leadership seems unsure following Trump's victory. Their next moves will inevitably shape our historical trajectory as history is carved into stone before our eyes.
--
SPONSORS:
NetSuite:
More than 41,000 businesses have already upgraded to NetSuite by Oracle, the #1 cloud financial system bringing accounting, financial management, inventory, HR, into ONE proven platform. Download the CFO's Guide to AI and Machine learning: https://netsuite.com/102
Shopify:
Shopify powers millions of businesses worldwide, handling 10% of U.S. e-commerce. With hundreds of templates, AI tools for product descriptions, and seamless marketing campaign creation, it's like having a design studio and marketing team in one. Start your $1/month trial today at https://shopify.com/cognitive
Surfshark:
Go to https://surfshark.com/whatdeal for 4 extra months of Surfshark
--
LINKS:
Link to my second podcast on world history and interviews: / @history102-qg5oj
Link to my Twitter-https://twitter.com/whatifalthist?ref...
Link to my Instagram-https://www.instagram.com/rudyardwlyn...
Bibliography:
The Righteous Mind by Jon Haidt
Ages of Discord by Peter Turchin
End Times by Peter Turchin
The Master and His Emissary by Ian McGhilchrist
The Storm before the Calm by George Friedman
On Grand Strategy by John Lewis Gaddis
The True Believer by Eric Hoffer
Woke Racism by John McWhorter
Leviathan and its Enemies by Sam Francis
Regime Change by Patrick Deneen
The Origins of Woke by Richard Hanania
The Unabomber's Manifesto
The Revolt of the Elites by Lasch
The Total State by Auron Macintyre
A Conflict of Visions by Thomas Sowell
Seeing like a State by James Scott
After Liberalism by Paul Gottfried
Japan and the Shackles of the Past by Taggart Murphy
Destined for War by Graham Allison
Envy by Helmut Schoeck
Cynical Theories by James Lindsay
Spiral Dynamics by Don Beck
Forgotten Truth by Houston Smith
The Economics of Discontent by Jean Michel Paul
--------
59:34
Explaining Steppe Anti-Civilization
Beyond the Big Four Eurasian civilizations (Europe, India, Middle East, China) that dominated 90% of humanity, there existed a fifth major player—not a civilization, but its opposite. The Steppe produced history's greatest conquerors despite having 1/100th the population and no cities or formal religions. These nomadic warriors influenced world history as much as any civilization, creating an anti-civilization power that repeatedly brought empires to their knees. The ultimate historical paradox: how could Mongolia conquer China with 1% of its population?
--
SPONSORS:
NetSuite:
More than 41,000 businesses have already upgraded to NetSuite by Oracle, the #1 cloud financial system bringing accounting, financial management, inventory, HR, into ONE proven platform. Download the CFO's Guide to AI and Machine learning: https://netsuite.com/102
Shopify:
Shopify powers millions of businesses worldwide, handling 10% of U.S. e-commerce. With hundreds of templates, AI tools for product descriptions, and seamless marketing campaign creation, it's like having a design studio and marketing team in one. Start your $1/month trial today at https://shopify.com/cognitive
Go to https://ground.news/whatif to stay fully informed on every side of every story. Save 50% on unlimited access with their Vantage Plan through my link. It's their biggest sale of the year!
--
LINKS:
Link to my second podcast on world history and interviews: / @history102-qg5oj
Link to my Twitter-https://twitter.com/whatifalthist?ref...
Link to my Instagram-https://www.instagram.com/rudyardwlyn...
--
Bibliography:
A History of Russia, Central Asia and Mongolia by David Christian
The Invention of Yesterday by Tamim Ansary
Europe's Steppe Frontier 1500-1800 by McNeil
Plagues and Peoples by McNeil
Rise of the West by McNeil
Genghis Khan and the making of the modern world by Jack Weatherford
The Khan Trilogy by Khan Iggulden (fiction but is the best intro to Mongol history for lay people since the author does the research really well)
A History of Warfare by John Keegan
A History of Religious Ideas v 3 by Mircea Eliade
War and Peace and War by Peter Turchin
Fighting Techniques of the Oriental World by Rice
War in Human Civilization by Azar Gat
The Soul of China by Amaury de Riencourt
Nomads and Crusaders by Archibald Lewis
War! What is it Good for by Ian Morris
The Evolution of Civilizations by Carroll Quiggley
Who We Are and How We Got Here by David Reich
The Tree of Culture by Ralph Linton
The Silk Road by Frankopan
--------
39:26
We live in a Totalitarian Society
As a Zoomer, I process World Wars as ancient history despite their recent shadow. The 20th century stands in opposition to ALL previous human experience, rejecting thousands of years of shared wisdom. Our unprecedented wealth and technological power convinced us to believe things previous generations would find INSANE—that men and women are identical, money can be printed infinitely, and culture doesn't matter. Most shocking: we've built a totalitarian democracy so pervasive we don't even recognize it.
--
SPONSORS:
NetSuite:
More than 41,000 businesses have already upgraded to NetSuite by Oracle, the #1 cloud financial system bringing accounting, financial management, inventory, HR, into ONE proven platform. Download the CFO's Guide to AI and Machine learning: https://netsuite.com/102
Shopify:
Shopify powers millions of businesses worldwide, handling 10% of U.S. e-commerce. With hundreds of templates, AI tools for product descriptions, and seamless marketing campaign creation, it's like having a design studio and marketing team in one. Start your $1/month trial today at https://shopify.com/cognitive
Link to Black Forest Supplements and Turkestrone: https://blackforestsupplements.com/?s... More information here: https://blackforestsupplements.com/bl...
--
LINKS:
Link to my second podcast on world history and interviews: / @history102-qg5oj
Link to my Twitter-https://twitter.com/whatifalthist?ref...
Link to my Instagram-https://www.instagram.com/rudyardwlyn...
--
RECOMMENDED PODCAST:
Check out Modern Relationships, where Erik Torenberg interviews tech power couples and leading thinkers to explore how ambitious people actually make partnerships work. Founders Fund's Delian Asparouhov and researcher Nadia Asparouhova kick off the series with an unfiltered conversation about their relationship evolution.
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1786227593
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5hJzs0gDg6lRT6r10mdpVg
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ModernRelationshipsPod
--
Bibliography:
The True Believer by Eric Hoffer
1984 by George Orwell
On Grand Strategy by John Lewis Gaddis
Why Nations Fail by Acemoglu
Intellectuals and Society by Thomas Sowell
The Dictator's Handbook by Mesquita
Woke Racism by John McWhorter
Leviathan and Its Enemies by Sam Francis
Origins of Woke by Richard Hananai
The Unabomber's Manifesto
The Total State by Auron Macintyre
A Conflict of Visions by Thomas Sowell
Seeing Like a State by James Scott
Gulag Archipelago by Solzhenitsyn
Bloodlands by Timothy Snyder
Tragedy and Hope by Carroll Quiggley
On Power by Bertrand de Jouvenal
On Politics by Aristotle
The Grace of Kings by Ken Liu
The Origins of Ideology by Todd Immanuel
Sex and Power in History by Amaury de riencourt
Rise of the West by William McNeill
--------
51:53
The Politics of Dehumanization
Reality operates through paradox—simultaneously everything and nothing, connected yet divided. The most revealing truth? People project their own nature onto their enemies. The left accuses the right of exactly what it does itself: institutional control, hatred, and power obsession. Modern civilization's greatest hypocrisy? Proudly championing "human rights" while systematically dehumanizing its population into interchangeable cogs. This isn't a bug—it's industrial society's primary function and underlying purpose.
SPONSORS:
NetSuite:
More than 41,000 businesses have already upgraded to NetSuite by Oracle, the #1 cloud financial system bringing accounting, financial management, inventory, HR, into ONE proven platform. Download the CFO's Guide to AI and Machine learning: https://netsuite.com/102
Shopify:
Shopify powers millions of businesses worldwide, handling 10% of U.S. e-commerce. With hundreds of templates, AI tools for product descriptions, and seamless marketing campaign creation, it's like having a design studio and marketing team in one. Start your $1/month trial today at https://shopify.com/cognitive
LINKS:
Link to my second podcast on world history and interviews: / @history102-qg5oj
Link to my Twitter-https://twitter.com/whatifalthist?ref...
Link to my Instagram-https://www.instagram.com/rudyardwlyn...
RECOMMENDED PODCAST:
Check out Modern Relationships, where Erik Torenberg interviews tech power couples and leading thinkers to explore how ambitious people actually make partnerships work. Founders Fund's Delian Asparouhov and researcher Nadia Asparouhova kick off the series with an unfiltered conversation about their relationship evolution.
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1786227593
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5hJzs0gDg6lRT6r10mdpVg
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ModernRelationshipsPod
Bibliography:
The Lonely Crowd by David Riesman
Thus Spake Zarathustra by Nietzche
Darkness at Noon by Arthur Koestler
The Gulag Archipelago by Solzenitsyn
Enlightenment Now by Steven Pinker
The Blank Slate by Steven Pinker
Humanity's Ascent by Charles Eisenstein
The Unabomber's Manifesto
Man and His Symbols by Carl Jung
Das Kapital by Karl Marx
Universe 65 by Calhoun
Sex and Power in History by Amaury de Riencourt
Nihilism by Seraphim Rose
The Passion of the Western Mind by Tarnas
A Secular Age by Charles Taylor
Seeing like a State by James Scott
The Leviathan and Its Enemies by Sam Francis
The Managerial Revolution by James Burnham
The Master and His Emissary by Ian McGhilchrist
Atrocities by Matthew White
The Decline of the West by Oswald Spengler
The History of Philosophy by Will Durant
The History of Philosophy by Bertrand Rusell
The Web of Meaning by Jeremy Lent
Envy by Helmut Schoeck
The Happiness Hypothesis by John Haidt
About "WhatifAlthist" | World History, Philosophy, Culture
WhatifAltHist is a podcast from Rudyard Lynch that looks to try to find the patterns in history and anthropology so as to predict the future and understand the dynamics that result in civilizations rising and falling. It began as an enormously popular alternate history channel with nearly 600K listeners and more than 100M views on YouTube. Rudyard Lynch also hosts the podcast History 102 with Erik Torenberg, which attempts to solidly explain pivotal historical events in depth in under an hour.
Topics covered: World History, Philosophy, Civilization, Culture
WhatifAlthist is part of the Turpentine podcast network. Learn more: turpentine.co