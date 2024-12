20. "TITANIC" (1997) - Part One

To wrap up season one of the podcast, we dive into the words of James Cameron's script for the 1997 film, "TITANIC." Sync up this episode with the legendary movie to add historic commentary, decipher what is fact and what is fiction, and learn how survivor testimony inspired much of the film.TITANIC movie super fans may not need to sync up the film to enjoy this week's episode, but watching and listening is still recommended. Send me a message!Hosted by James PencaTheme: Songe d'automne - Archibald JoyceRecorded by Ege M. Erdogan (@egecomposer)Titanic questions or [email protected] more Titanic history, visit www.discovertitanic.comor www.titanichg.com