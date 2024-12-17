Powered by RND
PodcastsHistoryWitness Titanic
Listen to Witness Titanic in the App
Listen to Witness Titanic in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Witness Titanic

Podcast Witness Titanic
James Penca
Welcome to WITNESS TITANIC, a podcast where we interview witnesses of the infamous Titanic disaster including modern experts, enthusiasts and even the survivors...
History

Available Episodes

5 of 23
  • 21. "TITANIC" (1997) - Part Two
    SEASON FINALE!!!!Let's dive back in for the exciting conclusion of... James Cameron's 1997 film, "TITANIC." Sync up this episode with the legendary movie to add historic commentary, decipher what is fact and what is fiction, and learn how survivor testimony inspired much of the film.TITANIC movie super fans may not need to sync up the film to enjoy this week's episode, but watching and listening is still recommended. Send me a message!Hosted by James PencaTheme: Songe d'automne - Archibald JoyceRecorded by Ege M. Erdogan (@egecomposer)Titanic questions or [email protected] more Titanic history, visit www.discovertitanic.comor www.titanichg.com
    --------  
    1:31:18
  • 20. "TITANIC" (1997) - Part One
    To wrap up season one of the podcast, we dive into the words of James Cameron's script for the 1997 film, "TITANIC." Sync up this episode with the legendary movie to add historic commentary, decipher what is fact and what is fiction, and learn how survivor testimony inspired much of the film.TITANIC movie super fans may not need to sync up the film to enjoy this week's episode, but watching and listening is still recommended. Send me a message!Hosted by James PencaTheme: Songe d'automne - Archibald JoyceRecorded by Ege M. Erdogan (@egecomposer)Titanic questions or [email protected] more Titanic history, visit www.discovertitanic.comor www.titanichg.com
    --------  
    1:59:27
  • 19. Roberto Prieto-Labrador - Architectural Historian
    THIS TESTIMONY HAS ACCOMPANYING VISUALS. Visit @jamespenca on Instagram to see the images provided by the witness.Titanic existed in a time of class division and WILD interior design choices. This week, we speak to a Titanic enthusiast who happens to work with centuries-old buildings in the UK and has some fascinating explanations for why the classes look and feel the way they do.Send me a message!Hosted by James PencaTheme: Songe d'automne - Archibald JoyceRecorded by Ege M. Erdogan (@egecomposer)Titanic questions or [email protected] more Titanic history, visit www.discovertitanic.comor www.titanichg.com
    --------  
    45:54
  • 18. Lawrence Beesley - 2nd Class Passenger - PART THREE
    The exciting conclusion of Mr. Beesley's testimony takes us aboard the rescue ship Carpathia, includes the emotional arrival in New York, and Lawrence's thoughts on who is to blame for the loss of Titanic. Lawrence's entire book can be found for free here:https://www.gutenberg.org/files/6675/6675-h/6675-h.htmSend me a message!Hosted by James PencaTheme: Songe d'automne - Archibald JoyceRecorded by Ege M. Erdogan (@egecomposer)Titanic questions or [email protected] more Titanic history, visit www.discovertitanic.comor www.titanichg.com
    --------  
    50:16
  • 17. Mark Chirnside - Maritime Author
    Have you ever wondered how much work goes into the writing of your favorite history books? This week, we are joined by celebrated maritime author Mark Chirnside for a look at the many road blocks and pitfalls that come with Titanic research. Send me a message!Hosted by James PencaTheme: Songe d'automne - Archibald JoyceRecorded by Ege M. Erdogan (@egecomposer)Titanic questions or [email protected] more Titanic history, visit www.discovertitanic.comor www.titanichg.com
    --------  
    46:26

More History podcasts

Trending History podcasts

About Witness Titanic

Welcome to WITNESS TITANIC, a podcast where we interview witnesses of the infamous Titanic disaster including modern experts, enthusiasts and even the survivors of the sinking. Like the century-old inquiries that came before us, we may never determine what really happened that cold April night, but you may be surprised to find how close our efforts will bring us to Titanic herself...Many episodes can be enjoyed in video form on YouTube!@WitnessTitanic Hosted by James PencaTheme: Songe d'automne - Archibald JoyceRecorded by Ege M. Erdogan (@egecomposer)[email protected] more Titanic history, visit www.discovertitanic.comORwww.titanichg.com 
Podcast website

Listen to Witness Titanic, REDACTED: Declassified Mysteries with Luke Lamana and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/19/2024 - 4:20:41 AM