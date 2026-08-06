Grammar Girl Quick and Dirty Tips for Better Writing

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
1050 episodes
- 1209. Glenn Fleishman discusses the mechanical journey of a comic strip, from the cartoonist’s ink to the final newspaper page. We look at why drawing close to size helped “Calvin and Hobbes” creator Bill Watterson save money, and how a political resignation in 1973 led to a week of "Doonesbury" strips that never officially ran. This episode originally ran back in February for the Grammarpaloozians who support the show. To hear these episodes when they first come out, and get much more bonus content, visit http://patreon.com/grammargirl.
Find Glenn at https://glennf.com/.
🔗 Join the Grammar Girl Patreon.
🔗 Share your familect recording in Speakpipe or by leaving a voicemail at 833-214-GIRL (833-214-4475)
🔗 Watch my LinkedIn Learning writing courses.
🔗 Subscribe to the newsletter.
🔗 Find an edited transcript.
🔗 Get Grammar Girl books.
| HOST: Mignon Fogarty
| Grammar Girl is part of the Quick and Dirty Tips podcast network.
Audio Engineer: Dan Feierabend
Director of Podcast: Holly Hutchings
Advertising Operations Specialist: Morgan Christianson
Marketing and Video: Nat Hoopes, Rebekah Sebastian
Podcast Associate: Maram Elnagheeb
| Theme music by Catherine Rannus.
| Grammar Girl Social Media: YouTube. TikTok. Facebook. Threads. Instagram. LinkedIn. Mastodon. Bluesky.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- 1208. This week, linguist Valerie Fridland explains why the U.S. has so many regional accents — tracing New England, Mid-Atlantic, Southern, and Western speech back to where their first settlers came from, and how we can still hear "founder effects" in the way we talk today.
Valerie Fridland is a professor of linguistics at the University of Nevada in Reno and author of "Why We Talk Funny: The Real Story Behind Our Accents." You can find her at valeriefridland.com.
🔗 Join the Grammar Girl Patreon.
🔗 Share your familect recording in Speakpipe or by leaving a voicemail at 833-214-GIRL (833-214-4475)
🔗 Watch my LinkedIn Learning writing courses.
🔗 Subscribe to the newsletter.
🔗 Find an edited transcript.
🔗 Get Grammar Girl books.
| HOST: Mignon Fogarty
| Grammar Girl is part of the Quick and Dirty Tips podcast network.
Audio Engineer: Castria Communications
Director of Podcast: Holly Hutchings
Advertising Operations Specialist: Morgan Christianson
Marketing and Video: Nat Hoopes, Rebekah Sebastian
Podcast Associate: Maram Elnagheeb
| Theme music by Catherine Rannus.
| Grammar Girl Social Media: YouTube. TikTok. Facebook. Threads. Instagram. LinkedIn. Mastodon. Bluesky.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Why "golly" and "gosh" are going the way of the dinosaur, with Sali Tagliamonte07/30/2026 | 28 mins.1207. This week, we look at the hidden linguistic history of Ontario with Sali Tagliamonte. We look at why euphemisms like "golly" and "gosh" are going the way of the dinosaur, the surprising connection between Northern Ontario and the Southern U.S., and how Canadian words like "gas bar" and "Muskoka chair" finally made it into the Oxford English Dictionary. This episode ran for Grammarpaloozians in February 2026. To get more bonus content, visit Patreon.com/GrammarGirl.
🔗 Join the Grammar Girl Patreon.
🔗 Share your familect recording in Speakpipe or by leaving a voicemail at 833-214-GIRL (833-214-4475)
🔗 Watch my LinkedIn Learning writing courses.
🔗 Subscribe to the newsletter.
🔗 Find an edited transcript.
🔗 Get Grammar Girl books.
| HOST: Mignon Fogarty
| Grammar Girl is part of the Quick and Dirty Tips podcast network.
Audio Engineer: Dan Feierabend
Director of Podcast: Holly Hutchings
Advertising Operations Specialist: Morgan Christianson
Marketing and Video: Nat Hoopes, Rebekah Sebastian
Podcast Associate: Maram Elnagheeb
| Theme music by Catherine Rannus.
| Grammar Girl Social Media: YouTube. TikTok. Facebook. Threads. Instagram. LinkedIn. Mastodon. Bluesky.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- 1206. This week, we look at the secret language of video gamers — including why getting "nerfed" is a bad thing and what it means to "rage quit" — and we answer a listener's question about whether the bird "duck" or the verb "duck" came first and whether real ducks actually duck for cover.
The duck segment was by Karen Lunde, a career writer and editor [who spent nine years as a video game journalist.] These days, she writes I'll Go First, a newsletter where she shares her story, then hands you a weekly writing prompt and a metaphorical pen. Find her on igofirst.org.
🔗 Join the Grammar Girl Patreon.
🔗 Share your familect recording in Speakpipe or by leaving a voicemail at 833-214-GIRL (833-214-4475)
🔗 Watch my LinkedIn Learning writing courses.
🔗 Subscribe to the newsletter.
🔗 Find an edited transcript.
🔗 Get Grammar Girl books.
| HOST: Mignon Fogarty
| Grammar Girl is part of the Quick and Dirty Tips podcast network.
Audio Engineer: Castria Communications
Director of Podcast: Holly Hutchings
Advertising Operations Specialist: Morgan Christianson
Marketing and Video: Nat Hoopes, Rebekah Sebastian
Podcast Associate: Maram Elnagheeb
| Theme music by Catherine Rannus.
| Grammar Girl Social Media: YouTube. TikTok. Facebook. Threads. Instagram. LinkedIn. Mastodon. Bluesky.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- 1205. In the bonus discussion this week, we continue discussing AI em dashes with Sean Goedecke, software engineer for GitHub. We talk about why AI detectors are often unreliable and how they can disproportionately flag non-native English speakers. We also look at the controversial idea of "writing for AI" to ensure your ideas are represented in future machine learning models. This episode ran for Grammarpaloozians in February 2026. To get more bonus content, visit Patreon.com/GrammarGirl.
Find Sean at www.SeanGoedecke.com
🔗 Join the Grammar Girl Patreon.
🔗 Share your familect recording in Speakpipe or by leaving a voicemail at 833-214-GIRL (833-214-4475)
🔗 Watch my LinkedIn Learning writing courses.
🔗 Subscribe to the newsletter.
🔗 Find an edited transcript.
🔗 Get Grammar Girl books.
| HOST: Mignon Fogarty
| Grammar Girl is part of the Quick and Dirty Tips podcast network.
Audio Engineer: Dan Feierabend
Director of Podcast: Holly Hutchings
Advertising Operations Specialist: Morgan Christianson
Marketing and Video: Nat Hoopes, Rebekah Sebastian
Podcast Associate: Maram Elnagheeb
| Theme music by Catherine Rannus.
| Grammar Girl Social Media: YouTube. TikTok. Facebook. Threads. Instagram. LinkedIn. Mastodon. Bluesky.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
More Education podcasts
- Makes Sense - with Dr. JC DoornickEducation, Self-Improvement
- The Jamie Kern Lima ShowBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- Ready For Love with Hilary SilverEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Digital Social HourBusiness, Careers, Daily News, Education, Entrepreneurship, News, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, Sports
- IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig RobinsonEducation, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Business Alchemy with Jackie MinskyEducation
- Becoming UnDone® with Dr. Toby BrooksDocumentary, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- The Table with Anthony ONealBusiness, Christianity, Education, Entrepreneurship, Investing, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement
- The Mel Robbins PodcastEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Living Your LegacyBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Film Interviews, Self-Improvement, TV & Film
Trending Education podcasts
- Retirement Planning Education, with Andy PankoEducation
- Not My Best Moment with KevOnStageEducation, Self-Improvement, Sports
- Speak English with ESLPod.com - Learn English FastCourses, Education, Language Learning
- Melissa & Lori Love Literacy ® | Science of Reading for TeachersCourses, Education, Tutorials
- Let's Get NakedEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Next Rung RadioBusiness, Christianity, Education, Entrepreneurship, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement
- DianaUribe.fmEducation
- Grounded Wellness by Primally PureAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- Silver Disobedience® Perception Dynamics with Dian Griesel: How People Think, Lead and SucceedEducation, Personal Journals, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- How I WriteArts, Books, Education, Society & Culture
- Growth Mindset Psychology: The Science of Self-ImprovementEducation, Philosophy, Science, Self-Improvement, Social Sciences, Society & Culture
- OMEGA MALEEducation, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Habits of A GoddessEducation, Self-Improvement
- The Momset PodcastEducation, Self-Improvement
- Weekly Motivation by Ben Lionel ScottEducation, Self-Improvement
- The Art of AccomplishmentBusiness, Education, Health & Wellness, Management, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- MODERN STOICISMEducation, Self-Improvement
- Easy Spanish: Learn Spanish with everyday conversations | Conversaciones del día a día para aprender españolCourses, Education, Language Learning, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- The SignalEducation, Technology
- Martha DebayleEducation, Self-Improvement
- Adult ChildEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
About Grammar Girl
Five-time winner of Best Education Podcast in the Podcast Awards. Grammar Girl provides short, friendly tips to improve your writing and feed your love of the English language. Whether English is your first language or your second language, these grammar, punctuation, style, and business tips will make you a better and more successful writer. Grammar Girl is a Quick and Dirty Tips podcast. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
Listen to Grammar Girl, Makes Sense - with Dr. JC Doornick and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Grammar Girl
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Grammar Girl: Podcasts in Family