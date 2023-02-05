Grammar Girl Quick and Dirty Tips for Better Writing

Have you begged the question lately? What kind of learning is best: online, remote, distance, or virtual?

925. The existence of the manchineel tree does NOT beg the question of how many different ways a tree can actually hurt you. But it does show that you can't always use taste to tell whether something is safe to eat. Plus, Online, Remote, Distance, and Virtual. What Kind of Learning Do You Like? The "Online, Remote, Distance, and Virtual Learning" segment was written by Brenda Thomas, who has also worked as an online educator and instructional designer of online courses.