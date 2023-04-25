Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Learning French by Accident in the App
Listen to Learning French by Accident in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsEducation
Learning French by Accident

Learning French by Accident

Podcast Learning French by Accident
Podcast Learning French by Accident

Learning French by Accident

Chase In French (Chase Emery Davis)
add
This podcast is based on my work coaching some of the world's most famous actors and my accumulated knowledge of over 10 years. "Learning French by Accident," e...
More
EducationLanguage Learning
This podcast is based on my work coaching some of the world's most famous actors and my accumulated knowledge of over 10 years. "Learning French by Accident," e...
More

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • The ULTIMATE French Pronunciation Podcast / How we ACTUALLY say "JE"?
    EPISODE 2:In this episode, we delve into the complexities of the French pronoun "je", an essential word for expressing personal thoughts, feelings, and actions in French.Discover the secrets behind the subtle pronunciation shifts, like how "Je ne sais pas" becomes "Chai pas" phonetically, or "Je suis ici" is often pronounced as "Chui ici". We also explore how "je" changes when it precedes voiceless consonants such as s, p, t, f, k, and voiced consonants like b, d, g, j, l, m, n, r, v, z.I share various examples of "je" to help you understand and master the nuances of the French language. For instance, "Je t’attend" might be pronounced as "chtaten", "Je pense a toi" as "chpense a toi", and "Je vais bien" as "J'vais bien".Whether you're a beginner or an advanced French learner, this episode offers valuable insights and practical tips to improve your pronunciation and comprehension, all while making learning fun and enjoyable. Join us on this linguistic adventure and enhance your French-speaking skills with the "Learning French by Accident" method!CONTENT:French Sentences:"Je ne sais pas" might be pronounced as "Chai pas". "Je suis ici" might be pronounced as "Chui ici". "Qu'est-ce que je fais?" might be pronounced as "Qu'es que chfai?". “Je t’attend” might be pronounced as "chtaten". "Je pense a toi" might be pronounced as "chpense a toi". "Je vais bien" might be pronounced as "J'vais bien". "Je m’ennuie" might be pronounced as "J’menui". "Je ne l’ai pas vu" might be pronounced as "J’lai pas vu". "Je regarde la télé" might be pronounced as "J’regarde la télé".
    6/23/2023
    16:17
  • The ULTIMATE French Pronunciation Podcast / How we ACTUALLY say "IL"?
    EPISODE 1:In this episode, we explore the frequently used French word "il" and how its pronunciation changes in quick sentences and different contexts. Discover the secrets behind the subtle pronunciation shifts, like how "il était là il y a une seconde" becomes "i était là ya une seconde" phonetically. I also shares various examples of "il" to help you understand and master the nuances of the French language. Whether you're a beginner or an advanced French learner, this episode offers valuable insights and practical tips to improve your pronunciation and delivery, all while making learning fun and enjoyable. Join us on this linguistic adventure and enhance your French-speaking skills with the "Learning by Accident" method! CONTENT: French Sentences: "Il était là il y a une seconde" "Qu'est-ce qu'il se passe" "Est-ce qu'il vient avec nous" "Est-ce qu'ils viennent avec nous" "bah" in French: "Bah" is an informal French interjection often used in casual conversations. It can convey a range of emotions or reactions, such as surprise, hesitation, or indifference. It can be used as a filler or to express a lack of a strong opinion, similar to "well" or "um" in English. For example, "Bah, je ne sais pas" ("Well, I don't know"). "là" in French: "Là" is a French adverb that can mean "here" or "there" depending on the context. When used at the end of a sentence, it can add emphasis, indicate location, or express impatience. In the example "Qu'est-ce qu'il se passe là?", the word "là" adds emphasis to the question, making it more like "What is happening right now?" or "What's going on there?"
    4/25/2023
    11:49

More Education podcasts

About Learning French by Accident

This podcast is based on my work coaching some of the world's most famous actors and my accumulated knowledge of over 10 years. "Learning French by Accident," emphasizes training your ears and subconscious to detect and retain language through context. I believe that everything begins in the mouth – how to shape and control it, and how it influences our physical behavior. Throughout this series, we'll explore various aspects of pronunciation, including phonetics, accents, and the nuances of language delivery. Giving you the tools you are going to need to build sentences and deliver them correctly and in a fun way! These videos will give you valuable insights into language pronunciation and delivery but also create a safe space for learning. Whether you're a language enthusiast or an aspiring polyglot, this playlist will help you master pronunciation and develop a deeper understanding of this "French Language" we all seem to love. email: [email protected]
Podcast website

Listen to Learning French by Accident, The Jordan Harbinger Show and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Learning French by Accident

Learning French by Accident

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store