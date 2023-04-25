The ULTIMATE French Pronunciation Podcast / How we ACTUALLY say "JE"?
EPISODE 2:In this episode, we delve into the complexities of the French pronoun "je", an essential word for expressing personal thoughts, feelings, and actions in French.Discover the secrets behind the subtle pronunciation shifts, like how "Je ne sais pas" becomes "Chai pas" phonetically, or "Je suis ici" is often pronounced as "Chui ici". We also explore how "je" changes when it precedes voiceless consonants such as s, p, t, f, k, and voiced consonants like b, d, g, j, l, m, n, r, v, z.I share various examples of "je" to help you understand and master the nuances of the French language. For instance, "Je t’attend" might be pronounced as "chtaten", "Je pense a toi" as "chpense a toi", and "Je vais bien" as "J'vais bien".Whether you're a beginner or an advanced French learner, this episode offers valuable insights and practical tips to improve your pronunciation and comprehension, all while making learning fun and enjoyable. Join us on this linguistic adventure and enhance your French-speaking skills with the "Learning French by Accident" method!CONTENT:French Sentences:"Je ne sais pas" might be pronounced as "Chai pas". "Je suis ici" might be pronounced as "Chui ici". "Qu'est-ce que je fais?" might be pronounced as "Qu'es que chfai?". “Je t’attend” might be pronounced as "chtaten". "Je pense a toi" might be pronounced as "chpense a toi". "Je vais bien" might be pronounced as "J'vais bien". "Je m’ennuie" might be pronounced as "J’menui". "Je ne l’ai pas vu" might be pronounced as "J’lai pas vu". "Je regarde la télé" might be pronounced as "J’regarde la télé".