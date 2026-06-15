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The ULTIMATE French Pronunciation Podcast / How We ACTUALLY Say “WHAT” Questions in Spoken French04/30/2026 | 25 mins.Season 4 / FREE Bonus Episode!
The ULTIMATE French Pronunciation Podcast / How We ACTUALLY Say “WHAT” Questions in Spoken French
🎧 Free Bonus Episode
Season 4 continues with a rare free bonus episode, and this time we are focusing on one of the most useful and revealing parts of spoken French: how French speakers actually ask “what?” questions in real life.
And before we begin, there is a major announcement. All four seasons of Learning French by Accident, along with all upcoming episodes, will now also be available on Spotify as well as Apple Podcasts.
Most learners begin with formal structures like que manges-tu ?, but that is not how everyday spoken French usually works. In real conversation, French speakers are far more likely to say qu’est-ce que tu manges ? or, even more naturally, tu manges quoi ? That shift from formal structure to real spoken rhythm is exactly what this episode is about.
In this episode, we focus on how what-questions actually sound in conversational French, especially the movement from qu’est-ce que to quoi at the end of the sentence, and how even qu’est-ce que itself often gets shortened in fast speech.
In this episode, you will hear:
– The full progression from more formal structures to real spoken French, including que manges-tu ?, qu’est-ce que tu manges ?, and tu manges quoi ?
– Questions built around tu, vous, on, il, and elle to show how these patterns shift across real speech
– Natural contractions and reductions, including the way qu’est-ce que often becomes much lighter in fast conversation
– Everyday questions like qu’est-ce que tu regardes ?, qu’est-ce qu’on mange ce soir ?, and il raconte quoi encore ?
– Expanded versions of the same question to show how the structure adapts in different contexts
We also explore how these question forms work in real life. Instead of memorising one “correct” version from a textbook, you begin to hear the different levels of French that native speakers move between without even thinking about it.
This is exactly why episodes like this matter. Once your ear starts picking up the logic behind these shifts, spoken French begins to feel far less random and much more predictable.
Bonus episodes like this are designed to give you focused insight into the way French really sounds, while the main Season 4 series continues building your ear through tense-based listening training.
This is Learning French by Accident: hearing the structures people actually use, until one day they stop sounding strange and start sounding obvious.
➡️ Follow the podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify and keep building your ear for real, conversational French.
FREE PREVIEW - The ULTIMATE French Pronunciation Podcast / How we ACTUALLY say 'TE'?07/22/2025 | 6 mins.Send a text
In this special preview episode, we’re diving into the word “te,” one of the smallest but most commonly used words in French. You’ll hear how it really sounds in everyday conversation, from quick street French to casual dialogue you’d hear in TV shows. This teaser gives you a feel for the full episode, which includes real examples, pronunciation tips, and exercises to help you train your ear.
If you’ve been enjoying the podcast and want to keep learning how French is actually spoken, this is your moment.
👉 To access the full episode, please consider subscribing on Apple Podcasts.
Most new episodes will only be available to subscribers, with occasional free content for everyone.
This project is just me, and so many of you have asked me to give it more time. I’d love to, but to make that happen I need your support. If you’ve found the podcast helpful and want it to continue, subscribing really helps.
Thank you so much for being here and for supporting Learning French by Accident.
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Season 2 is finally here! In today’s episode, we’re tackling one of the trickiest yet most commonly used words in French: "me." Whether it’s acting as an object pronoun or appearing in reflexive verbs, its pronunciation shifts dramatically in real speech. Plus, if you’re translating directly from English, you might be using it wrong!
We’ll break it all down, including:
Pronunciation of "Me" in Spoken French
In formal speech, "me" is pronounced as [mə] (like "muh"), but in fast speech, it almost disappears, becoming just [m’]:
"Il me donne un cadeau" → "Il **m’**donne un cadeau."
"Tu me vois" → "T’me vois"
"On me dit souvent..." → "On **m’**dit souvent..."
"Ils me respectent" → "Ils **m’**respectent"
"Me" in Reflexive Verbs
When "me" is part of a reflexive verb, meaning you’re doing something to yourself, it follows the same pattern:
"Je me réveille" → "J’me réveille."
"Je me demande pourquoi" → "J’me demande pourquoi."
"Je m’en souviens plus." → "J’me souviens plus."
In real speech, these contractions happen all the time, making it essential to train your ear!
Common Mistakes: "Me" vs. "Moi"
English interference can lead to unnatural sentences like:
❌ "Me, I love it!" → WRONG: "Me, j’adore ça!"
✅ CORRECT: "Moi, j’adore ça!"
Another classic mistake:
❌ "Il a dit me" → WRONG
✅ CORRECT: "Il m’a dit."
Listening Practice: Real-Life Reductions
Time to train your ear! In this section, you’ll hear how "me" changes in casual vs. formal speech.
Masculine Examples:
Slang: J’me souviens plus. → Formal: Je ne me souviens plus. → English: I don’t remember anymore.
Slang: Il m'mérite pas! → Formal: Il ne me mérite pas! → English: He doesn’t deserve me!
Slang: Ils m'm'ont tout pris! → Formal: Ils m’ont tout pris! → English: They took everything from me!
Feminine Examples:
Slang: Elles m'matent bizarrement. → Formal: Elles me regardent bizarrement. → English: They’re looking at me weirdly.
Slang: Ça m'ménerve! → Formal: Ça me dérange! → English: That annoys me!
Final Thoughts & Recap
"Me" as an object pronoun: Il m’aide.
"Me" in reflexive verbs: J’me prépare.
Don’t use "me" for emphasis—use "moi" instead!
Homework & Challenge
Try listening for "me" reductions in TV shows, movies, and conversations. The more you expose yourself to real spoken French, the more natural it will sound!
Thanks for listening—send in your questions, and see you next time!
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The ULTIMATE French Pronunciation Podcast / How we ACTUALLY say "ILS" and "ELLES"?09/12/2024 | 25 mins.EPISODE 6:
Welcome back! In today’s episode, we’re wrapping up our series on pronouns with "ils" and "elles." These pronouns may seem simple, but their pronunciation rules and cultural significance can be tricky.
We’ll explore how to use "ils" and "elles" correctly, focusing on pronunciation and the liaison. We’ll also discuss cultural contexts, such as how "ils" is used for mixed-gender groups.
Pronunciation of "ils" and "elles"
We’ll explain how "ils" and "elles" change depending on whether the next word starts with a vowel or consonant, and how this triggers the "Z" sound in liaisons.
"Ils" (Masculine):
With a vowel (Liaison): "Ils ont une maison" → [ilz-ont].
Without a vowel (No liaison): "Ils prennent le bus" → [il prennent].
"Elles" (Feminine):
With a vowel (Liaison): "Elles avaient un chien" → [el zavaient].
Without a vowel (No liaison): "Elles sont prêtes" → [el sont].
Cultural Context of "Ils" and "Elles"
We’ll explain how "ils" is used for mixed-gender groups, even with one man, like in:
"Il y a 100 femmes et un homme" → "Ils sont là".
"Elles" is used only for all-female groups.
Questions, Negatives, and Past Tense
Short Questions
We’ll show how "ils" and "elles" are used in formal and informal speech.
Masculine (Ils):
"Ils viennent ce soir?"
Past Tense: "Est-ce qu'ils ont tout mangé?" → [es-keelz ont].
Feminine (Elles):
"Elles viennent demain?"
Past Tense: "Est-ce qu'elles ont déjà mangé?" → [es-kelz ont].
Negatives in Casual Speech
We’ll see how dropping the "ne" affects the liaison.
Masculine (Ils):
Formal: "Ils ne vont pas au marché".
Informal: "Ils vont pas au marché" → [ilz vont pas].
Feminine (Elles):
Formal: "Elles n’ont pas fini".
Informal: "Elles ont pas fini" → [elz ont pas].
Past Tense
In the past tense, verbs starting with vowels often require liaisons.
Masculine (Ils):
"Ils ont travaillé" → [ilz ont].
"Ils avaient une idée" → [il zavaient].
Feminine (Elles):
"Elles ont acheté une voiture" → [el zont acheté].
The Formality Paradox
We’ll discuss how formal speech often omits liaisons. For example:
No Liaison: "Qu'ont-ils fait?"
Liaison: "Qu'est-ce qu'ils ont fait?"
The Z-Sound Paradox
We’ll show how missing the liaison can create misunderstandings, like:
"Ils ont" (They have) vs. "Il a" (He has).
Listening Practice
We’ll wrap up with examples for practice.
Masculine Examples:
"Ils en avaient marre."
"Ils ont déjà regardé ce film."
Feminine Examples:
"Elles n’arrivent pas à courir."
"Elles n’ont pas encore mangé."
Developing Intuition in French
We’ll explain how your ear can naturally develop to recognize when a liaison feels right. For example:
Incorrect: "Il on" vs. Correct: "Ils ont."
For more information, feel free to reach out on Instag
- EPISODE 5:
Welcome back to another episode of our linguistic journey, examining the intricacies of French that no classroom will teach you. Today, we're diving into the nuanced world of "VOUS." This pronoun may seem straightforward, but it carries significant implications in conversation, cultural contexts, and even in the philosophy of language learning itself.
In this episode, we will explore the importance of knowing how to use "VOUS" correctly, as it can often be confusing for learners. I’ll share a personal story from my school interview as a kid to highlight this point.
Usage of VOUS:
We will delve into who "VOUS" should be used with, typically anyone older than you or in a service role. We will discuss how "VOUS" replaces "tu" for formality and respect, and how it functions as a second-person plural, unlike English which often uses "you guys." I will explain that English lacks a distinct second-person plural, causing confusion for learners. A useful trick is to think, "You guys are in the room with us, they are not in the room with us." Use "VOUS" for "you guys."
Conjugation:
Next, we’ll cover how to conjugate verbs with "VOUS."
Pronunciation:
We'll focus on real conversational French pronunciation, addressing common mispronunciations in English such as bending the vowel sound. We’ll also discuss pronunciation examples with and without liaison through casual and normal questions like:
Casual: "Vous allez bien?" (How are you all?), "Vous venez souvent ici?" (Do you come here often?)
Normal: "Est-ce que vous avez des baguettes?" (Do you have any baguettes?), "J'ai vu que vous vendez des croissants." (I saw that you sell croissants.)
Question Structure:
We will contrast "Est-ce que" questions with informal questions using "VOUS":
"Est-ce que vous allez au marché?" (Are you going to the market?) vs. "Vous allez au marché?" (Going to the market?)
"Est-ce que vous comprenez?" (Do you understand?) vs. "Vous comprenez?" (Understand?)
Stress Pronouns:
We’ll discuss the importance of first-person plural and second-person plural as stress pronouns in French, their presence in object pronouns and reflexive verbs, with examples like:
"C’est vous qui avez dit ça." (It’s you guys who said this.)
"C’est vous que j’ai vu." (It’s you I saw.)
"C’est vous?" (Is it you?)
Object Pronouns:
We’ll include examples of "VOUS" as an object pronoun:
"Je vous vois." (I see you.)
"Ils vont venir vous voir plus tard." (They will come to see you later.)
"Je vais vous aider." (I will help you.)
Reflexive Verbs:
We’ll illustrate "VOUS" in reflexive verbs, reminding listeners that "VOUS" remains consistent:
"Vous vous souvenez de moi?" (Do you remember me?)
"Vous vous appelez comment?" (What is your name?)
"Vous vous intéressez à quoi?" (What are you interested in?)
Cultural and Emotional Impact:
We’ll compare the use of "VOUS" as stress pronouns and subject pronouns with examples of second-person singular vs. second-person plural:
"Tu as fait ça." (You did this - informal)
"Vous avez fait ça." (You did this - formal/plural) We’ll also discuss the concept of second-person plural in possessive words like "vos affaires" (your things).
Remember, you can find me on Instagram @chaseinfrench, and if you don’t have Instagram, feel free to email me at chaseinfrench@gmail.com.
So, whether you're a beginner or looking to polish your French, join us for an episode that promises to deepen your understanding and appreciation of this crucial pronoun.
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About Learning French by Accident
Learning French by Accident is based on my work coaching some of the world's most famous actors and my accumulated knowledge of over 10 years. "Learning French by Accident," emphasizes training your ears and subconscious to detect and retain language through context. I believe that everything begins in the mouth how to shape and control it, and how it influences our physical behavior. Throughout this series, we'll explore phonetics, accents, and the nuances of language delivery.Podcast website
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