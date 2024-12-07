#026 The Coming Changes In Science and Education - Squaring the Circle: A Randall Carlson Podcast

🔥 NEED A GREAT CBD SUPPLIER? OUR CBD SPONSOR OFFERS MY VIEWERS FREE SHIPPING FOR LIFE: 🌿 Use Code-- RCSHIPSFREE https://cbdfromthegods.com Join Randall as he realistically charts a course into the future. "To do this," says Randall, "we must know from whence we came. Let's get started." 👉🏼 ADD FREE EPISODES PLUS BONUS MATERIAL AVAILABLE HERE: 🔗 https://www.howtube.com/channels/SquaringTheCircle#tab_video_series Squaring The Circle Podcast is produced by Randall Carlson Media as a vehicle for Randall to explore and present unique, original and powerful content on a wide variety of subjects without limitation. If you're new to Randall's work, look him up on YouTube and watch any one of his eight appearances on the Joe Rogan podcast to get you started. For those of you familiar with Randall's work, you can expect this podcast to feature his extensive knowledge in all areas of his expertise, but that's not all. Randall will also play host to the finest minds of our time and tackle the most complex and controversial issues facing our world today. Join Randall and guests in "Squaring The Circle;" an endeavor to "reconcile the irreconcilable" using reason, rationale and critical thinking. To see full video episodes of the podcast, please join Squaring The Circle on rumble, or, you can get ADD FREE episodes on howtube with a subscription that also includes a consistent stream of bonus material every week.