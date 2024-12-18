Points for Normal People by Katie's Travel Tricks

Skip the Lines: Your Ultimate Guide to Save Time at the Airport

Click MORE to see Ad disclosuresWelcome to Points for Normal People!In today’s episode, I’ll be sharing everything you need to know about how to skip airport lines. We’ll cover security, immigration, food, and rental car lines. You may be surprised how many easy ways there are to save time!So, if you're tired of waiting in long lines at the airport, tune in to this episode. I’ve also put together a lot of resources below to help you make the most of your airport experience.ACTION STEPS:Check to see if any of your credit cards have a Trusted Traveler credit that you haven’t used. Best card options for this credit: https://katiestraveltricks.com/tsaprecheck/ Bookmark the Reserve by Clear page and check to see if they have any destinations that you might be traveling to: https://www.clearme.com/reserveIf you will be traveling soon, set up an alert for seven days prior to departure to book your Reserve by Clear appointment for the security line.If you have Global Entry and have kids, open accounts for them and get the process started of getting them approved, now that it’s free for them: https://www.cbp.gov/travel/trusted-traveler-programs/global-entry Download the Mobile Passport Control App so that you have another option to skip lines when you arrive back in the US: https://www.cbp.gov/travel/us-citizens/mobile-passport-control If you have any upcoming car rentals, be sure that you have downloaded their app, joined their loyalty program, have added your driver's license and credit card, and have connected your loyalty number to your reservation.ADDITIONAL RESOURCESTSA Cares: https://www.tsa.gov/contact-center/form/caresTrusted Traveler Programs: https://www.cbp.gov/travel/trusted-traveler-programs New Here? Hi, I’m Katie from Katie’s Travel Tricks! I am here to help you learn the secrets that my family has been using for over a decade, using everyday expenses and welcome offers to supercharge your points earning. When you learn to do this, you can cover entire vacations every year. Our family has been to Hawaii, Asia, the Caribbean, Europe — and more — all thanks to strategically earning and redeeming points. We've done this on a limited travel budget and now want to help you do it, too. More from Katie’s Travel Tricks 🔗 Website Instagram 💻 Free Course 💳 Best Current Card Offers 🎒 Favorite Travel Gear Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the card links and other products that appear on this podcast are from companies which Katie's Travel Tricks will earn an affiliate commission. Katie's Travel Tricks is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. The content in this podcast is accurate as of the posting date. Some of the offers mentioned may no longer be available. Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the autho...