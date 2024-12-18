Points for Normal People by Katie's Travel Tricks

Powered by RND
  • Listener Travel Tricks: Your Best Tips for Saving Money and Maximizing Rewards
    Click MORE to see Ad disclosuresWelcome to Points for Normal People!Today is special because I’ll be sharing the tips and tricks I’ve learned from you. The Points for Normal People community is full of great information and on occasion some of you have reached out to me with resources or information that I wasn’t even aware of. I’m so thankful to each of you who reached out to me and excited to share that information today. One CORRECTION: You don’t earn 4 points per dollar with every Southwest card – just with the higher $199 annual fee business card. You earn 3 points per dollar with the other Southwest business card. Season three is coming soon and I’d love to hear from you! Do you have any specific topics you’d like to see me cover? Send me an email at [email protected]. ACTION STEPSIf you have a Southwest credit card, use this trick to check Southwest credits:  https://katiestraveltricks.com/southwest-upgraded-boarding/ If you want to try the Southwest schedule change trick, try it with round trip flights for an even better chance at being able to change to a better flight. If you are working toward a Southwest Companion Pass and you need a few extra points, transfer points from your Southwest account to another person – pay the fee with your business card to earn up to $500 in reimbursement – and you’ll earn 2,000 extra points. Verizon customers: To keep your autopay discount, but pay your bill with a credit card that offers cell phone protections, keep your autopay setup, but pay your bill in the store at a kiosk before the due date. Don’t forget to sign up for my free newsletter! Sign up for this beginner’s guide and we’ll also send you our Saturday morning newsletter: https://katiestraveltricks.com/travel-points-101-quick-start-guide/ADDITIONAL RESOURCESBest Credit Card for Lounge Access (by Airport): https://katiestraveltricks.com/best-credit-card-for-lounge-access-by-airport/Sign up for my free course: learn.katiestraveltricks.com. New Here? Hi, I’m Katie from Katie’s Travel Tricks! I am here to help you learn the secrets that my family has been using for over a decade, using everyday expenses and welcome offers to supercharge your points earning. When you learn to do this, you can cover entire vacations every year. Our family has been to Hawaii, Asia, the Caribbean, Europe — and more — all thanks to strategically earning and redeeming points. We've done this on a limited travel budget and now want to help you do it, too. More from Katie’s Travel Tricks 🔗 Website Instagram 💻 Free Course 💳 Best Current Card Offers 🎒 Favorite Travel Gear Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the card links and other products that appear on this podcast are from companies which Katie's Travel Tricks will earn an affiliate commission. Katie's Travel Tricks is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. The content in this podcast is accurate as of the posting date. Some of the offers mentioned may no longer be available. Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the autho...
  • Hidden Gems: Unique Ways to Use Venture Miles
    Click MORE to see Ad disclosuresWelcome to Points for Normal People!Today in part two about the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, I’ll be showing you a lot of unique ways to use your Venture miles. We’ll cover ways for the average person to get the most out of their miles, and I’ll also show you some tricks for how to boost your earnings of Venture miles. We cover a lot in this episode, but don’t worry, you don’t have to remember everything! We have a lot of resources below to help you as you navigate the ways to use your miles that bring the most value to you. ACTION STEPSSign up for my newsletter so that you don’t miss out on the best offers and latest resources: https://katiestraveltricks.com/travel-points-101-quick-start-guide/ ADDITIONAL RESOURCESVenture X Card Guide: https://katiestraveltricks.com/venturex/ Travel Points 201 - All About Transfer Partners: https://katiestraveltricks.com/travel-points-201-all-about-transfer-partners/ Best U.S. Choice Privileges Hotels for Families: 1+ Bedroom Suites [Map]: https://katiestraveltricks.com/choiceprivileges/ Best Hotels for Families of 4 in Europe to Book with Points [Map]: https://katiestraveltricks.com/map-best-hotels-for-families-of-4-in-europe/ Preferred Hotels with Choice Points [Map]: https://katiestraveltricks.com/preferred-hotels-with-choice-points-map/ Sweet Spot: Round trip to Europe for 25,000 points (or less!) + $227: https://katiestraveltricks.com/flyingbluesweetspot/ Booking Virgin Voyages on Points: https://katiestraveltricks.com/booking-virgin-voyages-on-points/ Strategy for the 5/24 Rule: https://studio.youtube.com/video/50I7wU0lQqQ/edit New Here? Hi, I’m Katie from Katie’s Travel Tricks! I am here to help you learn the secrets that my family has been using for over a decade, using everyday expenses and welcome offers to supercharge your points earning. When you learn to do this, you can cover entire vacations every year. Our family has been to Hawaii, Asia, the Caribbean, Europe — and more — all thanks to strategically earning and redeeming points. We've done this on a limited travel budget and now want to help you do it, too. More from Katie’s Travel Tricks 🔗 Website Instagram 💻 Free Course 💳 Best Current Card Offers 🎒 Favorite Travel Gear Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the card links and other products that appear on this podcast are from companies which Katie's Travel Tricks will earn an affiliate commission. Katie's Travel Tricks is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. The content in this podcast is accurate as of the posting date. Some of the offers mentioned may no longer be available. Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the autho...
  • The Venture X Card: A Deep Dive into Perks and Benefits
    Click MORE to see Ad disclosuresWelcome to Points for Normal People!This episode is part one of a deep dive into the perks and benefits of the Venture X credit card from Capital One. There are a lot of reasons this is one of my top two credit cards! Today I’ll show you why I love this card and help you identify if it is a good card for you. If you already have this card, I’ll give you resources for how to get the most value out of it.  Next week I’ll be back with part two about the Venture X card, so be sure to subscribe. I’m excited to introduce you to all the ways you can use this card to save, upgrade your experience, and give you protections for free!ACTION STEPSIf you have a Venture X, download my Venture X checklist here: https://katiestraveltricks.com/credit-card-checklists-landing-page/If you have a Venture X, be sure you are signed up for Priority Pass and Hertz Presidents Circle.Everyone: Make a plan for which card you’re going to use for shopping benefits. If you have a Venture X, watch this video about how to get on the waiting list for Capital One lounges: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C6WInTJOBBA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA== ADDITIONAL RESOURCESHertz Presidents Circle: https://katiestraveltricks.com/hertz_presidents_circle/New Here? Hi, I’m Katie from Katie’s Travel Tricks! I am here to help you learn the secrets that my family has been using for over a decade, using everyday expenses and welcome offers to supercharge your points earning. When you learn to do this, you can cover entire vacations every year. Our family has been to Hawaii, Asia, the Caribbean, Europe — and more — all thanks to strategically earning and redeeming points. We've done this on a limited travel budget and now want to help you do it, too. More from Katie’s Travel Tricks 🔗 Website Instagram 💻 Free Course 💳 Best Current Card Offers 🎒 Favorite Travel Gear Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the card links and other products that appear on this podcast are from companies which Katie's Travel Tricks will earn an affiliate commission. Katie's Travel Tricks is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. The content in this podcast is accurate as of the posting date. Some of the offers mentioned may no longer be available. Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the autho...
  • Best Credit Cards for Airport Lounge Access
    Click MORE to see Ad disclosuresWelcome to Points for Normal People!Have you ever been to an airport lounge? After my first experience, I was hooked! And the best part is, it was a benefit of my credit card! Over the years, I’ve been to a lot of different lounges, learned about the different programs and their restrictions, and have opened various cards with different lounge benefits. Today, I’ll be giving you all of the best information you need to know, to make sure that you get the best credit card lounge experience for you!If you’ve never been to an airport lounge before, they can offer a variety of experiences, many with free food and drinks, wifi access, and so much more. Whether you’re traveling with a family or traveling solo, stick around for all the details!ACTION STEPS:Figure out which card matches your travel style and patterns. Use our latest blog post to view our card recommendations by airport: https://katiestraveltricks.com/best-credit-card-for-lounge-access-by-airport/ Visit prioritypass.com to see if they have lounges in airports you frequent. ADDITIONAL RESOURCESGuide to airport lounge access for families: https://katiestraveltricks.com/guide-to-airport-lounge-access-for-families/ New Here? Hi, I’m Katie from Katie’s Travel Tricks! I am here to help you learn the secrets that my family has been using for over a decade, using everyday expenses and welcome offers to supercharge your points earning. When you learn to do this, you can cover entire vacations every year. Our family has been to Hawaii, Asia, the Caribbean, Europe — and more — all thanks to strategically earning and redeeming points. We've done this on a limited travel budget and now want to help you do it, too. More from Katie’s Travel Tricks 🔗 Website Instagram 💻 Free Course 💳 Best Current Card Offers 🎒 Favorite Travel Gear Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the card links and other products that appear on this podcast are from companies which Katie's Travel Tricks will earn an affiliate commission. Katie's Travel Tricks is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. The content in this podcast is accurate as of the posting date. Some of the offers mentioned may no longer be available. Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the autho...
  • Skip the Lines: Your Ultimate Guide to Save Time at the Airport
    Click MORE to see Ad disclosuresWelcome to Points for Normal People!In today’s episode, I’ll be sharing everything you need to know about how to skip airport lines. We’ll cover security, immigration, food, and rental car lines. You may be surprised how many easy ways there are to save time!So, if you're tired of waiting in long lines at the airport, tune in to this episode. I’ve also put together a lot of resources below to help you make the most of your airport experience.ACTION STEPS:Check to see if any of your credit cards have a Trusted Traveler credit that you haven’t used. Best card options for this credit: https://katiestraveltricks.com/tsaprecheck/ Bookmark the Reserve by Clear page and check to see if they have any destinations that you might be traveling to: https://www.clearme.com/reserveIf you will be traveling soon, set up an alert for seven days prior to departure to book your Reserve by Clear appointment for the security line.If you have Global Entry and have kids, open accounts for them and get the process started of getting them approved, now that it’s free for them: https://www.cbp.gov/travel/trusted-traveler-programs/global-entry Download the Mobile Passport Control App so that you have another option to skip lines when you arrive back in the US: https://www.cbp.gov/travel/us-citizens/mobile-passport-control If you have any upcoming car rentals, be sure that you have downloaded their app, joined their loyalty program, have added your driver's license and credit card, and have connected your loyalty number to your reservation.ADDITIONAL RESOURCESTSA Cares: https://www.tsa.gov/contact-center/form/caresTrusted Traveler Programs: https://www.cbp.gov/travel/trusted-traveler-programs New Here? Hi, I’m Katie from Katie’s Travel Tricks! I am here to help you learn the secrets that my family has been using for over a decade, using everyday expenses and welcome offers to supercharge your points earning. When you learn to do this, you can cover entire vacations every year. Our family has been to Hawaii, Asia, the Caribbean, Europe — and more — all thanks to strategically earning and redeeming points. We've done this on a limited travel budget and now want to help you do it, too. More from Katie’s Travel Tricks 🔗 Website Instagram 💻 Free Course 💳 Best Current Card Offers 🎒 Favorite Travel Gear Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the card links and other products that appear on this podcast are from companies which Katie's Travel Tricks will earn an affiliate commission. Katie's Travel Tricks is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. The content in this podcast is accurate as of the posting date. Some of the offers mentioned may no longer be available. Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the autho...
About Points for Normal People by Katie's Travel Tricks

Travel isn’t just for the rich. I teach people how to supercharge their credit card points so they can pay for entire family vacations every year.  I've  been redeeming miles and points to pay for travel for over a decade. Points have taken our family around the world. But one thing sets me apart -- our family flies economy because business class isn't worth the extra effort for us. But this podcast isn't about me and where I've been -- it's about you and your goals. I focus on "normal"  and streamlined credit card points strategies. This is about how to earn points the easiest way you can and redeem them easily, too. Season 1 covers common mistakes and myths and then will do a deep dive into Chase Ultimate Rewards points. 
