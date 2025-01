Points for Normal People by Katie's Travel Tricks

Listener Travel Tricks: Your Best Tips for Saving Money and Maximizing Rewards

Today is special because I'll be sharing the tips and tricks I've learned from you. The Points for Normal People community is full of great information and on occasion some of you have reached out to me with resources or information that I wasn't even aware of. I'm so thankful to each of you who reached out to me and excited to share that information today. One CORRECTION: You don't earn 4 points per dollar with every Southwest card – just with the higher $199 annual fee business card. You earn 3 points per dollar with the other Southwest business card. ACTION STEPSIf you have a Southwest credit card, use this trick to check Southwest credits: https://katiestraveltricks.com/southwest-upgraded-boarding/ If you want to try the Southwest schedule change trick, try it with round trip flights for an even better chance at being able to change to a better flight. If you are working toward a Southwest Companion Pass and you need a few extra points, transfer points from your Southwest account to another person – pay the fee with your business card to earn up to $500 in reimbursement – and you'll earn 2,000 extra points. Verizon customers: To keep your autopay discount, but pay your bill with a credit card that offers cell phone protections, keep your autopay setup, but pay your bill in the store at a kiosk before the due date.