About Budget Effect: How to Budget, How to Pay off Debt, Save Money, Live on a Budget, Improve your Money Mindset on a single income

It's time to break free from financial stress with simple, effective strategies designed for moms craving a method they can actually stick to! In this podcast, Budget Strategy Coach, Erin Britt, shares a 5-step monthly budgeting method that reduces overwhelm and helps you pay off debt, build wealth, and live abundantly. Whether you're struggling with impulse spending, relying on credit cards, or feeling too busy to budget, you'll find practical tips and mindset shifts to take control of your money.Join a community of moms ready to align their spending with their values, plan for the future, and break free from the stress of paycheck-to-paycheck living. It’s time to budget smarter, enjoy life more, and move toward financial freedom—without sacrificing the things you love.This is a debt podcast!Topics we cover:Foundational Budgeting Skills:How to create and stick to a budget, even with limited income.Simple, actionable steps to build a zero-balance budget each month.Overcoming Impulse Spending & Credit Card Reliance:Strategies to control impulse buying and overspending.Breaking the cycle of using credit cards as income and paying off debt sustainably.Budgeting for Busy Moms:Budgeting tips for real life - especially budgeting tips for busy momsIntentional Living & Aligning Spending with Values:How to figure out your core values and create a value-based budgetHow to spend intentionally without sacrificing things you love.Aligning household routines and systems with financial goals.Financial Preparedness & Saving for the Future:Building emergency funds and saving for bigger expenses with confidence.How to manage everyday expenses while planning for future goals like retirement, vacations or a home.Self-Care & Financial Wellness:Prioritizing self-care to avoid burnout.Developing healthy habits for long-term financial success and balance.Mindset Shifts for Financial Growth:Abundance mindsetEmbracing financial mistakes as opportunities for growth and grace.Tracking Spending & Staying Accountable:Practical tools to track where your money goes and stay in control.The power of community and support systemsA note from Erin:As a single mom and sole provider with no additional support, I paid off thousands of dollars in debt on a teacher’s salary. I know firsthand that it’s possible to take control of your finances, no matter your income or circumstances. My straightforward, foundational approach to budgeting simplifies the process, giving you the tools and confidence to manage your money effectively and build a secure financial future. If I could do it on my own, you can too—and I’m here to show you how.*How can I pay off my debt?*Is there an easy budget method?*How can I simplify my household expenses?*How can I pay down credit card debt?*How can I stop relying on credit cards?*How to start budgeting for beginners?*How to budget on one income?*How can I live within a budget?*How do I write a budget?*How do I spend less?*How can I move forward financially?*What if I don't have enough money to invest?*How can I build wealth?*How can my budget reflect my core values?*How can I LIVE ABUNDANTLY on a budget? *Is there someone out there who understands being a single mom that can help me with my finances?! :) I got you, girl.Erin Britt is your host and can be found on Instagram (@budgeteffectpodcast)