Budget Effect: How to Budget, How to Pay off Debt, Save Money, Live on a Budget, Improve your Money Mindset on a single income

63// The Hidden Costs of Not Sticking to Your Budget
In this episode we'll cover: Layer 1 of hidden costs: Sneaky money leaking awayLayer 2 of hidden costs: Mental, emotional, and relationship costsLayer 3 of hidden costs: Missed opportunity costs
27:28
62// 3 Steps to a Budget-Friendly Summer
Summer doesn't have to mean blowing your budget—or missing out on the fun. In this episode, we're talking about how to be intentional with your time, money, and energy so you can create a summer full of memories and stay financially on track.You'll learn:How to prepare your finances now to create peace throughout the summerTwo mindsets that will help your dollars stretch furtherHow to find the right balance between fun and financial goalsWhat routines to keep this summer to avoid feeling like everything's falling apartWhether you're dreaming of a small getaway, navigating kids' sports schedules, or just trying to enjoy the season without the stress, this episode is for you.
24:58
61// The MISSING Baby Step to Building Wealth
They say: have an emergency fund, don't have credit card debt, and grow your money by investing. Those are three basic things. That's, that's not hard to understand, right? So what makes it hard to do? Ah ha! There is a missing step that people are not giving enough focus to. Some people aren't doing it at all. There is a missing step, and that is exactly what we are going to cover in this episode.
15:27
60// 10 Simple Habits to Make Your Money Go Further
If you've ever felt like your money disappears too fast or you just can't seem to get ahead, this episode is for you. Today I'm sharing 10 simple daily habits that will help your money go farther without a complete life overhaul. These habits are designed to become second nature—and they're key to building a strong financial foundation.We'll talk about how to stop impulse spending, how to become more intentional with your money, and how to build the systems and mindset you need to start saving, paying off debt, having money ready for the things you need, and even investing.These are the behind-the-scenes habits that most people don't talk about—but they make a huge difference in your day-to-day financial life.Whether you're just starting out with your budget or you've been working on your finances for a while, this episode will help you build habits that stick—and support the money goals you care about most.
26:25
59// Want to start budgeting but don’t know where to start? Try this.
Are you tired of feeling like your money is gone before you even know where it went? You've tried budgeting tips, cutting back, and searching for coupons, but something still feels off. The missing piece? A real household finance system—one that helps you organize your money like you organize your home. In this episode, I'll walk you throughthe three keys to a strong financial system and give you four simple steps you can take today to start building one.
About Budget Effect: How to Budget, How to Pay off Debt, Save Money, Live on a Budget, Improve your Money Mindset on a single income
It's time to break free from financial stress with simple, effective strategies designed for moms craving a method they can actually stick to! In this podcast, Budget Strategy Coach, Erin Britt, shares a 5-step monthly budgeting method that reduces overwhelm and helps you pay off debt, build wealth, and live abundantly. Whether you're struggling with impulse spending, relying on credit cards, or feeling too busy to budget, you'll find practical tips and mindset shifts to take control of your money.Join a community of moms ready to align their spending with their values, plan for the future, and break free from the stress of paycheck-to-paycheck living. It’s time to budget smarter, enjoy life more, and move toward financial freedom—without sacrificing the things you love.This is a debt podcast!Topics we cover:Foundational Budgeting Skills:How to create and stick to a budget, even with limited income.Simple, actionable steps to build a zero-balance budget each month.Overcoming Impulse Spending & Credit Card Reliance:Strategies to control impulse buying and overspending.Breaking the cycle of using credit cards as income and paying off debt sustainably.Budgeting for Busy Moms:Budgeting tips for real life - especially budgeting tips for busy momsIntentional Living & Aligning Spending with Values:How to figure out your core values and create a value-based budgetHow to spend intentionally without sacrificing things you love.Aligning household routines and systems with financial goals.Financial Preparedness & Saving for the Future:Building emergency funds and saving for bigger expenses with confidence.How to manage everyday expenses while planning for future goals like retirement, vacations or a home.Self-Care & Financial Wellness:Prioritizing self-care to avoid burnout.Developing healthy habits for long-term financial success and balance.Mindset Shifts for Financial Growth:Abundance mindsetEmbracing financial mistakes as opportunities for growth and grace.Tracking Spending & Staying Accountable:Practical tools to track where your money goes and stay in control.The power of community and support systemsA note from Erin:As a single mom and sole provider with no additional support, I paid off thousands of dollars in debt on a teacher’s salary. I know firsthand that it’s possible to take control of your finances, no matter your income or circumstances. My straightforward, foundational approach to budgeting simplifies the process, giving you the tools and confidence to manage your money effectively and build a secure financial future. If I could do it on my own, you can too—and I’m here to show you how.*How can I pay off my debt?*Is there an easy budget method?*How can I simplify my household expenses?*How can I pay down credit card debt?*How can I stop relying on credit cards?*How to start budgeting for beginners?*How to budget on one income?*How can I live within a budget?*How do I write a budget?*How do I spend less?*How can I move forward financially?*What if I don't have enough money to invest?*How can I build wealth?*How can my budget reflect my core values?*How can I LIVE ABUNDANTLY on a budget? *Is there someone out there who understands being a single mom that can help me with my finances?! :) I got you, girl.Erin Britt is your host and can be found on Instagram (@budgeteffectpodcast)
