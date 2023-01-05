Closing Bell Overtime: Microstrategy’s Michael Saylor On Why The Banking Crisis Is Bullish For Bitcoin; Chegg CEO Joins After His Company’s Stock Fell 50% 5/2/23

Stocks fell sharply today, although off worst levels after paring some losses in the final hours of trading. Regional banks were among the hardest hit stocks; Vital Knowledge’s Adam Crisafulli on why this selling feels worse than in March. iCapital’s Anastasia Amoroso gives her take on the market action and earnings so far. It was a busy day of earnings, including: Ford, Starbucks, AMD and Simon Property. An exclusive interview with Microstrategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor after the company posted strong earnings; he weighs in on bitcoin’s rally, the company’s dual strategies and why the banking crisis is bullish for crypto. Chegg stock fell nearly 50% after warning AI was hurting potential new business; CEO Dan Rosensweig joined in an exclusive interview to discuss why investor fears were “overblown.” Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson on AMD’s quarter and the stocks weakness in Overtime. Box CEO Aaron Levie talks the upside of AI for human productivity…with the right guardrails.