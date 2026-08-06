Darrell Cronk, CIO of Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management, explains where markets go from here as investors weigh strong earnings against macro risks. Former Kansas City Fed President Thomas Hoenig discusses why policymakers are holding firm and what a more hawkish Fed could mean for rates and markets.



Plus, the growing divide in athletic apparel: Michael Binetti of Evercore explains why he downgraded Nike, remains bearish on Under Armour and what the latest trends say about consumer demand.



Our Annika Kim Constantino reports on the FDA's approval of Moderna's mRNA flu vaccine and what it means for the biotech sector then our Brandon Gomez on the latest company moves to deal with the increasingly widespread cyclosporiasis outbreak. Then former CDC Director Mandy Cohen explains what's driving the increase in foodborne illnesses and how consumers and businesses should respond.



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