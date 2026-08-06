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2362 episodes
- From the open to the close, “Closing Bell” and “Closing Bell: Overtime” have you covered. From what’s driving market moves to how investors are reacting, Scott Wapner, Melissa Lee and Michael Santoli guide listeners through each trading session and bring to you some of the biggest names in business.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
Closing Bell Overtime: More Clues on Warsh?; Athletic Apparel Stock Woes 8/6/2608/06/2026 | 43 mins.Darrell Cronk, CIO of Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management, explains where markets go from here as investors weigh strong earnings against macro risks. Former Kansas City Fed President Thomas Hoenig discusses why policymakers are holding firm and what a more hawkish Fed could mean for rates and markets.
Plus, the growing divide in athletic apparel: Michael Binetti of Evercore explains why he downgraded Nike, remains bearish on Under Armour and what the latest trends say about consumer demand.
Our Annika Kim Constantino reports on the FDA's approval of Moderna's mRNA flu vaccine and what it means for the biotech sector then our Brandon Gomez on the latest company moves to deal with the increasingly widespread cyclosporiasis outbreak. Then former CDC Director Mandy Cohen explains what's driving the increase in foodborne illnesses and how consumers and businesses should respond.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- From the open to the close, “Closing Bell” and “Closing Bell: Overtime” have you covered. From what’s driving market moves to how investors are reacting, Scott Wapner, Melissa Lee and Michael Santoli guide listeners through each trading session and bring to you some of the biggest names in business.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Dan Skelly of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management explains what’s driving the rally and why stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings continue to support equities. Tim Horan of Oppenheimer reacts to SpaceX's first report as a public company--shares fell after hours
The other big earnings mover: AMD. Stacy Rasgon of Bernstein analyzes the results and explains what they signal for AI infrastructure, semiconductor demand and the competitive landscape. Bradley Tusk discusses AI executives heading to Washington, the policy debates taking shape around artificial intelligence and the growing influence of SpaceX. Plus, a preview of Disney earnings from Julia Boorstin and a look ahead at the next catalysts driving markets.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- From the open to the close, “Closing Bell” and “Closing Bell: Overtime” have you covered. From what’s driving market moves to how investors are reacting, Scott Wapner, Melissa Lee and Michael Santoli guide listeners through each trading session and bring to you some of the biggest names in business.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Closing Bell
From the open to the close, “Closing Bell” and “Closing Bell: Overtime” have you covered. From what’s driving market moves to how investors are reacting, Scott Wapner, Melissa Lee and Michael Santoli guide listeners through each trading session and bring to you some of the biggest names in business.Podcast website
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