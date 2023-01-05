From the open to the close, “Closing Bell” and “Closing Bell: Overtime” have you covered. From what’s driving market moves to how investors are reacting, Scott ... More
Closing Bell Overtime: Microstrategy’s Michael Saylor On Why The Banking Crisis Is Bullish For Bitcoin; Chegg CEO Joins After His Company’s Stock Fell 50% 5/2/23
Stocks fell sharply today, although off worst levels after paring some losses in the final hours of trading. Regional banks were among the hardest hit stocks; Vital Knowledge’s Adam Crisafulli on why this selling feels worse than in March. iCapital’s Anastasia Amoroso gives her take on the market action and earnings so far. It was a busy day of earnings, including: Ford, Starbucks, AMD and Simon Property. An exclusive interview with Microstrategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor after the company posted strong earnings; he weighs in on bitcoin’s rally, the company’s dual strategies and why the banking crisis is bullish for crypto. Chegg stock fell nearly 50% after warning AI was hurting potential new business; CEO Dan Rosensweig joined in an exclusive interview to discuss why investor fears were “overblown.” Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson on AMD’s quarter and the stocks weakness in Overtime. Box CEO Aaron Levie talks the upside of AI for human productivity…with the right guardrails.
5/2/2023
46:32
Closing Bell: Cornucopia of Concerns Hit the Market 5/2/23
It was an ugly day on Wall Street ahead of tomorrow’s crucial Fed decision. CNBC Senior Markets Commentator Mike Santoli, New Edge’s Cameron Dawson and Cantor’s Eric Johnston give their market takes. Plus, David Chiaverini from Wedbush breaks down the big move lower in regional banks. And, top chip analyst Stacy Rasgon weighs in on the semi space… and what is at stake as AMD reports in Overtime.
5/2/2023
42:58
Closing Bell: Overtime: What An ARM IPO Would Mean; JPM Wins First Republic 5/1/23
Stocks close mostly lower, paring some afternoon gains. The Bahnsen Group’s David Bahnsen and Invesco’s Brian Levitt break down how earnings have fared so far. Former Uber Chief Business Officer Emil Michael talks possible green shoots for the IPO market, including a potential ARM offering. EQT CEO Toby Rice discusses his company’s stock outperformance despite natural gas prices falling. Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan on JPMorgan’s First Republic acquisition.
5/1/2023
44:20
Closing Bell: Do the Bulls have the Upper Hand? 5/1/23
… or is the old cliché “sell in May and go away” your best strategy? Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management and Marci McGregor of Bank of America Merrill Lynch give their expert market takes. Plus, Fundstrat’s Mark Newton is breaking down the key S&P level to watch ahead of this week’s Fed meeting. Plus, a rundown of what to watch when MGM reports results.
5/1/2023
42:37
Closing Bell: Overtime: Stocks Surge, Bank Balance Sheets & Intel's CEO 4/28/23
Stocks surging to close out the week as the Dow posts its best month since January. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger discusses the chipmaker's latest earnings and the outlook for chip demand. Former FDIC Chair Sheila Bair reacts to the FEd's latest data on bank balance sheets. The Production Board CEO David Friedberg discusses how fears over banks is impacting the credit environment. And Cowen's Shaul Eyal on the cybersecurity stocks that could be the big winners from more industry consolidation.
