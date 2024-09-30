Why the Middle East Is Becoming Attractive to International Investors
Noor Sweid, Founder of Global Ventures, discusses venture capital investing in the Middle East and Africa. Bloomberg News Tech Features Writer Ellen Huet provides the details of her Businessweek Magazine story Trump's Anti-Regulation Pitch Is What AI Industry Wants to Hear.Hosts: Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec. Producer: Paul Brennan.
27:23
Trump’s Impossible Task
Bloomberg Businessweek National Correspondent Josh Green discusses how President-elect Trump is attempting to pull off plutocratic populism, but the math doesn't square. Dr. Paul Offit, Director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, shares his thoughts on the RFK Jr. nomination for Health & Human Services Secretary. Mike Rode, Senior Investment Director at American Century Investments talks about investing in small caps. And we Drive to the Close with Jeff McClean, CEO at Solidarity Wealth. Hosts: Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec. Producer: Paul Brennan.
41:37
A Deep Dive Into the Stories and Lives of Fascinating People
Ed Kalegi, Bloomberg News Reporter and Host of "The Weekend with Ed Kalegi" discusses his book It Was Great to Say Hello to…A Curious Radio Host's Conversations with Actors, Authors, and Newsmakers. Hosts: Tim Stenovec and Jess Menton. Producer: Paul Brennan.
19:59
Bloomberg Businessweek Weekend - November 15th, 2024
Featuring some of our favorite conversations of the week from our daily radio show "Bloomberg Businessweek."Hosted by Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec
1:18:06
Trump Aims a ‘Wrecking Ball’ at Climate Policy
Leslie Kaufman, Climate Change Reporter for Bloomberg Green, discusses President-elect Donald Trump's plans to roll back climate policies, including withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement and attacking the Inflation Reduction Act. Bloomberg News Senior Editor Nina Trentmann shares the details of the Bloomberg CFO Briefing newsletter with Principal Financial Group CEO Deanna Strable. And we Drive to the Close with Tracy Bell, CIO at First Horizon Advisors.Hosts: Tim Stenovec and Jess Menton. Producer: Paul Brennan.
