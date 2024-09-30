Trump’s Impossible Task

Bloomberg Businessweek National Correspondent Josh Green discusses how President-elect Trump is attempting to pull off plutocratic populism, but the math doesn't square. Dr. Paul Offit, Director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, shares his thoughts on the RFK Jr. nomination for Health & Human Services Secretary. Mike Rode, Senior Investment Director at American Century Investments talks about investing in small caps. And we Drive to the Close with Jeff McClean, CEO at Solidarity Wealth. Hosts: Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec. Producer: Paul Brennan.