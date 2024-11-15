The Home Service Expert Podcast

Keep Them Coming Back with Proven Client Retention Strategies

Ismael Valdez is the Owner and CEO of Nexgen Air Conditioning Heating and Plumbing, a $100 million Southern California company that highlights superior customer service, data efficiency, and a highly-trained staff of technicians and contractors. From initially working as a “counter guy” at a wholesale distributor to expanding his own HVAC company, Ismael has emerged as one of the most innovative figures in the home services sector. Travis Ringe is the President of ProSkill Plumbing, Heating & Air, which was established in 2008 by Travis and his brother Tyler, who both grew up in a family of tradesmen. In this episode, we talked about customer feedback, client retention strategies, service efficiencies...