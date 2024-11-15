The Home Service Expert Podcast

Keep Them Coming Back with Proven Client Retention Strategies
Ismael Valdez is the Owner and CEO of Nexgen Air Conditioning Heating and Plumbing, a $100 million Southern California company that highlights superior customer service, data efficiency, and a highly-trained staff of technicians and contractors. From initially working as a “counter guy” at a wholesale distributor to expanding his own HVAC company, Ismael has emerged as one of the most innovative figures in the home services sector. Travis Ringe is the President of ProSkill Plumbing, Heating & Air, which was established in 2008 by Travis and his brother Tyler, who both grew up in a family of tradesmen. In this episode, we talked about customer feedback, client retention strategies, service efficiencies...
1:08:13
Transforming Data into More Calls and Better Conversions
Chris Yano is the CEO of RYNO Strategic Solutions and has been leading the company since 2008. He is an experienced business owner, investor, and philanthropist with a heart for the trades and a successful history working in the home services digital marketing and advertising industry. Chris is also the host of the popular “To The Point Home Services Podcast,” which offers marketing solutions to help more companies grow. In this episode, we talked about data-driven business decision-making, digital marketing, private equity…
49:26
Driving Growth Through Private Equity Partnerships to Scale Home Service Brands
Rob Parker and Eric Van Dam are Managing Directors and Co-Heads of Residential Services at Piper Sandler. Rob was one of the founders of Quarton Partners. He has advised public and private clients on numerous mergers, acquisitions, LBO, cross border, and capital raising transactions across a variety of industries. Eric, on the other hand, brings over 15 years of experience from over 100 transactions. Eric expertise lies in middle market mergers and acquisitions engagements. In this episode, we talked about mergers and acquisitions strategy, private equity, financial metrics...
1:22:24
Mastering the Principles of Influence with Dr. Robert Cialdini
Dr. Robert Cialdini is the Founder of Cialdini Institute and the President of Influence at Work. Recognized as the “Godfather of influence,” he is known for his cutting edge scientific research and ethical business and policy applications. Dr. Cialdini is also the New York Times Bestselling Author of “Influence” and “Pre-suasion.” In this episode, we talked about principles of influence, ethical persuasion, personal development...
1:11:53
Q&A With Tommy - Taking Market Share: How to Manage Finances and Scale Without Debt
Tommy Mello is the author of Home Service Millionaire and Elevate, and the founder of A1 Garage Doors, a $200 million-plus home service business with over 700 employees in 19 states. Through HomeServiceMillionaire.com and the Home Service Expert podcast, Tommy shares his experience and insights to help fellow entrepreneurs scale their businesses. In this special episode of the Home Service Expert podcast, Tommy answers your biggest questions about customer service, finance and credit, talent retention, scaling strategies...
The Home Service Expert podcast is the No. 1 podcast for ambitious home service entrepreneurs, whether they are in plumbing, HVAC or another niche. In this show, Tommy Mello, a $200M business founder, will talk with the best entrepreneurs and experts in the home service industry and beyond, to share insights that have made them successful: from the newest marketing tools to the best scaling strategies. Previous podcast guests include Terry Nicholson (former national trainer of NYSE-listed home services company), Craig Smith (President of HomeAdvisor, a home services marketplace valued at $2B+), Cameron Herold (former COO of three $100M+ companies), etc.