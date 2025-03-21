Tesla Rises Despite Sales Decline, KB Home and Housing Concerns, Trump Media Jumps on Crypto Partnership
On this episode of Stock Movers: - Tesla stock is higher this morning along with the entire global auto sector, despite dismal news on European sales. Sales in Europe have fallen in 10 of the last 12 months, with a 40% drop in February compared to the same month last year. The company's sales declined 43% in the first two months of this year, despite a 31% rise in industrywide EV registrations. Tesla is counting on its redesigned Model Y to boost sales while Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management expects Tesla's stock to hit $2,600 in five years, with 90% of its value coming from robo taxis.- Trump Media and Technology Group shares jumped in premarket trading Tuesday after signing a non-binding agreement to partner with Crypto.com for a series of ETFs through its Truth.Fi brand. America-first investment funds to launch in 2025 alongside a slate of Truth.Fi SMAs. Trump Media will invest up to $250m of its own cash in ETFs and SMAs, custodied by Charles Schwab.- KB Homes is down significantly after reporting first quarter earnings that missed estimates and a revenue drop. The figures are much lower than expected due to affordability concerns and it could signal concern over the American housing complex.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
4:20
Tesla Sales Decline, KB Home Earnings Miss, Trump Media Crypto Partner
On this episode of Stock Movers: - Tesla stock is higher this morning along with the entire global auto sector, despite dismal news on European sales. Sales in Europe have fallen in 10 of the last 12 months, with a 40% drop in February compared to the same month last year. The company's sales declined 43% in the first two months of this year, despite a 31% rise in industrywide EV registrations. Tesla is counting on its redesigned Model Y to boost sales while Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management expects Tesla's stock to hit $2,600 in five years, with 90% of its value coming from robo taxis.- Trump Media and Technology Group shares jump 10% in premarket trading Tuesday after signing a non-binding agreement to partner with Crypto.com for a series of ETFs through its Truth.Fi brand. America-first investment funds to launch in 2025 alongside a slate of Truth.Fi SMAs. Trump Media will invest up to $250m of its own cash in ETFs and SMAs, custodied by Charles Schwab.- KB Homes is down significantly after reporting first quarter earnings that missed estimates and a revenue drop. The figures are much lower than expected due to affordability concerns and it could signal concern over the American housing complex.- Carvana shares are up after Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight, saying the pullback in shares creates an attractive entry point for investors.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
4:10
Kingfisher Drops, Shell's LNG Bet, 'Take A Breather' On Truckmakers
On this episode of Stock Movers:- Kingfisher shares fall as much as 12%, the most since November, after the British home improvement firm reported a disappointing 2026 outlook, analysts note, with its French and Polish businesses weighing particularly. - Shell said it would boost investor returns through the end of this decade by reinforcing its position as the world’s top trader of liquefied natural gas. The London-based energy giant will expand LNG sales, the key driver of profit growth in recent years, by 4% to 5% annually until 2030, according to a statement on Tuesday. This will help the company return as much as half its cash from operations to investors, with a preference for share buybacks.- Barclays says it’s “time to take a breather” on EU truckmakers as an aggressive US tariffs stance could derail a rally driven by German spending reforms and early signs of a recovery in orders. Downgrades Volvo to underweight from equalweight and both Daimler Truck and Traton to equalweight from overweight.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
4:33
Tesla Retail Fans Send Shares Higher, United Hikes Lounge Fees
On this episode of Stock Movers: - Tesla retail fans pushed shares as much as 12% higher today during trading. The company has long had an ardent fan base of individual investors who hang on Elon Musk’s every word on X, the social-media platform he owns. They analyze Tesla in great detail in online forums and largely function as a hype crew for the stock. - United Airlines will begin charging customers more to access its airport lounges to help combat a rise in overcrowding since the pandemic. Individual United Club memberships will now cost $750 or 94,000 reward miles a year for MileagePlus loyalty program members, the company said in a message to customers on Monday. The company is also adding a new “All Access” membership tier priced at $1,400 or 175,000 miles that extends lounge access to certain guests traveling with a member. - Space exploration company Intuitive Machines shares were up as much as 23%, the most intraday in two months, after management said its 4Q backlog has increased 22% year-over-year, marking the highest quarter-ending backlog in company history. During the earnings call, management said they see opportunity in the change of US administrations and the ensuing efforts to revamp government, including NASA. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
5:46
Tesla Leading Gains, Fannie Mae Privatization, Microstrategy Buying More Bitcoin
On this episode of Stock Movers: - Tesla is leading gains among the Magnificent Seven stocks on Monday as retail investors buy into the stock. The stock is higher amid a broader rally, with US stock futures rising on signs that the next round of President Donald Trump’s tariffs may be more measured than previously suggested. - Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac shares are rising Monday after the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that the Trump administration is considering an executive order on housing that may push for the privatization of the two home loan giants. - Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy bought $584.1 million of Bitcoin after raising more than $700 million last week through the sale of so-called perpetual strife preferred stock. The purchase, the latest in a series of almost weekly acquisitions since late October, increased the dot-com-era software maker turned leveraged Bitcoin proxy’s holding of the cryptocurrency to around $44.3 billion.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.