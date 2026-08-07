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Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge

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Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge
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1439 episodes

  • Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge

    By Order of the Faithfuls: Paris, Proposals & So Many Pitfalls (Million Dollar Nannies Recap)

    08/07/2026 | 30 mins.
    Wells and Dolores are recapping the season finale of Million Dollar Nannies, and they have some thoughts on this Ibiza proposal… Was this the ending they were expecting?!
    Plus, would they watch a second season of this show? Was the drama everything they hoped for or did it fall flat?
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge

    Dolores’ Dress and Debbie Downers (RHOC Recap)

    08/07/2026 | 47 mins.
    Dolores joins the pod still wearing her MINT GREEN dress that broke the internet…
    Then, Teddi begs Tamra to stop throwing curveballs.
    Plus, if you thought Carmella had a lot of vibrators, Dolores puts her to shame by showing off her collection.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge

    Bad A** Business Woman (House of Stassi Recap)

    08/06/2026 | 49 mins.
    House of Stassi is causing some controversy, so Teddi’s here to share her personal experience with the reality star… Are we seeing the real her?!
    Can Teddi and Tamra relate to their friends being on their payroll? What do we think about Beau getting a tattoo of his sister’s name… Is that weird?!
    Plus, was this show too dramatized or did we love it? When season 2 comes out, are there any cast members we’d like to say goodbye to
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge

    Give the Two Ts Their Flowers! (The Valley Recap)

    08/06/2026 | 47 mins.
    Brittany’s demeanor completely changed when Jax’s name was brought up… Will he EVER come back?! Do we say good riddance?
    Teddi’s been saying this all season: Nia. Isn’t. Trustworthy. Will an overly-sweet person always stab you in the back?
    Plus, was Jesse secretly flipping Michelle off?! If Danny and Nia quit the show, will they both leave or will one of them stay?
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge

    Bougie Brits (RHOLDN Recap)

    08/05/2026 | 53 mins.
    Teddi and Tamra are starting with some juicy headlines, from Jax Taylor’s Smartwater scandal to RHOA casting rumors.
    Then, these London Housewives are more than just “fancy”… How would Teddi and Tamra describe them?
    Plus, is it a flex that Panthea doesn’t own a hairbrush or are we concerned about her hygiene?
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge
Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge team up to Tell All. Listen each week as they watch and rehash as only they can. Who knows housewives better than housewives?! Right?! Teddi and Tamra are Two Ts in a Pod. (Telling All).
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