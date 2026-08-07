Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge

House of Stassi is causing some controversy, so Teddi’s here to share her personal experience with the reality star… Are we seeing the real her?!

Can Teddi and Tamra relate to their friends being on their payroll? What do we think about Beau getting a tattoo of his sister’s name… Is that weird?!

Plus, was this show too dramatized or did we love it? When season 2 comes out, are there any cast members we’d like to say goodbye to

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