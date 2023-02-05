Two "ex-housewives" Watching, Recapping, Armchair Quarterbacking, Breaking Down all the Breaking News. Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge team up to Tell All. Lis... More
Teddi Gets Naked
Teddi bares all and why you need to too…
The RHONJ reunion outfits are out! Who gets best dressed and who looks like they belong in a Disney movie?
Plus, find out why the Twots are worried about Frank Cantina.
5/3/2023
49:33
Ay Por Favor: Damage Control
Alexia and Maryol get candid talking about some of their biggest regrets from being on screen and what they would've done differently!
The chisme continues when they discuss Kylie Jenner and beauty standards, latin pop's unexpected yet expected hot new couple, and whether or not there's trouble in paradise for Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez.
5/2/2023
40:08
Two Ts Getting the Tea with RAMONA SINGER
The Ramona Coaster is here!!
Ramona is glowing and word on the street is she’s dating! Find out who, why, when and where.
Plus, we’re dishing on Legacy, UGT, and Kenya Moore.
Get ready because it's Turtle Time!
4/28/2023
32:17
The Napkin Slap
Finally!! The OC trailer is here!! Tamra tells us everything including details behind that napkin slap.
Find out why Erika Jayne paid a visit to Teddi.
Plus, Teddi and Tamra analyze the shift in Teresa in this week's RHONJ episode. Why so nice to Melissa? Was it all just fake?
4/28/2023
33:20
Two Ts Getting the Tea with MARLO HAMPTON
Tamra competed on Family Feud this weekend — RHOC vs RHOA! But WHY ON EARTH was John Janssen (Shannon’s ex) there?! Tamra fills us in…
Then, we get all the RHOA tea from one of our favorite peaches, Marlo Hampton!
She didn’t hold back on the new season and which housewife she “activated” the most.
Plus, who is the most selfish on her cast? She tells us.
About Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge
