How does a hero protect the world from a distant threat that grows more dangerous every day? This is a thought-provoking episode that tests Clark's morals and raises some deep psychological questions between us. We don't have answers but we have a good time talking about putting crystals in crystals and even spontaneously calling up our good friend Aaron Ashmore to compliment his gritty portrayal of Jimmy in this episode. We're getting close to the end of the season and things are only getting more intense! Join us!



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