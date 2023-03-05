It was only a matter of time! Join costars Tom Welling (Clark Kent) and Michael Rosenbaum (Lex Luthor) as they take you behind the scenes of one of the greatest... More
Rosetta with Smallville Creators AL GOUGH & MILES MILLAR
One of the MOST impactful episodes in the series folks… join Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum as they’re joined by Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar for our rewatch of Season 2 Episode 17: ROSETTA!! It wouldn’t be right doing this episode without these guys. This week we talk about everything from getting Christopher Reeve to appear in the episode, what he thought of Smallville, Tom’s interactions with him on set, and so so much more. This is an episode that needs no introduction, so hope you folks enjoy.
5/3/2023
1:03:35
Fever
Join Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum as Smallville heats up and gets a bit more cinematic with Season 2 Episode 17: Fever! This week the guys talk about the mysterious “healing” powers of Clark’s ship without trying to ’s*** on the show’ when it comes to the kryptonite this episode. Tom talks about leaving his couch scene with Allison and his needle stunt; while Michael holds no punches with Chloe and talks about the bald-prerequisites of performing with your band on Smallville.
4/26/2023
51:19
Prodigal
The reveal we’ve all been waiting for! Join Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum as we talk about the one and only Paul Wesley appearance in Smallville Season 2 Episode 15: PRODIGAL. Tom sits back and plays patron this week as Michael remembers a very Luthor-heavy episode. We get a call from Al justifying one of the most (seemingly) asinine storylines in this episode… Michael remembers working with Paul Wesley (Lucas Luthor) … and Tom questions how long Lionel Luthor has really been able to see.
4/19/2023
45:19
Rush
Join us for a cautionary tale against the usage of parasites and Red Kryptonite in Season 2 Episode 14: RUSH! Tried like hell to get Sam Jones on, but we’ll just have to settle with gushing over his performance in this fun episode from afar this week… damn who’s that?! After talking about the Chlanaloe love triangle and days in the cave, Michael questions why everything gets wrapped up so neatly so quickly. Tom remembers scenes Sam hated filming, what the ‘car off the cliff’ stunt was like, and why the recipe of Red-K Clark was recycled so quickly.
4/12/2023
49:31
Suspect
Join Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum for a whole lot of fun this week as they re-explore the Smallville ‘who done it’ episode with Season 2 Episode 13: SUSPECT! If you’ve enjoyed this rewatch, then you’ll love this episode… it literally has everything (besides an Al’s Corner). We get stories from on set, a ‘damn who’s that’ moment, brilliance from Annette, and more. Enjoy the episode and let us know if we’re alone with questioning the lackluster payoff in this unique episode of Smallville.
It was only a matter of time! Join costars Tom Welling (Clark Kent) and Michael Rosenbaum (Lex Luthor) as they take you behind the scenes of one of the greatest shows of all time, Smallville. With this weekly dose of nostalgia you will get an inside look at what it was like to film each episode and hear fun facts that only those on set could tell you! Tag along with Michael and Tom to revisit the iconic series that changed the way you look at one of America’s favorite superheroes!
