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184 episodes
- A tragic end to a dark season. Luckily the actors are still very much with us. Sam Witwer and Aaron Ashmore return to wrap up the season and, sadly, their characters. We get into how they found out, how they felt, and what they did to cope on set. The episode leaves us with many questions. What's next for Clark? Where did Lois go? Who's the naked guy on the lawn? Join us as we conclude the Doomsday saga and give one final salute Davis and Jimmy.
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💖 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/talkville
🌠 Special 100th Episode poster: https://bit.ly/100-poster
☎️ Hotline: (213) 538-2883
👕 New Merch: https://shop.talkvillepodcast.com
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- It's the penultimate episode of season 8 and it's another Tom Welling joint. Your favorite Clark Kent/podcast co-host takes us behind the scenes of his 4th directorial outing with Injustice. He tells us all about his shot choices, how he the cast responds, and how to light Justin Hartley's abs. In the episode, Tess's team of meteor freaks have run amok as Clark and Oliver butt heads about how to stop them. Join us for an action packed episode!
...
☄️ Mars Men: For a limited time, our listeners get 50% off FOR LIFE, Free Shipping, AND 3 Free Gifts at Mars Men at https://Mengotomars.com
🌿 Get 20% off your first order of federally legal, hemp-derived cannabis gummies, flower, edibles, and more at https://mood.com with code TALKVILLE. Ships discreetly to your door and backed by a 100-day satisfaction guarantee.
❤️ Don't let stigma stand in the way of support. Start therapy with BetterHelp and get 10% off at https://betterhelp.com/talkville.
__________________________________________________
💖 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/talkville
🌠 Special 100th Episode poster: https://bit.ly/100-poster
☎️ Hotline: (213) 538-2883
👕 New Merch: https://shop.talkvillepodcast.com
__________________________________________________
Watch or listen to more episodes!
📺 https://talkvillepodcast.com/show
__________________________________________________
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🤣 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thetalkvillepodcast
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🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/talkvillepod
🌐 Website: https://www.talkvillepodcast.com/
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- How does a hero protect the world from a distant threat that grows more dangerous every day? This is a thought-provoking episode that tests Clark's morals and raises some deep psychological questions between us. We don't have answers but we have a good time talking about putting crystals in crystals and even spontaneously calling up our good friend Aaron Ashmore to compliment his gritty portrayal of Jimmy in this episode. We're getting close to the end of the season and things are only getting more intense! Join us!
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🥬 Visit https://drinkag1.com/talkville to get a free AG1 Travel Case with 7 free AG1 Travel Packs in your Welcome Kit with your first AG1 subscription order while supplies last.
❤️ Don't let stigma stand in the way of support. Start therapy with BetterHelp and get 10% off at https://betterhelp.com/talkville.
🌿 Get 20% off your first order of federally legal, hemp-derived cannabis gummies, flower, edibles, and more at https://mood.com with code TALKVILLE. Ships discreetly to your door and backed by a 100-day satisfaction guarantee.
__________________________________________________
💖 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/talkville
🌠 Special 100th Episode poster: https://bit.ly/100-poster
☎️ Hotline: (213) 538-2883
👕 New Merch: https://shop.talkvillepodcast.com
__________________________________________________
Watch or listen to more episodes!
📺 https://talkvillepodcast.com/show
__________________________________________________
Follow us online!
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/talkvillepodcast/
🤣 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thetalkvillepodcast
📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/talkvillepodcast
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/talkvillepod
🌐 Website: https://www.talkvillepodcast.com/
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- A momentous episode of Season 8 for us. On one hand we get a stellar Lois performance but on the other...it's our first bomb in a while. But as always, we have fun with these. In the episode, Lois dons a mask and adopts a vigilante identity as Stiletto in the hopes that she can land an exclusive interview with the Blur. For all its faults, we do get some iconic Clois moments. Michael needs some convincing but he gives us some gold. Join us for a short and sweet good time!
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❤️ Sign up for therapy and get 10% off at https://betterhelp.com/talkville
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__________________________________________________
💖 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/talkville
🌠 Special 100th Episode poster: https://bit.ly/100-poster
☎️ Hotline: (213) 538-2883
👕 New Merch: https://shop.talkvillepodcast.com
__________________________________________________
Watch or listen to more episodes!
📺 https://talkvillepodcast.com/show
__________________________________________________
Follow us online!
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/talkvillepodcast/
🤣 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thetalkvillepodcast
📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/talkvillepodcast
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/talkvillepod
🌐 Website: https://www.talkvillepodcast.com/
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- This one's for the fans. Showrunners Kelly Souders and Brian Peterson join us for an insightful and heartwarming discussion. They tell us what it's like to inherit the show after 7 seasons, keep it fresh, and deal with pushback from all angles. It wasn't easy, but they rose above and beyond the task of running Smallville for its final seasons. In the episode, we get a glimpse into Davis's arrival and the magnitude of his destruction. It begs the question: what if the boy from Krypton first fell into the hands of the Luthors? This is a big episode jam-packed with behind the scenes details about our favorite show.
__________________________________________________
💖 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/talkville
🌠 Special 100th Episode poster: https://bit.ly/100-poster
☎️ Hotline: (213) 538-2883
👕 New Merch: https://shop.talkvillepodcast.com
__________________________________________________
Watch or listen to more episodes!
📺 https://talkvillepodcast.com/show
__________________________________________________
Follow us online!
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/talkvillepodcast/
🤣 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thetalkvillepodcast
📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/talkvillepodcast
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/talkvillepod
🌐 Website: https://www.talkvillepodcast.com/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Talk Ville
It was only a matter of time! Join costars Tom Welling (Clark Kent) and Michael Rosenbaum (Lex Luthor) as they take you behind the scenes of one of the greatest shows of all time, Smallville. With this weekly dose of nostalgia you will get an inside look at what it was like to film each episode and hear fun facts that only those on set could tell you! Tag along with Michael and Tom to revisit the iconic series that changed the way you look at one of America’s favorite superheroes!
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