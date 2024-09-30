How We Live Now with Katherine May

Recently, Katherine interviewed Sarah Moss about her incredible new memoir, My Good Bright Wolf, an account of growing up as a difficult girl in a difficult family, and how this ultimately led to her eating disorder. Throughout the book, she repeatedly argues against herself. A voice rises up in the text and says, What are you trying to claim here? That’s not how it happened! Why can’t you tell the truth? The point she makes is that we are unsteady in our remembering. We’re often incredibly uncertain, not just about the content of our memories, but also what they represent. We're unsure when the meaning-making took place. Was it something that arose at the point that those events happened? Or was it something we constructed far later in adulthood? And if so, what purpose did they serve? Links from the episode:Sarah Moss' book, My Good Bright WolfKatherine's book, Enchantment, is available now: US/CAN and UKJoin Katherine's SubstackFind show notes and transcripts for every episode by visiting Katherine's website.Follow Katherine on Instagram Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
46:41
Exploring Hilary Mantel's memoir with Jillian Hess
What's to be done with the lost, the dead, but write them into being?'So writes Hilary Mantel in her extraordinary memoir, Giving Up the Ghost. First published in 2003, it offers a snapshot of the great writer before the Wolf Hall era: a literary, if not commercial, success, and a fragile soul with a dark, scuttling imagination. Katherine was joined by Jillian Hess of the brilliant Noted Substack to explore this wonderful book. They discussed the way that Mantel captures her childhood and family, her relationship to her body and the endometriosis that assailed it, the way she talks about writing, and - of course, given that it's Halloween week - those ambiguous ghosts.Links from the episode:Jillian's Substack, NotedHilary Mantel's book, Giving Up The Ghost
1:00:51
Kate Fox on the potential and power of poetry
It was National Poetry Day in the UK earlier this month and Katherine talked to Kate Fox about her new book, On Sycamore Gap, in an extra Book Club event. Kate's book is about a very special tree in the north of England that was chopped down by vandals, but that has brought people together in the aftermath of its felling.Links from the episode:Kate on InstagramKate's websiteKate's book, On Sycamore Gap: UK
59:11
Oliver Burkeman on mortality, acceptance and imperfectionism
September - when we're almost as likely to be trying to reform ourselves as in January - is the perfect moment for Oliver Burkeman's new book, Meditations for Mortals. Katherine sat down to talk to Oliver for her Book Club, and there was one question she was burning to ask: do you confuse lots of readers too?Oliver, you see, has mastered the art of subverting the self-help genre. It's not that he doesn't want to offer succour to people who are struggling, nor that he denies we can change. It's just that he wants us to understand how unrealistic we've learned to be about our capacity to do things. He urges us to accept our imperfections, our limitations, our fundamental humanness.Links from the episode:Oliver on XOliver's websiteOliver's book, Meditations for Mortals: UK | US
1:00:25
Lucy Jones on matrescence, maternal myths and transformation
This month, Katherine spoke to Lucy Jones about Matrescence, her book about the profound changes wrought by pregnancy and birth. Combining the biological, the social and the political with exquisite writing, this is a radical revision of a subject veiled in forced cosiness and obfuscation. Lucy's frankness and curiosity - her utter realness - are an absolute balm for anyone who's navigated the very particular environment of contemporary western maternity, whether that contact has been personal or at one remove. It helps us to understand why pregnancy feels like such a hinterland, and also why it doesn't need to be this way. Links from the episode:Lucy's InstagramLucy's websiteLucy's book, Matrescence
How should we live in this world when so much is changed? Katherine May, author of Wintering and the Electricity of Every Living Thing, asks those most intimate with the effects of these transformations: what now? How do we stay soft in a world determined to harden? How can we bear witness to suffering without being dragged into despair? How do we ride the waves of our anger, sorrow and exhaustion, and still find space for wonder, hope and joy? How can we possibly help? In a series of frank, thoughtful and deeply personal conversations, How We Live Now will explore the cultural, social and spiritual mindset for this long moment.