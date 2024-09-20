Eric Ripert, the incredible chef and world-class restaurateur behind the three Michelin star Le Bernardin restaurant in New York, stops by the barn to cook and share his career highs, childhood lows and life-changing stories. Ina Garten welcomes him with a French Apple Tart, a favorite dessert from his childhood, before Eric demonstrates how to make Seared Tuna with a Ginger Soy Salad, a stunning restaurant dish anyone can make at home.Recipes from this episode: French Apple Tart Seared Tuna with Greens and Soy-Ginger Vinaigrette Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
32:08
Ann Patchett
Award-winning novelist Ann Patchett joins Ina Garten for a fun-filled day at the barn. Ann's bestselling book, "Tom Lake," is set on a cherry orchard, so Ina welcomes her with a simple country dessert, Cherry Clafouti. Ann shares childhood revelations, her winning formula to writing nine bestsellers and why she decided to open a bookstore in Nashville. For lunch, they share Charlie Bird's Farro Salad with Ina's Jammy Eggs and Ann's favorite Roasted Cauliflower, one delicious grain salad two ways.Recipes from this episode: Cherry Clafoutis Charlie Bird's Farro Salad Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
24:51
Wendell Pierce
Award-winning actor and producer Wendell Pierce joins Ina Garten for cooking and conversation at the barn. Ina serves Raspberry Corn Muffins for breakfast and shows Wendell how to pipe them with raspberry jam. Then, Ina learns about his amazing rise to fame, incredible family history, career challenges and gritty roles on stage and screen. Wendell loves seafood, so Ina teaches him to make a delicious one-pan Summer Skillet with Clams, Sausage and Corn.Recipes from this episode: Raspberry Corn Muffins Summer Skillet with Clams, Sausage and Corn Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
34:26
Stephen Colbert & Evie McGee-Colbert
The amazing talk show host, comedian, writer and producer Stephen Colbert and producer Evie McGee-Colbert visit Ina Garten for a wonderful day at the barn. Ina invites them in with Sour Cream Coffee Cake before digging deep and talking about live TV make-or-break moments, Stephen's toughest interviews, and the highs and lows of writing a cookbook with your spouse. Then, the Colberts hit the kitchen with two recipes from their new cookbook, Green Goddess Dip and Capri Sunset Cocktails. Recipes from this episode: Sour Cream Coffee CakeCapri SunsetGreen Goddess Dip Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
31:40
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
The incredible 11-time Emmy-winning actor, comedian, writer and producer Julia Louis-Dreyfus joins Ina Garten at the barn, where she shares her amazing stories about the challenges at Saturday Night Live, life lessons learned from the iconic female guests on her podcast, "Wiser Than Me," and her favorite standout "Seinfeld" moments. Julia loves eggs and bacon, so Ina welcomes her with a Country French Omelette before hosting a Beatty's Chocolate Cake frosting and piping masterclass. Recipes from this episode: Country French OmeletChocolate Cake Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Join the party as Ina Garten invites friends old and new into her East Hampton home for good food and great conversation. With personal stories shared over cocktails and favorite recipes, each podcast episode features direct audio and exclusive, extended interviews from Be My Guest with Ina Garten, her multi-platform series for Warner Bros. Discovery. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.