Stephen Colbert & Evie McGee-Colbert

The amazing talk show host, comedian, writer and producer Stephen Colbert and producer Evie McGee-Colbert visit Ina Garten for a wonderful day at the barn. Ina invites them in with Sour Cream Coffee Cake before digging deep and talking about live TV make-or-break moments, Stephen's toughest interviews, and the highs and lows of writing a cookbook with your spouse. Then, the Colberts hit the kitchen with two recipes from their new cookbook, Green Goddess Dip and Capri Sunset Cocktails. Recipes from this episode: Sour Cream Coffee CakeCapri SunsetGreen Goddess Dip