Terry Crews joins the pod to talk about his latest role as host of 100 Cooks, Food Network's biggest cooking competition ever. Terry shares what it was like stepping into a kitchen with 100 home cooks competing at once, why the energy on set was unlike anything he's experienced before, and how the series balances high-stakes competition with genuine encouragement and heart.



Later, Terry reflects on his remarkable career, from the NFL to Hollywood, and why he's always been drawn to new challenges. He opens up about creativity, fitness, his love of painting, the game-day foods he can't live without, and what surprised him most about the passion, resilience, and camaraderie of the home cooks competing on 100 Cooks.



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