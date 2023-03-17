Gabe Bertaccini Dishes on His Love Letter to Italy

Italian chef, writer and television personality Gabe Bertaccini dishes on his experience hosting the first season of Ciao House. Chef Gabe compares his craft to the art of storytelling and details his mission to share the mouthwatering flavors of his culture with a broader audience. He opens up about the added pressures and purpose that he felt representing his roots through food and paints a stunning picture of the production's backdrop, sharing which elements of the set flooded him with fond childhood memories. Gabe remembers picking vegetables from the garden with his grandmother and cooking with her for hours. He explains why the show needed to be set in Italy, how they landed on the location and the benefits of working in a food epicenter, with fresh ingredients at your fingertips. Gabe talks about the cultures that inspire Italian cooking and how he feels about the American artisanal movement unfolding in U.S. kitchens. Pivoting to the spicier side of Ciao House, he opens up about his relationship with co-host Alex Guarnaschelli on and off set, sharing why their Italian and French-trained collaboration created craveable entertainment. Finally he reveals the recipe for a well-rounded chef and how to turn food into his consumers' favorite story.Note: Please be advised this episode contains un-beeped curse words