Each week on Food Network Obsessed, host Jaymee Sire sits down with your favorite chefs, food influencers and Food Network personalities to dish on all things d... More
Available Episodes
5 of 107
Adriana Urbina Brings Happiness to Others Through Holistic Food
Award-winning Venezuelan chef Adriana Urbina shares her inspiring story about immigrating to the states to pursue her passion for holistic nutrition. She explains the influence her home has on the flavors and textures she incorporates in her recipes and gives fans a taste of traditional Venezuelan dishes. Adriana shares her favorite memories from traveling to and cooking in France, Spain and Venezuela, comparing the unique cuisines and atmospheres of each. Determined to positively impact the world using her craft, she opens up about how she uses different ingredients and recipes to make people feel happy, creative and inspired. Adriana talks about how she launched her pop-up eatery and the female and minority empowering organization, Tepuy Collective. Now a three-time Chopped champion, she shares how her first televised competition drastically changed her approach to cooking and the winning strategy she developed along the way. Adriana shares what made her arepas dish on Crack an Egg With so special and who sparked her passion for cooking to begin with. Finally she dishes on her favorite foods and where her travel plans will take her next.Find episode transcripts here: https://food-network-obsessed.simplecast.com/episodes/adriana-urbina-brings-happiness-to-others-through-holistic-foodFollow Food Network on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foodnetworkFollow Jaymee Sire on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jaymeesireFollow Adriana Urbina on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/adrianaurbinap/Check Out Adriana Urbina’s Website: https://www.adrianaurbina.com/Check Out Adriana Urbina on Pinterest https://www.pinterest.com/adriana_urbina/_created/Learn More About Chopped: https://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/choppedLearn More About Bobby’s Triple Threat: https://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/bobbys-triple-threatLearn More About Crack an Egg With: https://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/crack-an-egg-with
4/28/2023
28:28
Esther Choi Champions the Global Sport of Korean Food
Challenger chef, judge and the owner of Mŏkbar, Esther Choi shares her introduction to the culinary world and mission to celebrate Korean culture through her craft. She reflects on her initial introduction to Food Network and treasured memories made while cooking with her grandmother. Chef Esther emphasizes the value of cooking with fresh, homegrown ingredients, making each element by hand and other lessons her grandmother taught her. Reminiscing about elementary school days in Korea, she offers her perspective on their culture and cuisine. Esther dishes on the New York restaurant scene, praising its diverse representation of the Korean flavor spectrum. She shares her strategy for introducing Americans in small towns and big cities to her roots and encouraging them to cook with Korean elements. The restaurateur reveals challenges and considerations she had to make when scaling her concept into three restaurants and planning menus for each. Esther explains the cultural significance of shareable food and her people-first approach to curating menus. Finally, the Beat Bobby Flay winner opens up about judging and competing on television, spilling her rigorous training techniques.Find episode transcripts here: https://food-network-obsessed.simplecast.com/episodes/esther-choi-champions-the-global-sport-of-korean-foodVOTE FOR FOOD NETWORK OBSESSED: https://vote.webbyawards.com/PublicVoting#/2023/podcasts/general-series/lifestyleFollow Food Network on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foodnetworkFollow Jaymee Sire on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jaymeesireFollow Esther Choi on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/choibites/Follow Esther Choi on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/esther.choi.108Follow Esther Choi on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@choibitesFollow Esther Choi on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@choibites4038Learn More About Beat Bobby Flay: https://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/beat-bobby-flayLearn More About Battle of the Brothers: https://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/battle-of-the-brothersLearn More About Money Hungry: https://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/money-hungryLearn More About Supermarket Stakeout: https://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/supermarket-stakeoutLearn More About Family Meal: https://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/family-mealLearn More About Chopped: https://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/choppedLearn More About Throwdown with Michael Symon: https://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/throwdown-with-michael-symonLearn More About Iron Chef: https://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/iron-chef
4/21/2023
38:04
Gabe Bertaccini Dishes on His Love Letter to Italy
Italian chef, writer and television personality Gabe Bertaccini dishes on his experience hosting the first season of Ciao House. Chef Gabe compares his craft to the art of storytelling and details his mission to share the mouthwatering flavors of his culture with a broader audience. He opens up about the added pressures and purpose that he felt representing his roots through food and paints a stunning picture of the production’s backdrop, sharing which elements of the set flooded him with fond childhood memories. Gabe remembers picking vegetables from the garden with his grandmother and cooking with her for hours. He explains why the show needed to be set in Italy, how they landed on the location and the benefits of working in a food epicenter, with fresh ingredients at your fingertips. Gabe talks about the cultures that inspire Italian cooking and how he feels about the American artisanal movement unfolding in U.S. kitchens. Pivoting to the spicier side of Ciao House, he opens up about his relationship with co-host Alex Guarnaschelli on and off set, sharing why their Italian and French-trained collaboration created craveable entertainment. Finally he reveals the recipe for a well-rounded chef and how to turn food into his consumers’ favorite story.Note: Please be advised this episode contains un-beeped curse wordsVOTE FOR FOOD NETWORK OBSESSED: https://vote.webbyawards.com/PublicVoting#/2023/podcasts/general-series/lifestyleFollow Food Network on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foodnetworkFollow Jaymee Sire on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jaymeesireFollow Gabe Bertaccini on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chefgabebertaccini/Follow Gabe Bertaccini on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GabeBertacciniFollow Gabe Bertaccini on Twitter: https://twitter.com/GabeBertacciniCheck Out Gabe Bertaccini’s website: http://www.gabrielebertaccini.com/Learn More About Ciao House: https://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/ciao-houseFind episode transcripts here: https://food-network-obsessed.simplecast.com/episodes/gabe-bertaccini-dishes-on-his-love-letter-to-italy
4/14/2023
41:34
Britt Rescigno, the Authentic, Ambitious “Angry Italian”
Pop-up restaurateur, culinary show competitor and Jersey Shore chef, Britt Rescigno dives into the roots of her nickname, the “Angry Italian.” The intense chef opens up about the rush she felt stepping onto her first set kitchen, her competitive background and family ties to food. Caught red handed with a Ratatouille tat, Britt shares the special meaning behind her ink. She reflects on her upbringing, raised by a chef father, waitress mother, family restaurant-running grandparents and why it’s fitting that she scrambled her first egg by five years old. Britt talks about the classical French training, Italian cooking experience and New Jersey punch she brought to the Tournament of Champions and Chopped competitions. Then she reveals what the biggest challenge was, despite her meticulous calculations, strict study schedule and years of experience. She shares what made her time on the shows so emotional, the best advice she’s ever been given and the positive feedback she’s gotten from fans. Finally, she dives into her pop-up restaurant tour, why people can “go eat crow” and her perfect food day.VOTE FOR FOOD NETWORK OBSESSED: https://vote.webbyawards.com/PublicVoting#/2023/podcasts/general-series/lifestyleFollow Food Network on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foodnetworkFollow Jaymee Sire on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jaymeesireFollow Britt Rescigno on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chef_rescigno/?hl=en Follow Britt Rescigno on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Chef_Rescigno Follow Britt Rescigno on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.es/chfbritt/Learn More About Tournament of Champions: https://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/tournament-of-championsFind episode transcripts here: https://food-network-obsessed.simplecast.com/episodes/britt-rescigno-the-authentic-ambitious-angry-italian
4/7/2023
39:39
Taniya Nayak: Do’s and Don’ts of Interior Design
Interior architect, designer and television host, Taniya Nayak joins us to share how she achieves the unimaginable on Restaurant: Impossible. She reveals how she and her husband began their successful professional partnership and gives fans a glimpse inside their dinner dates, which double as strategic meetings to inspire future concepts. Taniya shares the key experience every restaurant designer should have on their resume and why functionality is critical to the perfect interior. She compares the whirlwind process she and Robert Irvine follow on Restaurant: Impossible, to her experience working on projects off-air. Taniya dishes on the most common interior design mistakes people make and what fans would never guess about her co-host. Reflecting on her favorite transformations, she shares the heartfelt reason she loves her career and the best lesson she’s learned from it all. Finally, she shares her favorite meal her mother cooks, what to expect in Season 3 of Battle on the Beach, and 2023 kitchen trends to watch.Follow Food Network on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foodnetworkFollow Jaymee Sire on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jaymeesireFollow Taniya Nayak on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/taniyanayak/Follow Taniya Nayak on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TaniyaNayakDesign/?fref=tFollow Taniya Nayak on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TaniyaNayakFollow Taniya Nayak on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/taniyanayak Follow Taniya Nayak on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/taniyanayak/ Check Out Taniya’s website: https://taniyanayak.com/Learn More About Restaurant: Impossible: https://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/restaurant-impossible
Each week on Food Network Obsessed, host Jaymee Sire sits down with your favorite chefs, food influencers and Food Network personalities to dish on all things delicious in the food world. From exclusive behind-the-scenes stories, first (and worst) jobs in food, to cooking fails and culinary triumphs, no topic is off the menu. Whether you’re a super-fan of Food Network or a super foodie you’re going to want to hear this!
Want even more Food Network? Head to discovery+ to stream some of your favorite Food Network shows. Go to discoveryplus.com/foodobsessed to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply.