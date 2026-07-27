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225 episodes
- Andrew Zimmern returns to the pod to talk about Pitmasters, Food Network's bold new barbecue competition series. Andrew shares why he waited years before saying yes to a competition show, and what makes Pitmasters different from traditional cooking competitions.
Later, Andrew reflects on how food media has evolved, why great storytelling will always outlast technology, and the inspiration behind The Blue Food Cookbook. He explains why cooking more seafood can benefit both our health and the planet, and he reveals the barbecue side-dishes on his own personal Mount Rushmore.
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Learn More about Pitmasters : HERE
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- From the American Medical Association comes an all new podcast called Health vs Hype. If you want a show that helps you make smarter, more informed decisions about your health, without the fear-mongering or confusion, this is a show you will want to check out. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do!
- From the American Medical Association comes an all new podcast called Health vs Hype. If you want a show that helps you make smarter, more informed decisions about your health, without the fear-mongering or confusion, this is a show you will want to check out. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do!
- From the American Medical Association comes an all new podcast called Health vs Hype. If you want a show that helps you make smarter, more informed decisions about your health, without the fear-mongering or confusion, this is a show you will want to check out. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do!
- Terry Crews joins the pod to talk about his latest role as host of 100 Cooks, Food Network's biggest cooking competition ever. Terry shares what it was like stepping into a kitchen with 100 home cooks competing at once, why the energy on set was unlike anything he's experienced before, and how the series balances high-stakes competition with genuine encouragement and heart.
Later, Terry reflects on his remarkable career, from the NFL to Hollywood, and why he's always been drawn to new challenges. He opens up about creativity, fitness, his love of painting, the game-day foods he can't live without, and what surprised him most about the passion, resilience, and camaraderie of the home cooks competing on 100 Cooks.
Follow Food Network on Instagram: HERE
Follow Jaymee Sire on Instagram: HERE
Follow Terry on Instagram: HERE
Learn More about 100 Cooks: HERE
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Food Network Obsessed
Each week on Food Network Obsessed, host Jaymee Sire sits down with your favorite chefs, food influencers and Food Network personalities to dish on all things delicious in the food world. From exclusive behind-the-scenes stories, first (and worst) jobs in food, to cooking fails and culinary triumphs, no topic is off the menu. Whether you’re a super-fan of Food Network or a super foodie you’re going to want to hear this!Want even more Food Network? Head to discovery+ to stream some of your favorite Food Network shows. Go to discoveryplus.com/foodobsessed to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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