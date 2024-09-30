🧙♂️How a Scientist Becomes a Wizard🧙♂️
Two stories from Denmark about people dealing with their neighbors in very different ways. One loves and accepts them. The other just wants to get away so he tears out his own heart.
😈 The Creature: Abumi-guchi (鐙口)
AKA Stirrup mouth. Your friend to the end. And beyond.
---
Links
🎧 Connect with us!
Discord: Click here to join!
Instagram: https://instagram.com/mythsandlegends
Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/mythsandlegends.com
📖 Sources
Toller's Neighbors: https://www.wisdomlib.org/scandinavia/book/a-collection-of-popular-tales-from-the-norse-and-north-german/d/doc64489.html
The Man Without A Heart: https://en.wikisource.org/wiki/Danish_Fairy_and_Folk_Tales/The_Man_without_a_Heart
📼 YouTube
We're on YouTube, now. Currently, it's just the audio episodes, but that might change sometime? https://www.youtube.com/@mythsandlegendspodcast/videos
---
📢 Sponsors
Shopify
Upgrade your selling today with Shopify. Sign up for your one-dollar-per-month trial period at https://shopify.com/legends (all lowercase).
BetterHelp
Myths and Legends is sponsored by BetterHelp. Let the gratitude flow, with BetterHelp. Go to https://BetterHelp.com/MYTHS to get 10% off your first month.
---
🎵 Music Credits
"Upper Registers" by Blue Dot Sessions
"Bergeron" by Blue Dot Sessions
--------
42:09
393: 1001 Nights: Let it Be(ak) (part 2 of 2)
📝A Cavern Full of Snakes is apparently a Great Classroom📝
Hasib is still stuck in the room with the Queen of Serpents and twelve thousand snakes, and the QoS a story to tell. Two of them, actually. Long ones. Two years' worth of stories of guys lost in the world...and two different ways of dealing with mistakes and loss. Basically, she's being a very tricky teacher.
---
😈 The Creature: Wokulo
Tiny invisible hairy naked men could be watching you right now. And they're really good at wrestling.
---
Links
🎧 Join the Community!
Discord: Click here to join!
📖 Source
One Thousand and One Nights Vol. 5: https://myths.link/hasib
⚠️ Content Warning
Show post: https://myths.link/393
📼 YouTube
We're on YouTube, now. Currently, it's just the audio episodes, but that might change sometime? https://www.youtube.com/@mythsandlegendspodcast/videos
---
📢 Sponsors
Dinnerly
This holiday season, give the gift of great, affordable food with Dinnerly at https://Dinnerly.com/offer/LEGENDS and use code LEGENDS for up to 27 free meals!.
Uncommon Goods
Find the perfect gift at Uncommon Goods! Head to https://UncommonGoods.com/LEGENDS for 15% off your next gift.
Firstleaf
Get cozy and pop open that perfect bottle of wine from Firstleaf! Go to https://TryFirstLeaf.com/LEGENDS to sign up and you’ll get your first SIX handpicked bottles for just $44.95.
---
🎵 Music Credits
"The Gran Dias" by Blue Dot Sessions
"Don Germaine" by Blue Dot Sessions
"Convex Marsa" by Blue Dot Sessions
"Brer Sprine" by Blue Dot Sessions
--------
55:13
392: 1001 Nights: The Unthinkable (part 1 of 2)
🐍Hasib wants to avoid a freak library accident🐍
So he will avoid learning anything. Ever. This week, it's the story of Hasib and the Queen of Serpents, the snake woman with a cistern full of honey...and a secret.
---
😈 The Creature: Chameleon
Bad news travels fast. Faster than a chameleon, at least.
---
Links
🎧 Join the Community!
Discord: Click here to join!
📖 Source
The Queen of the Serpents: https://myths.link/hasib
---
📢 Sponsors
Pretty Litter
Pretty Litter’s amazing! You have to try it. Save 20% on your first order and get a free cat toy with code legends at https://PrettyLitter.com/legends.
Quince
Get cozy in Quince’s high-quality wardrobe essentials by going to https://Quince.com/legends today.
BetterHelp
Myths and Legends is sponsored by BetterHelp. Let the gratitude flow! Check out https://BetterHelp.com/MYTHS today to get 10% off your first month.
---
🎵 Music Credits
"Rest (Instrumental)" by Chad Crouch
"Telmain Ares" by Blue Dot Sessions
"Kalsted" by Blue Dot Sessions
"Hanging Rock" by Blue Dot Sessions
--------
47:16
391: Japanese Horror: Handsome Bad Man
👹If you can't be with the one you love...👹
Love the one you're with? What? No. Kill everyone in your way until you get what you want. This week: a ghost story from Japan about what happens when a ronin, a masterless samurai, has nothing to lose in a quest to regain what he lost, and the people unfortunate enough to be in his way.
---
😈 The Creature: Waterlord
The bargain bin version of the Hydra...just don't sacrifice your kids to it.
---
🎧 Join the Community!
Discord: Click here to join!
---
⚠️ Disclaimer
Showpost: https://myths.link/391
---
📢 Sponsor
Uncommon Goods
Spark something uncommon this holiday season with incredible, hand-picked gifts by going to https://UncommonGoods.com/LEGENDS and get 15% off your next gift.
---
🎵 Music Credits
"Winter in Black" by Blue Dot Sessions
"Minister Creek" by Blue Dot Sessions
--------
1:10:13
390: Hans Christian Andersen: Swan Song
🦢 Let them eat sand 🦢
A story from Danish writer Hans Christian Andersen about a witch who wants to take over the kingdom and the twelve kids who stand in her way. Just kidding, they have no idea what's going on.
---
😈 The Creature: Walek
You no longer need to leave your meat out forever on a sun-warmed stone. You know why? The Walek, that's why.
---
Links
🎧 Join the Community!
Discord: Click here to join!
📖 Source
The Wild Swans by Hans Christian Andersen: https://myths.link/swans
---
📢 Sponsors
Quince
Get cozy in Quince’s high quality wardrobe essentials at https://Quince.com/legends plus get free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.
BetterHelp
Myths and Legends is sponsored by BetterHelp. Take off the mask, with BetterHelp. Head over to https://BetterHelp.com/myths today to get 10% off your first month.
---
🎵 Music Credits
"Galoshes" by Chad Crouch
"Magpie" by Chad Crouch
"Building Time Lapse" by Chad Crouch
Jason Weiser and Carissa Weiser tell stories from myths, legends, and folklore that have shaped cultures throughout history. Some, like the stories of Aladdin, King Arthur, and Hercules are stories you think you know, but with surprising origins. Others are stories you might not have heard, but really should. All the stories are sourced from world folklore, but retold for modern ears. These are stories of wizards, knights, Vikings, dragons, princesses, and kings from the time when the world beyond the map was a dangerous and wonderful place.